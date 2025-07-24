The company will also deploy OpenAI technology to accelerate legal AI

LegalOn Technologies, a global leader in legal AI for contracting, today announced a $50 million Series E, bringing its total funding to $200 million. The round was led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives (Goldman Sachs), with continued support from existing investor World Innovation Lab (WiL), and new participation from Mori Hamada, Mizuho Bank and Shoko Chukin. This latest investment underscores strong conviction in LegalOn's category leadership in legal AI for contracting and growing international momentum.

Nozomu "Nozo" Tsunoda, co-founder and Group CEO of LegalOn, and Daniel Lewis, Global CEO of LegalOn

LegalOn will use the capital to scale its agentic AI product development and go-to-market efforts, building on momentum in the US and UK, where its business quadrupled over the past year. The company now supports 7,000+ customers-a 40% increase year-over-year. LegalOn also continues to extend its market leadership in Japan, serving 25% of the nation's public companies and 87% of its Fortune 500, including 40 global Fortune 500 companies.

"Legal teams are buried in time-consuming work that slows them and their businesses down," said Daniel Lewis, Global CEO of LegalOn. "This funding helps us build and scale AI that eliminates tedious contracting work, streamlining workflows and freeing people to think, decide and lead."

Transforming the Contracting Process with AI

Since its founding in 2017, LegalOn has worked to solve the inefficiencies across the contracting process that delay deals and increase risk. Review, LegalOn's AI contract review tool, identifies contract risks and suggests revisions based on flags risks and suggests revisions based on attorney-built playbooks and each organization's unique legal standards, reducing contract review time by up to 85% while increasing quality and accuracy.

"By combining advanced AI with deep legal expertise, LegalOn is reinventing the contracting process and empowering legal departments to work faster and more strategically," said Stephanie Hui, Global Co-Head of Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "As they rapidly gain traction across global markets, we believe LegalOn is uniquely positioned to define the future of AI-powered legal technology."

Earlier this month, LegalOn announced major upgrades to its legal AI tools and its expansion into matter management. This year, LegalOn will release new AI agents and products that help legal teams seamlessly manage legal work from request to resolution.

LegalOn and OpenAI Collaborate to Power the Future of Legal AI

Today, LegalOn also announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind ChatGPT. Together, the companies aim to redefine corporate legal workflows by combining OpenAI's groundbreaking ChatGPT Enterprise and API with LegalOn's deep legal domain expertise and proprietary legal data.

The collaboration gives LegalOn access to OpenAI's cutting-edge models, enabling faster, smarter product development with the world's most advanced AI technology. Engineers from both companies are collaborating to develop advanced legal AI agents that are more adaptable, intuitive and valuable for legal teams worldwide. OpenAI's strength in contextual understanding and precise language generation, combined with LegalOn's commitment to designing solutions with human oversight at the core, makes them an ideal match for the complex demands of legal work.

"From day one, we've focused on building solutions that help in-house legal teams move faster, reduce risk and drive greater business impact," said Nozomu "Nozo" Tsunoda, co-founder and Group CEO of LegalOn. "Collaborating with OpenAI puts us at the forefront of innovation and accelerates our mission to transform legal work with trustworthy AI, enabling us to bring even more advanced tools that meet the high standards our customers expect. We're excited to be able to deliver an unprecedented experience through this collaboration."

To learn more about LegalOn's AI contracting platform, visit https://www.legalontech.com/.

About LegalOn Technologies

LegalOn is a global leader in legal AI for contracting. For the first time, AI, trusted legal content and the full force of your team's legal knowledge come together to deliver faster, more reliable contracting. LegalOn's AI flags contract risks, recommends precise redlines and organizes your contract data, eliminating hours of manual work that delay deals and increase risk-so you can move business forward. Trusted by 7,000+ organizations worldwide, LegalOn is backed by $200 million from the world's top investors, including Goldman Sachs and SoftBank, with headquarters in San Francisco, CA and Tokyo, Japan.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives:

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2025.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare.

