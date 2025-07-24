Dover Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2025
2024
% Change*
2025
2024
% Change*
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 2,050
$ 1,949
5 %
$ 3,916
$ 3,833
2 %
Earnings from continuing operations
280
247
14 %
519
849
(39) %
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
2.03
1.78
14 %
3.76
6.10
(38) %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
1 %
1 %
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations1
337
291
16 %
620
532
17 %
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations
2.44
2.10
16 %
4.49
3.82
18 %
1 Q2 and year-to-date 2025 and 2024 adjusted earnings from continuing operations exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs and (gain) loss on dispositions.
* Change may be impacted by rounding.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 5% (+1% organic). GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $280 million increased 14%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.03 was up 14%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $337 million were up 16% and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.44 was up 16%.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Dover generated revenue of $3.9 billion, an increase of 2% (+1% organic). GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $519 million decreased by 39%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.76 was down 38%, both principally due to the gain on the disposition of De-Sta-Co in the comparable period of the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $620 million increased 17%, and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $4.49 was up 18%.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover's second quarter results were solid, driven by excellent production performance and execution in the face of a highly dynamic global trading environment.
"Top line performance accelerated in the quarter on broad-based shipment growth in short cycle components and continued strength in our secular-growth-exposed end markets. Order trends continued to post positive momentum in the quarter, bolstering our confidence in the second half outlook with a majority of our third quarter revenue already in the backlog. Margin performance in the quarter was exemplary with a record consolidated segment margin, a result of prior portfolio actions, positive mix impact from our growth platforms, and our rigorous cost containment and productivity actions.
"Our solid operational results were complemented by ongoing capital deployment actions. We continue to invest in high-ROI organic capital projects, including productivity and capacity expansions as well as targeted footprint optimization. During the quarter we also completed two acquisitions of attractive, fast-growing assets within our high-priority Pumps & Process Solutions segment. Our balance sheet strength remains an advantage that provides flexibility as we pursue value-creating capital deployment to further expand our businesses in high growth, high margin areas.
"We are approaching the second half of 2025 constructively. Despite some macroeconomic noise, underlying end market demand is healthy and is supported by our sustained order rates. As a result of our first half performance, we are increasing our full year adjusted EPS guidance from $9.20 - $9.40 to $9.35 - $9.55."
FULL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE:
In 2025, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS from continuing operations in the range of $8.00 to $8.20 (adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $9.35 to $9.55), based on full year revenue growth of 4% to 6%.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time (8:30 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate; supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages; inflation in material input costs and freight logistics; the impacts of natural or human-induced disasters, acts of war, terrorism, international conflicts, and public health crises on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows; changes in customer demand and capital spending; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner; changes in law, including the effect of tax laws and developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs; our ability to identify, consummate and successfully integrate and realize synergies from newly acquired businesses; acquisition valuation levels; the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; capital allocation plans and changes in those plans, including with respect to dividends, share repurchases, investments in research and development, capital expenditures and acquisitions; our ability to effectively deploy capital resulting from dispositions; our ability to derive expected benefits from restructurings, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions; the impact of legal compliance risks and litigation, including with respect to product quality and safety, cybersecurity and privacy; and our ability to capture and protect intellectual property rights. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2025
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$ 2,049,592
$ 1,948,782
$ 3,915,651
$ 3,832,501
Cost of goods and services
1,231,330
1,196,259
2,351,889
2,382,791
Gross profit
818,262
752,523
1,563,762
