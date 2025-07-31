Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or "the Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health platform, today announced the deployment of its proprietary AI tool, AI Checker, an automated, cloud-based system providing doctors in primary care and nearly every medical specialty with immediate feedback on any omissions or errors in their notes summarizing conversations and findings from telehealth patient consultations.

Trained on over three million anonymized consults, the system evaluates these notes and compares each against the internationally recognized QNOTE framework, a medical standard for clinical notes in 12 areas including a patient's chief complaint, current symptoms, physical findings, history of illness, past medical history, current medications, plan of care, and other key evaluation metrics.

Should the doctor overlook incomplete or inaccurate notes in any of these areas, AI Checker - estimated by MNDR to currently possess significantly more medical knowledge than typical human doctors - will provide the physician with an immediate reminder of such deficiencies, along with specific instructions for correction.

This process, according to the Company, yields better care for patients, reduces audit risk, and provides superior documentation for practitioners.

Furthermore, said co-founder and co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, the system represents "a major step and foundational building block" towards the Company's broader mission to pioneer the development of a fully autonomous AI doctor - one that combines the precision of AI with the compassion associated with human physicians.

"AI Checker continues our industry-leading advances in the deployment of AI to significantly improve the quality of care received by patients and the accuracy of documentation created for providers," said Dr. Siaw.

The system, he stated, helps ensure that a doctor's conversation and subsequent medical notes are as complete, accurate, and compliant as possible - and that no aspect of a patient's evaluation has been mishandled. "By providing this service," he added, "AI Checker allows doctors to focus on what matters most: delivering compassionate, human-centered care to every single patient.

"It's a preview of what we believe our AI doctor will, within one year, be able to do across the entire continuum of care - from documentation and diagnosis to population health surveillance."

On the way to that goal, said Dr. Siaw, future iterations of AI Checker are expected to be equipped with additional capabilities, including real-time health monitoring, preventive screening prompts, lifestyle coaching, and autonomous triage in underserved areas.

AI Checker is built on an ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified cloud and features seamless API integration with major EHR platforms. The system is secure, compliant, and globally scalable, ensuring full data privacy and traceability.

"As the healthcare industry embraces automation and intelligence at scale," concluded Dr. Siaw, "we believe MNDR stands in pole position to usher in the golden age of AI-powered telehealth care."

