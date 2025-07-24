CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials solutions, will publish its Q2 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 followed by a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

CRH's results and the related presentation will be available at www.crh.com/investors/results-presentations.

Registration for the event can be made at www.crh.com/investors. Upon registration a link to join the call and dial-in details will be made available.

A replay of the webcast will be available on crh.com.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing 80,000 people at over 3,800 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune Global 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

For more information visit: www.crh.com

