Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) -Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or "the Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health platform, today announced it has received the 2025 Brands For Good Distinction Award in the category of Technology For Good.

The Award, which this year recognized Asia-based changemakers inventing or innovating technology that addresses social and/or environmental challenges and benefits society, people, and the planet, was presented to the Company at the Brands for Good Awards Ceremony on July 23, 2025, at the Orchard Hotel Singapore. Held in conjunction with Singapore's 60th Anniversary celebration, the Ceremony recognized 41 companies from among 80 nominations.

The Guest of Honour graced the Ceremony, Mr. Edwin Tong SC, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs. Ambassadors and High Commissioners from Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Rwanda attended the event, spotlighting the international support for Brands For Good's mission.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious Award, especially for the second year in a row," said co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng. "More importantly, we are proud to offer the public technology that helps to make their healthcare experience more accessible and easy to use on a 24/7 basis."

The core of this technology, according to Dr. Siaw, is MNDR's proprietary AI system, which has been embedded into three novel products thus far in 2025. The first, unveiled in January, is the company's AI Agent, a platform designed to reduce the administrative load on healthcare providers and improve their workflow.

The second product, launched in March, is MNDR's AI Notes, a medical scribe that eliminates manual notetaking for doctors by capturing and contextualizing doctor-patient conversations and automatically generating structured clinical notes in real-time.

Finally, earlier this month, the Company initiated the deployment of AI Checker, an automated, cloud-based system that provides doctors with immediate feedback on the quality of their consultations. AI Checker evaluates the doctors' notes and compares each against the internationally recognized QNOTE framework, a medical standard for clinical notes in 12 areas, including a patient's chief complaint, current symptoms, physical findings, history of illness, past medical history, current medications, plan of care, and other key evaluation metrics.

These three advances, said Dr. Siaw, significantly improve both the quality of care received by patients and the accuracy of documentation created by healthcare providers.

"Our vision has always been to deploy technology not only to improve public health but also to simplify the manner in which healthcare is provided. We are pleased to have developed AI technology in 2025 that helps achieve these objectives.

"We humbly thank Brands for Good for recognizing our contribution, and we look forward to continuing our drive to bring AI healthcare innovation widespread to all who need it, 24/7, and most importantly affordable to all."

About Brands For Good

Brands For Good was established to recognize the vital role that businesses play in society for making a positive difference and furthering economic development. The organization aims to empower these businesses further transform into leaders of positive change, and to promote the objectives of business owners and entrepreneurs who actively engage in positive social, environmental, or political causes while running their businesses. Since the founding of Brands for Good, the organization has helped more than 250 companies to undergo internal transformations for social good.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

