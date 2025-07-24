Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Three Valley Copper Corp. (TSXV: TVC.H) (the "Company") announces, further to its press release dated June 23, 2025, that it has agreed to forbear for a period of thirty (30) days from exercising its rights under the secured convertible promissory note (the "Promissory Note") from Selma House LLC ("Selma") maturing on July 24, 2025. The Company intends to extend the maturity date of the loan to July 24, 2026, however such extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the Company's proposed change of business from a mining issuer to an investment issuer under TSXV Policy 5.2 - Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers (as announced on June 23, 2025), and reactivation from the NEX Board to TSXV Tier 2, and, accordingly, the short-term forbearance provides time for the Company to seek to complete its change of business.

Background

As previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated June 23, 2025, the Company made a loan to Selma House LLC, an arm's length company in the business of providing private credit, for an aggregate amount of up to USD$1,000,000 pursuant to the terms of the Promissory Note.

The principal amount under the Promissory Note bears an interest rate of 10% per annum, calculated monthly and payable upon maturity. USD $93,333 of interest has been received by the Company in respect of the twelve months ending July 24, 2025. The Promissory Note is secured against all assets of Selma (which consist primarily of real estate assets and receivables) and represents the sole senior secured debt of such company. The Company has the right to convert, at any time, the outstanding principal amount of the Promissory Note into a 47.2% ownership interest in Selma.

As of today's date, Selma has drawn down a total of USD$800,000 in principal against the Promissory Note.

The Promissory Note constitutes an Arm's Length Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 1.1 of the TSXV). No Non-Arm's Length Parties of the Company (as such term is defined in Policy 1.1 of the TSXV) have any direct or indirect interest in, or relationship with Selma, nor are they insiders of Selma.