1,449,710
Selling, general and administrative expenses
463,665
429,055
912,856
872,036
Operating earnings
354,597
323,468
650,906
577,674
Interest expense
26,791
32,374
54,399
68,739
Interest income
(17,935)
(4,081)
(38,189)
(8,837)
(Gain) loss on dispositions
(2,176)
663
(4,644)
(529,280)
Other income, net
(4,180)
(12,845)
(8,138)
(19,984)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
352,097
307,357
647,478
1,067,036
Provision for income taxes
71,967
60,770
128,107
218,347
Earnings from continuing operations
280,130
246,587
519,371
848,689
(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net
(1,066)
35,235
(9,486)
65,354
Net earnings
$ 279,064
$ 281,822
$ 509,885
$ 914,043
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2025
2024
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2024
Basic (loss) earnings per share:
Continuing operations
$ 1.74
$ 2.04
$ 3.78
$ 4.33
$ 1.79
$ 6.14
$ 2.28
$ 1.74
$ 10.16
Discontinued operations
$ (0.06)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.07)
$ 0.22
$ 0.26
$ 0.47
$ 0.25
$ 8.73
$ 9.42
Net earnings
$ 1.68
$ 2.03
$ 3.71
$ 4.55
$ 2.05
$ 6.61
$ 2.53
$ 10.47
$ 19.58
Diluted (loss) earnings per share:
Continuing operations
$ 1.73
$ 2.03
$ 3.76
$ 4.30
$ 1.78
$ 6.10
$ 2.26
$ 1.72
$ 10.09
Discontinued operations
$ (0.06)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.07)
$ 0.22
$ 0.25
$ 0.47
$ 0.25
$ 8.66
$ 9.35
Net earnings
$ 1.67
$ 2.02
$ 3.69
$ 4.52
$ 2.04
$ 6.57
$ 2.51
$ 10.38
$ 19.45
Net (loss) earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated (loss) earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Continuing operations
$ 239,241
$ 280,130
$ 519,371
$ 602,102
$ 246,587
$ 848,689
$ 312,896
$ 238,383
$ 1,399,968
Discontinued operations
(8,420)
(1,066)
(9,486)
30,119
35,235
65,354
34,204
1,197,600
1,297,158
Net earnings
$ 230,821
$ 279,064
$ 509,885
$ 632,221
$ 281,822
$ 914,043
$ 347,100
$ 1,435,983
$ 2,697,126
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
137,267
137,226
137,261
139,051
137,443
138,247
137,251
137,205
137,735
Diluted
138,260
137,974
138,132
139,869
138,404
139,136
138,223
138,298
138,696
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.515
$ 0.515
$ 1.03
$ 0.51
$ 0.51
$ 1.02
$ 0.515
$ 0.515
$ 2.05
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2025
2024
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2024
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 254,646
$ 275,944
$ 530,590
$ 332,820
$ 285,297
$ 618,117
$ 296,117
$ 288,223
$ 1,202,457
Clean Energy & Fueling
491,148
546,097
1,037,245
445,053
463,014
908,067
500,685
528,032
1,936,784
Imaging & Identification
280,090
292,009
572,099
276,806
287,593
564,399
283,966
288,800
1,137,165
Pumps & Process Solutions
493,573
520,554
1,014,127
465,729
477,239
942,968
472,463
479,135
1,894,566
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
347,888
416,151
764,039
364,292
436,706
800,998
431,127
347,524
1,579,649
Intersegment eliminations
(1,286)
(1,163)
(2,449)
(981)
(1,067)
(2,048)
(816)
(1,848)
(4,712)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 1,866,059
$ 2,049,592
$ 3,915,651
$ 1,883,719
$ 1,948,782
$ 3,832,501
$ 1,983,542
$ 1,929,866
$ 7,745,909
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$ 44,114
$ 53,511
$ 97,625
$ 62,532
$ 52,095
$ 114,627
$ 56,621
$ 59,989
$ 231,237
Clean Energy & Fueling
85,644
107,771
193,415
69,675
87,536
157,211
99,536
103,246
359,993
Imaging & Identification
77,575
76,937
154,512
69,959
75,786
145,745
77,247
78,715
301,707
Pumps & Process Solutions
151,275
159,504
310,779
118,737
137,217
255,954
138,277
142,375
536,606
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
52,119
77,262
129,381
50,759
79,127
129,886
76,015
44,974
250,875
Total segment earnings
410,727
474,985
885,712
371,662
431,761
803,423
447,696
429,299
1,680,418
Purchase accounting expenses 1
49,104
51,123
100,227
44,187
44,332
88,519
48,356
49,366
186,241
Restructuring and other costs 2
9,397
23,210
32,607
23,971
11,590
35,561
16,581
32,841
84,983
(Gain) loss on dispositions 3
(2,468)
(2,176)
(4,644)
(529,943)
663
(529,280)
(68,633)
115
(597,798)
Corporate expense / other 4
51,959
41,875
93,834
42,159
39,526
81,685
36,110
38,168
155,963
Interest expense
27,608
26,791
54,399
36,365
32,374
68,739
34,128
28,304
131,171
Interest income
(20,254)
(17,935)
(38,189)
(4,756)
(4,081)
(8,837)
(5,176)
(23,145)
(37,158)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
295,381
352,097
647,478
759,679
307,357
1,067,036
386,330
303,650
1,757,016
Provision for income taxes
56,140
71,967
128,107
157,577
60,770
218,347
73,434
65,267
357,048
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 239,241
$ 280,130
$ 519,371
$ 602,102
$ 246,587
$ 848,689
$ 312,896
$ 238,383
$ 1,399,968
SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN
Engineered Products
17.3 %
19.4 %
18.4 %
18.8 %
18.3 %
18.5 %
19.1 %
20.8 %
19.2 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
17.4 %
19.7 %
18.6 %
15.7 %
18.9 %
17.3 %
19.9 %
19.6 %
18.6 %
Imaging & Identification
27.7 %
26.3 %
27.0 %
25.3 %
26.4 %
25.8 %
27.2 %
27.3 %
26.5 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
30.6 %
30.6 %
30.6 %
25.5 %
28.8 %
27.1 %
29.3 %
29.7 %
28.3 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
15.0 %
18.6 %
16.9 %
13.9 %
18.1 %
16.2 %
17.6 %
12.9 %
15.9 %
Total segment earnings margin
22.0 %
23.2 %
22.6 %
19.7 %
22.2 %
21.0 %
22.6 %
22.2 %
21.7 %
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets.
