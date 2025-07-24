

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, transportation solutions provider Wabtec Corp. (WAB) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, driven by first half performance, acquisition, and focus on prudent cost management.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $8.55 to $9.15 per share on revenues between $10.925 billion and $11.225 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $8.35 to $8.95 per share on revenues between $10.725 billion and $11.025 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.75 per share on revenues of $10.99 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



