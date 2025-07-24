Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 14:51
58,65 Euro
-1,51 % -0,90
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,9059,3515:59
58,9059,3515:56
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 15:14 Uhr
128 Leser
ScottsMiracle-Gro Believes in the Power of Green Spaces - Partners With U.S. Men's National Soccer Team Captain Tyler Adams and Every Kid Sports

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Our Scotts brand is proud to announce a new partnership with U.S. Men's National Soccer Team captain Tyler Adams and Every Kid Sports.

Photo credit: David McIntyre

This partnership is dedicated to increasing youth access to natural turf sports fields, as we believe in the power of green spaces to foster healthier, happier and stronger communities.

For the official kick-off, Tyler hosted a field day at his childhood playing field in Wappingers Falls, New York, teaching soccer skills to local youth. He attributes his early success to his experiences as a youth athlete. And as a new father, he is adamant about spending time with his family outside.

Tyler will help give back to local communities by working with Scotts to launch a nationwide Keep It Real sweepstakes, offering five youth sports nonprofit organizations the chance to win a natural turf field refurbishment and soccer balls signed by Adams.

Learn more about the Keep It Real Movement and sweepstakes: https://scotts.com/en-us/about-us/keep-it-real.html

View original content here.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/scottsmiracle-gro-believes-in-the-power-of-green-spaces-partners-with-1052336

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
