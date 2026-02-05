

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pool Corp. (POOL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $70.20 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $56.83 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to $1.566 billion from $1.287 billion last year.



Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $70.20 Mln. vs. $56.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.566 Bln vs. $1.287 Bln last year.



