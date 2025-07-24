Advisor Partners Rebrands as Concentric, Managing $13B in assets with Scalable Precision

Empowering RIAs, family offices, and institutions with tech-driven, tax-optimized portfolio solutions at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Advisor Partners, a specialist in direct indexing and customized portfolio management solutions for more than 25 years, today announced it has rebranded as Concentric Innovation ("Concentric"). This new brand identity captures the firm's vision and renewed focus on innovation to deliver scalable precision* portfolio management. With more than two decades of experience and $13 billion total assets under management, Concentric is positioned to lead its next chapter of tech-enabled, tax-optimized investing, helping independent RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors unlock strategic growth in an era defined by personalization and performance.

Since its inception, Advisor Partners has offered tax-optimized investment strategies backed by proprietary technology. Over the past few years, the firm has significantly enhanced its capabilities to help distinguish itself within an increasingly competitive landscape. Central to Concentric's offering is VEGA, its next-generation investment platform. VEGA is purpose-built to allow advisors and institutions to manage portfolios with precision at scale, automate trading, dynamically tax-optimize, focus on strategic growth, and deepen client relationships.

"The financial services industry has reached an inflection point where tailored investment solutions and sophisticated technology must work in seamless harmony," said Ralph Studley, Chief Revenue Officer at Concentric. "Rebranding as Concentric represents far more than a name change - it signifies our evolution into blending advanced direct indexing with integrated portfolio management and execution technology. Concentric's mission is clear: empower our partners with scalable precision to redefine what's possible in wealth management and to lead in the era of tax-optimized personalization."

"Our rebranding to Concentric vividly captures our differentiated approach," said Rahul Agrawal, President and Chief Investment Officer at Concentric. "The concept of concentric circles symbolizes our holistic, precision-driven strategy. We start at the granular, individual security level and thoughtfully expand outwards, encompassing entire portfolios, advisor relationships, family offices, and institutions. We believe our commitment to precision at scale in conjunction with continuous innovation sets Concentric apart and will allow us to deliver optimized outcomes with operational efficiency while remaining a future-focused leader."

As noted by Alexander Hart, Chief Research Officer at Pathstone, which is Concentric's largest client as well as its organizational affiliate, "Partnering with Concentric has fundamentally changed the way we implement portfolios, providing not just enhanced investment solutions, but a powerful opportunity for our advisory teams to leverage the efficiencies gained to deepen relationships with our clients in pursuit of servicing their preferred lives."

In sum, rebranding as Concentric marks a significant milestone in the firm's evolution, signaling a bold new chapter that reflects its enhanced capabilities and forward-looking market position. While the firm's SEC registration will remain under Advisor Partners II, LLC, it will now operate under the trade name Concentric Innovation, reinforcing its commitment to investment management solutions. This transition is designed to maintain continuity for existing clients while clearly communicating the firm's expanded market ambitions and innovation-driven culture.

For more information about Concentric, visit concentricinnovation.com.

ABOUT CONCENTRIC

Concentric Innovation (formerly known as Advisor Partners) is an investment management firm specializing in customized direct indexing and integrated portfolio solutions for independent RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors. Founded in 2001 and based in San Francisco, the firm has spent over two decades refining its proprietary technology to deliver tax-efficient investment outcomes. Concentric's mission is to empower advisors with precision-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize investment objectives, and enhance client experiences.

*"Scalable Precision" or a reference to "Precision" does not imply perfection - Concentric does not implicitly or expressly warrant or guarantee that the firm's activities are "error free" or that the firm's investment, trading, operations or other administrative activities eliminate all potential trading or other errors.

###

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence for Concentric

(973) 303-3237

Russell Pagano, Russell@interdependence.com

SOURCE: Concentric

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/advisor-partners-rebrands-as-concentric-managing-13b-in-assets-with-1052081