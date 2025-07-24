Pool Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results and Updates Annual Earnings Guidance Range

Highlights

N et sales increased 1% from Q2 2024 to $1.8 billion, supported by strong execution of strategic initiatives

Achieved Q2 2025 gross margin of 30.0%

Operating income of $272.7 million , a $1.2 million increase, resulting in an operating margin of 15.3%

Q2 2025 diluted EPS increased 4% from Q2 2024 to $5.17

COVINGTON, La., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) today reported results for the second quarter of 2025 and updated its annual earnings guidance.

"During the second quarter of 2025, we saw sales expansion, reflecting continued growth in maintenance products and improving trends on discretionary spending, and celebrated the opening of our 450th sales center. We remain focused on prioritizing our strategic initiatives through providing an outstanding customer experience and advancing our technology investments, positioning the business for sustained success," commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Second quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 2024

Net sales increased 1% in the second quarter of 2025. Our second quarter sales benefited from continued strength in maintenance products, including sales of our private-label chemical products, and year-over-year improvement in sales of discretionary products, such as building materials.

Gross profit increased $5.0 million while gross margin was sustained at 30.0% compared to the same period of 2024. Our strong value proposition and supply chain efforts supported our current year gross margin during the quarter, which also reflects impacts from unfavorable customer and product mix.

Selling and administrative expenses (operating expenses) were held to a 1% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024, reflecting our disciplined approach to cost management. While inflationary pressures on wages and ongoing investments in our sales center network contributed to the increase, they were largely offset by our proactive control of variable expenses. As a percentage of net sales, expenses remained well-managed and demonstrated our continued focus on operational efficiency.

Operating income increased $1.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. Operating margin was 15.3% in both periods.

Net income increased to $194.3 million compared to $192.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Earnings per diluted share increased 4% to $5.17 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $4.99 in the same period of 2024.

Six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024

Net sales declined 1% to $2.86 billion from $2.89 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Gross margin declined 40 basis points to 29.7% from 30.1% in the same period last year. In the first six months of 2024, our gross margin benefited 40 basis points from the non-recurring reversal of $12.6 million for estimated import taxes.

Operating expenses increased 2% to $497.3 million compared to $488.5 million for the same period in 2024. Operating income decreased 8% to $350.2 million compared to $380.2 million in the same period last year. Operating margin was 12.3% compared to 13.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income decreased 9% to $247.8 million compared to $271.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. We recorded a $3.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, tax benefit from ASU 2016-09 compared to a $7.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, tax benefit in the same period of 2024.

Earnings per diluted share decreased 7% to $6.57 compared to $7.03 in the same period of 2024. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per diluted share was $6.47 compared to $6.83 in the first six months of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our inventory balance was $1.3 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $34.6 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2024, as our team has focused on expanding our product offerings and ensuring that our customers have access to the products they need during their busiest time of the year. Total debt outstanding increased $113.4 million to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily to fund open market share repurchases of $156.4 million in the first six months of 2025.

Net cash used in operations was $1.5 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to net cash provided by operations of $172.1 million in the first six months of 2024. Since the beginning of the year, we made a federal tax payment of $68.5 million, which was deferred from 2024, and invested $29.4 million in inventory.

Outlook

"We delivered solid results in the second quarter of 2025 through disciplined execution despite a constrained market environment. Our employees remain focused and resilient, and I'm proud of how the POOLCORP team continues to perform in a dynamic environment. Based on our second quarter performance and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are updating our full-year earnings guidance to $10.80 to $11.30, including our year-to-date ASU 2016-09 tax benefit of $0.10. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the strength of the outdoor living industry and believe our scale, disciplined approach, and customer-first mindset position us to deliver long-term value for our shareholders," said Arvan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures (adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS). See the addendum to this release for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

About Pool Corporation

POOLCORP is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. As of June 30, 2025, POOLCORP operated 451 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking" statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are generally identifiable through the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "should," "will," "may," "outlook," and other words and similar expressions and include projections of earnings. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions; changes in economic conditions, consumer discretionary spending, the housing market, inflation or interest rates; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers; competition from other leisure product alternatives or mass merchants; our ability to continue to execute our growth strategies; changes in the regulatory environment; new or additional taxes, duties or tariffs; excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.

