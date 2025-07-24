The "Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sweden's data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.88% from 2024 to 2030.

REPORT SCOPE

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Sweden.

The study of the existing Sweden data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Sweden by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Sweden Facilities Covered (Existing): 37 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 08 Coverage: 6+ States Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Sweden

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Sweden data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

atNorth

EcoDataCenter

STACK Infrastructure

Bahnhof

Conapto

Digital Realty

Ember

Equinix

GleSYS

Multigrid

Northern Data Group

Other Operators

New Operators

evroc

STORESPEED

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What factors are driving the Sweden data center colocation market?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Sweden?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Sweden by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Swedish data center industry?

TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate Governments Agencies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 55 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $235 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $935 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.8% Regions Covered Sweden

Key Topics Covered:

Data Center Capabilities

Market Scope

Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Supply Demand Analysis

Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by IT Power Capacity (Core Shell, Installed Utilized (Mw))

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Sweden

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Sweden

Sustainability Status in Sweden

Cloud Connectivity in Sweden

Cloud On-Ramps Investment in Sweden

Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ro2jaz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724799519/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900