2 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
3 (Gain) loss on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments.
4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital and IT overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2025
2024
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2024
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations:
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 239,241
$ 280,130
$ 519,371
$ 602,102
$ 246,587
$ 848,689
$ 312,896
$ 238,383
$ 1,399,968
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
49,104
51,123
100,227
44,187
44,332
88,519
48,356
49,366
186,241
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(10,919)
(11,367)
(22,286)
(9,711)
(9,760)
(19,471)
(10,633)
(10,911)
(41,015)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3
9,397
23,210
32,607
23,971
11,590
35,561
16,581
32,841
84,983
Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2
(1,887)
(4,642)
(6,529)
(4,734)
(2,479)
(7,213)
(3,465)
(6,864)
(17,542)
(Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4
(2,468)
(2,176)
(4,644)
(529,943)
663
(529,280)
(68,633)
115
(597,798)
(Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2
689
435
1,124
114,973
(144)
114,829
18,889
1,695
135,413
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
$ 283,157
$ 336,713
$ 619,870
$ 240,845
$ 290,789
$ 531,634
$ 313,991
$ 304,625
$ 1,150,250
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations:
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 1.73
$ 2.03
$ 3.76
$ 4.30
$ 1.78
$ 6.10
$ 2.26
$ 1.72
$ 10.09
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
0.36
0.37
0.73
0.32
0.32
0.64
0.35
0.36
1.34
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(0.08)
(0.08)
(0.16)
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.14)
(0.08)
(0.08)
(0.30)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.07
0.17
0.24
0.17
0.08
0.26
0.12
0.24
0.61
Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.05)
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.13)
(Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(3.79)
-
(3.80)
(0.50)
-
(4.31)
(Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2
-
-
0.01
0.82
-
0.83
0.14
0.01
0.98
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 2.05
$ 2.44
$ 4.49
$ 1.72
$ 2.10
$ 3.82
$ 2.27
$ 2.20
$ 8.29
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. The tax impact of the (gain) loss on dispositions in Q4 2024 reflects updated tax information related to a Q3 2024 disposition.
3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 include $4.0 million in costs associated with a product line exit and Q1 2024 and FY 2024 include $3.4 million of non-cash asset impairment charges for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.
