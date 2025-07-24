

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said it expects a third-quarter adjusted loss per share to be between $0.10 and $0.60. Based on recent booking trends, American expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be between a loss of $0.20 and profit of $0.80, with a mid-point of $0.30. The company believes the top end of the range is achievable if demand in the domestic market continues to strengthen.



Second quarter earnings came in at $599 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $717 million, or $1.01 per share, last year. Excluding items, American Airlines reported adjusted earnings of $628 million or $0.95 per share for the period. Revenue rose 0.4% to $14.39 billion from $14.33 billion last year.



The company ended the second quarter with $38 billion of total debt and $29 billion of net debt. The company ended the second quarter with $12 billion of total available liquidity.



Shares of American Airlines are down 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