POOL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ende Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 1,784,530 $ 1,769,784 $ 2,856,056 $ 2,890,594 Cost of sales 1,249,369 1,239,643 2,008,526 2,021,894 Gross profit 535,161 530,141 847,530 868,700 Percent 30.0 % 30.0 % 29.7 % 30.1 % Selling and administrative expenses 262,491 258,660 497,323 488,499 Operating income 272,670 271,481 350,207 380,201 Percent 15.3 % 15.3 % 12.3 % 13.2 % Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 12,219 14,044 23,381 27,463 Income before income taxes and equity in earnings 260,451 257,437 326,826 352,738 Provision for income taxes 66,180 65,058 79,064 81,531 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net (13 ) 60 41 117 Net income $ 194,258 $ 192,439 $ 247,803 $ 271,324 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: (1) Basic $ 5.19 $ 5.02 $ 6.60 $ 7.07 Diluted $ 5.17 $ 4.99 $ 6.57 $ 7.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,271 38,124 37,365 38,164 Diluted 37,407 38,325 37,520 38,399 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.25 $ 1.20 $ 2.45 $ 2.30

(1) Earnings per share under the two-class method is calculated using net income attributable to common stockholders (net income reduced by earnings allocated to participating securities), which was $193.3 million and $191.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $246.6 million and $269.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Participating securities excluded from weighted average common shares outstanding were 186,000 and 208,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and 185,000 and 206,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

POOL CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) June 30, June 30, Change 2025 2024 $ % Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,669 $ 96,894 $ (13,225 ) (14 ) % Receivables, net (1) 172,028 169,849 2,179 1 Receivables pledged under receivables facility 404,776 407,680 (2,904 ) (1 ) Product inventories, net (2) 1,330,221 1,295,600 34,621 3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,281 35,789 6,492 18 Total current assets 2,032,975 2,005,812 27,163 1 Property and equipment, net 258,188 241,871 16,317 7 Goodwill 700,476 699,686 790 - Other intangible assets, net 286,810 294,684 (7,874 ) (3 ) Equity interest investments 1,494 1,399 95 7 Operating lease assets 315,434 313,840 1,594 1 Other assets 76,579 83,622 (7,043 ) (8 ) Total assets $ 3,671,956 $ 3,640,914 $ 31,042 1 % Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 529,316 $ 515,645 $ 13,671 3 % Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 160,833 152,978 7,855 5 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 17,386 44,726 (27,340 ) (61 ) Current operating lease liabilities 100,439 94,024 6,415 7 Total current liabilities 807,974 807,373 601 - Deferred income taxes 79,138 67,595 11,543 17 Long-term debt, net 1,212,533 1,071,827 140,706 13 Other long-term liabilities 50,177 44,135 6,042 14 Non-current operating lease liabilities 223,016 226,315 (3,299 ) (1 ) Total liabilities 2,372,838 2,217,245 155,593 7 Total stockholders' equity 1,299,118 1,423,669 (124,551 ) (9 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,671,956 $ 3,640,914 $ 31,042 1 %

(1) The allowance for doubtful accounts was $8.3 million at June 30, 2025 and $9.4 million at June 30, 2024.

(2) The inventory reserve was $27.7 million at June 30, 2025 and $25.0 million at June 30, 2024.

