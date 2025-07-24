

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Optimism surrounding trade deals as well as anxiety ahead of release of key economic data and corporate earning updates swayed sentiment in global markets. Markets are also awaiting the European Central Bank's interest rate decision as well as forward guidance due on Thursday morning.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Broadly positive sentiment prevailed in Asian markets as well.



The six-currency Dollar Index has strengthened. Bond yields spiked across regions. Crude oil prices rallied amidst a larger-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold extended losses as U.S. trade deals boosted risk appetite. Bitcoin is holding ground while altcoins have declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,830.30, down 0.40% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,362.80, up 0.06% Germany's DAX at 24,342.91, up 0.52% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,145.03, up 0.92% France's CAC 40 at 7,838.17, down 0.16% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,364.75, up 0.38% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,855.00, up 1.66% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,709.40, down 0.32% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,605.73, up 0.65% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,667.18, up 0.51%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1746, down 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.3537, down 0.29% USD/JPY at 146.60, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6609, up 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.3619, up 0.18% Dollar Index at 97.43, up 0.22%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.407%, up 0.41% Germany at 2.6740%, up 2.89% France at 3.346%, up 2.48% U.K. at 4.6500%, up 0.19% Japan at 1.604%, up 0.94%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $69.11, up 0.88%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $66.02, up 1.18%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,367.75, down 0.88%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,751.03, up 0.43% Ethereum at $3,634.95, down 1.26% XRP at $3.11, down 10.19% BNB at $767.86, down 3.30% Solana at $186.45, down 6.54%