4 (Gain) loss on dispositions represents a $529.9 million gain recorded during Q1 2024 and a $0.7 million loss and $1.1 million gain recorded as post-closing adjustments in Q2 2024 and Q4 2024, respectively, on the disposition of De-Sta-Co in the Engineered Products segment. Additionally, a gain of $68.6 million was recorded in Q3 2024 and a $1.2 million post-closing adjustment (reduction to the gain) in Q4 2024 on the disposition of a minority owned equity method investment in the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2025
2024
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2024
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings
$ 44,114
$ 53,511
$ 97,625
$ 62,532
$ 52,095
$ 114,627
$ 56,621
$ 59,989
$ 231,237
Other depreciation and amortization 1
4,800
5,141
9,941
4,785
4,778
9,563
4,829
4,867
19,259
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
48,914
58,652
107,566
67,317
56,873
124,190
61,450
64,856
250,496
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
19.2 %
21.3 %
20.3 %
20.2 %
19.9 %
20.1 %
20.8 %
22.5 %
20.8 %
Clean Energy & Fueling:
Segment earnings
$ 85,644
$ 107,771
$ 193,415
$ 69,675
$ 87,536
$ 157,211
$ 99,536
$ 103,246
$ 359,993
Other depreciation and amortization 1
8,578
8,961
17,539
7,921
7,627
15,548
8,310
8,118
31,976
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
94,222
116,732
210,954
77,596
95,163
172,759
107,846
111,364
391,969
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
19.2 %
21.4 %
20.3 %
17.4 %
20.6 %
19.0 %
21.5 %
21.1 %
20.2 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings
$ 77,575
$ 76,937
$ 154,512
$ 69,959
$ 75,786
$ 145,745
$ 77,247
$ 78,715
$ 301,707
Other depreciation and amortization 1
4,093
4,229
8,322
3,733
3,271
7,004
3,905
3,739
14,648
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
81,668
81,166
162,834
73,692
79,057
152,749
81,152
82,454
316,355
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
29.2 %
27.8 %
28.5 %
26.6 %
27.5 %
27.1 %
28.6 %
28.6 %
27.8 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings
$ 151,275
$ 159,504
$ 310,779
$ 118,737
$ 137,217
$ 255,954
$ 138,277
$ 142,375
$ 536,606
Other depreciation and amortization 1
12,601
13,131
25,732
12,139
12,637
24,776
12,651
12,623
50,050
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
163,876
172,635
336,511
130,876
149,854
280,730
150,928
154,998
586,656
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
33.2 %
33.2 %
33.2 %
28.1 %
31.4 %
29.8 %
31.9 %
32.3 %
31.0 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies:
Segment earnings
$ 52,119
$ 77,262
$ 129,381
$ 50,759
$ 79,127
$ 129,886
$ 76,015
$ 44,974
$ 250,875
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,325
7,605
14,930
7,275
7,220
14,495
7,048
7,596
29,139
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
59,444
84,867
144,311
58,034
86,347
144,381
83,063
52,570
280,014
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
17.1 %
20.4 %
18.9 %
15.9 %
19.8 %
18.0 %
19.3 %
15.1 %
17.7 %
Total Segments:
Total segment earnings 2, 3
$ 410,727
$ 474,985
$ 885,712
$ 371,662
$ 431,761
$ 803,423
$ 447,696
$ 429,299
$ 1,680,418
Other depreciation and amortization 1
37,397
39,067
76,464
35,853
35,533
71,386
36,743
36,943
145,072
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
448,124
514,052
962,176
407,515
467,294
874,809
484,439
466,242
1,825,490
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
24.0 %
25.1 %
24.6 %
21.6 %
24.0 %
22.8 %
24.4 %
24.2 %
23.6 %
1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to earnings from continuing operations.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2025
2024
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2024
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 239,241
$ 280,130
$ 519,371
$ 602,102
$ 246,587
$ 848,689
$ 312,896
$ 238,383
$ 1,399,968
Provision for income taxes
56,140
71,967
128,107
157,577
60,770
218,347
73,434
65,267
357,048
Earnings before provision for income taxes
295,381
352,097
647,478
759,679
307,357
1,067,036
386,330
303,650
1,757,016
Interest income
(20,254)
(17,935)
(38,189)
(4,756)
(4,081)
(8,837)
(5,176)
(23,145)
(37,158)
Interest expense
27,608
26,791
54,399
36,365
32,374
68,739
34,128
28,304
131,171
Corporate expense / other 1
51,959
41,875
93,834
42,159
39,526
81,685
36,110
38,168
155,963
(Gain) loss on dispositions 2
(2,468)
(2,176)
(4,644)
(529,943)
663
(529,280)
(68,633)
115
(597,798)
Restructuring and other costs 3
9,397
23,210
32,607
23,971
11,590
35,561
16,581
32,841
84,983
Purchase accounting expenses 4
49,104
51,123
100,227
44,187
44,332
88,519
48,356
49,366
186,241
Total segment earnings 5
410,727
474,985
885,712
371,662
431,761
803,423
447,696
429,299
1,680,418
Add: Other depreciation and amortization 6
37,397
39,067
76,464
35,853
35,533
71,386
36,743
36,943
145,072
Total adjusted segment EBITDA 5
$ 448,124
$ 514,052
$ 962,176
$ 407,515
$ 467,294
$ 874,809
$ 484,439
$ 466,242
$ 1,825,490
1 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital and IT overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
2 (Gain) loss on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments.
3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
4 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets.
5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
6 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2025
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
(5.1) %
(6.7) %
Clean Energy & Fueling
8.0 %
5.0 %
Imaging & Identification
- %
1.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
3.9 %
5.2 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
(5.6) %
(4.8) %
Total Organic
0.9 %
0.7 %
Acquisitions
3.0 %
2.7 %
Dispositions
- %
(1.3) %
Currency translation
1.3 %
0.1 %
Total*
5.2 %
2.2 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2025
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
United States
3.9 %
1.9 %
Europe
0.2 %
(1.7) %
Asia
(0.6) %
3.7 %
Other Americas
(19.3) %
(10.3) %
Other
20.8 %
16.3 %
Total Organic
0.9 %
0.7 %
Acquisitions
3.0 %
2.7 %
Dispositions
- %
(1.3) %
Currency translation
1.3 %
0.1 %
Total*
5.2 %
2.2 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2025 Guidance for Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (GAAP)
$ 8.00
$ 8.20
Purchase accounting expenses, net
1.19
Restructuring and other costs, net
0.19
Gain on dispositions, net
(0.03)
2025 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)
$ 9.35
$ 9.55
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2025
2024
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2024
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$ 157,474
$ 212,340
$ 369,814
$ 146,456
$ 149,181
$ 295,637
$ 353,244
$ 438,952
$ 1,087,833
Investing activities
(74,186)
(681,584)
(755,770)
432,416
33,215
465,631
(402,512)
(90,102)
(26,983)
Financing activities
(122,234)
(84,235)
(206,469)
(80,782)
(830,657)
(911,439)
92,994
(453,228)
(1,271,673)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2025
2024
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2024
Cash flow from operating activities1
$ 157,474
$ 212,340
$ 369,814
$ 146,456
$ 149,181
$ 295,637
$ 353,244
$ 438,952
$ 1,087,833
Less: Capital expenditures
(48,192)
(60,932)
(109,124)
(40,050)
(35,822)
(75,872)
(37,754)
(53,907)
(167,533)
Free cash flow
$ 109,282
$ 151,408
$ 260,690
$ 106,406
$ 113,359
$ 219,765
$ 315,490
$ 385,045
$ 920,300
Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of revenue
8.4 %
10.4 %
9.4 %
7.8 %
7.7 %
7.7 %
17.8 %
22.7 %
14.0 %
Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations
55.6 %
63.1 %
59.7 %
60.8 %
51.3 %
55.6 %
112.5 %
144.1 %
94.6 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue
5.9 %
7.4 %
6.7 %
5.6 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
15.9 %
20.0 %
11.9 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations
38.6 %
45.0 %
42.1 %
44.2 %
39.0 %
41.3 %
100.5 %
126.4 %
80.0 %
1 Q2, Q3, Q4 and FY 2024 include income tax payments of $56.0 million, $24.0 million, $23.4 million and $103.4 million, respectively, related to the gain on the disposition of De-Sta-Co. Q4 and FY 2024 also include income tax payments of $20.4 million related to the sale of a minority owned equity method investment.
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2025
2024
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2024
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$ 264,538
$ 276,571
$ 541,109
$ 329,925
$ 280,542
$ 610,467
$ 284,823
$ 276,487
$ 1,171,777
Clean Energy & Fueling
543,859
526,819
1,070,678
471,610
442,086
913,696
507,329
517,470
1,938,495
Imaging & Identification
288,169
292,092
580,261
278,433
288,641
567,074
281,289
295,784
1,144,147
Pumps & Process Solutions
499,287
530,158
1,029,445
473,632
461,426
935,058
448,074
473,548
1,856,680
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
395,623
384,246
779,869
453,086
406,269
859,355
332,503
378,774
1,570,632
Intersegment eliminations
(1,892)
(1,295)
(3,187)
(791)
(1,591)
(2,382)
(1,065)
(2,578)
(6,025)
Total consolidated bookings
$ 1,989,584
$ 2,008,591
$ 3,998,175
$ 2,005,895
$ 1,877,373
$ 3,883,268
$ 1,852,953
$ 1,939,485
$ 7,675,706
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for earnings from continuing operations, diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The items described in our definitions herein, unless otherwise noted, relate solely to our continuing operations.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations or adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits and gain/loss on disposition.
Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.
Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.
Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations equals free cash flow divided by adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of liquidity because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and trends between periods.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period and exclude de-bookings related to orders received in prior periods, if any. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
We use the above operational metric in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metric is useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
