Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
24.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + McGraw Hill, Accelerant IPO on NYSE

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 24th

  • Stocks are mixed Thursday morning following the S&P 500's 12th record close of the year on Wednesday. The index received a boost Tuesday night when President Trump announced a trade deal with Japan.
  • The NYSE was in attendance at the All In's AI Summit and before President Trump gave his closing keynote, spoke to leaders on a cross-section of topics including AI, energy, robotics, infrastructure, and legislation
  • Education solutions firm McGraw Hill, which raised nearly $415 million in its IPO will debut on the NYSE today. Specialty risk company Accelerant, which raised over $723 million, will debut as well.
  • The New York Stock Exchange announced this morning that NYSE Texas has listed its first exchange traded funds, with Strive Asset Management dual-listing 13 ETFs

Opening Bell
McGraw Hill celebrates its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell
The Autism Science Foundation and Wall Street Rides FAR celebrate the 11th season of Rides FAR and its support for innovative autism research.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737653/NYSE_Market_Update_July_24.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--mcgraw-hill-accelerant-ipo-on-nyse-302513148.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
