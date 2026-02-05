CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials, will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 followed by a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

CRH's results and the related presentation will be available at www.crh.com/investors/results-presentations.

Registration for the event can be made at www.crh.com/investors. Upon registration a link to join the call and dial-in details will be made available.

A replay of the webcast will be available on crh.com.

About CRH

CRH is the leading provider of building materials critical to modernizing infrastructure. With our team of 80,000 people across 4,000 locations, our unmatched scale, connected portfolio, and deep local relationships make us the partner of choice for transportation, water, and reindustrialization projects, shaping communities for a better tomorrow. CRH (NYSE: CRH) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, visit CRH.com.

Tom Holmes

Head of Investor Relations

tholmes@crh.com



Lauren Schulz

Chief Communications Officer

lschulz@crh.com