POOL CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change Operating activities Net income $ 247,803 $ 271,324 $ (23,521 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 19,804 17,591 2,213 Amortization 4,312 4,201 111 Share-based compensation 12,950 10,344 2,606 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net (41 ) (117 ) 76 Other (942 ) (1,246 ) 304 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Receivables (254,322 ) (232,647 ) (21,675 ) Product inventories (29,375 ) 66,975 (96,350 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 53,440 38,231 15,209 Accounts payable 315 6,166 (5,851 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (55,488 ) (8,720 ) (46,768 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,544 ) 172,102 (173,646 ) Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (4,435 ) 4,435 Purchases of property and equipment, net of sale proceeds (27,390 ) (34,928 ) 7,538 Other investments, net (1,073 ) 1,018 (2,091 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,463 ) (38,345 ) 9,882 Financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 1,117,100 756,300 360,800 Payments on revolving line of credit (956,900 ) (830,400 ) (126,500 ) Payments on term loan under credit facility (12,500 ) (12,500 ) - Proceeds from asset-backed financing 323,200 467,000 (143,800 ) Payments on asset-backed financing (177,200 ) (324,000 ) 146,800 Payments on term facility (19,937 ) - (19,937 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 17,112 8,085 9,027 Payments on short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt (11,699 ) (1,562 ) (10,137 ) Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 6,780 9,826 (3,046 ) Payments of cash dividends (92,163 ) (88,287 ) (3,876 ) Repurchases of common stock (160,648 ) (84,496 ) (76,152 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 33,145 (100,034 ) 133,179 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,669 (3,369 ) 6,038 Change in cash and cash equivalents 5,807 30,354 (24,547 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 77,862 66,540 11,322 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 83,669 $ 96,894 $ (13,225 )



ADDENDUM

Base Business

When calculating our base business results, we exclude for a period of 15 months sales centers that are acquired, opened in new markets or closed. We also exclude consolidated sales centers when we do not expect to maintain the majority of the existing business and existing sales centers that are consolidated with acquired sales centers.

We generally allocate corporate overhead expenses to excluded sales centers on the basis of their net sales as a percentage of total net sales. After 15 months, we include acquired, consolidated and new market sales centers in the base business calculation including the comparative prior year period.

We have not provided separate base business income statements within this press release as our base business results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 closely approximated our consolidated results, and acquisitions and sales centers excluded from base business contributed less than 1% to the change in our reported net sales.

The table below summarizes the changes in our sales center count in the first six months of 2025.

December 31, 2024 448 New locations 4 Closed location (1 ) June 30, 2025 451



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures described below should be considered in the context of all of our other disclosures in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or net loss plus interest and other non-operating expenses, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, goodwill and other impairments and equity in earnings or loss of unconsolidated investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, net cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because management uses it to monitor our performance, and we believe that it is widely used by our investors, industry analysts and others as a useful supplemental performance measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, provides an additional measure that enables management and investors to monitor factors and trends affecting our ability to service debt, pay taxes and fund capital expenditures.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 194,258 $ 192,439 $ 247,803 $ 271,324 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income: Interest and other non-operating expenses (1) 12,803 13,996 24,009 27,254 Provision for income taxes 66,180 65,058 79,064 81,531 Share-based compensation 6,895 5,016 12,950 10,344 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net 13 (60 ) (41 ) (117 ) Depreciation 9,964 8,931 19,804 17,591 Amortization (2) 1,963 1,958 3,925 3,891 Adjusted EBITDA $ 292,076 $ 287,338 $ 387,514 $ 411,818

(1) Shown net of (gains) losses on foreign currency transactions of $(584) and $48 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $(628) and $209 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

(2) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs of $202 and $155 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $387 and $310 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. This non-cash expense is included in Interest and other non-operating expenses, net on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted Diluted EPS

We have included adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, in this press release as a supplemental disclosure, because we believe this measure is useful to management, investors and others in assessing our period-to-period operating performance.

Adjusted diluted EPS is a key measure used by management to demonstrate the impact of tax benefits from ASU 2016-09 on our diluted EPS and to provide investors and others with additional information about our potential future operating performance to supplement GAAP measures.

We believe this measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, diluted EPS presented in accordance with GAAP, and in the context of our other disclosures in this press release. Other companies may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The table below presents a reconciliation of diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS.