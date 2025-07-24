

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.876 billion, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $1.673 billion, or $2.74 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $6.154 billion from $6.007 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.876 Bln. vs. $1.673 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.15 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue: $6.154 Bln vs. $6.007 Bln last year.



