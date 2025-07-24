US Bank: U.S. Bank Partners With Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 on TV Spot

U.S. Bank serves as a golf tournament sponsor in the new sequel to the iconic film

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

U.S. Bank is excited to partner with Happy Gilmore 2, which premieres July 25 on Netflix. The bank is integrating its brand into the movie, serving as a premier sponsor of the fictional "Tour Championship." The U.S. Bank logo also appears on the bib of Happy Gilmore's caddy.

Additionally, U.S. Bank has created a co-marketing campaign with Netflix, which includes social spots with pro golfer Collin Morikawa and?a TV spot. The spot features the golf announcers from the original Happy Gilmore, Verne Lundquist and Jack Beard (played by Jack Giarraputo) and Morikawa, a U.S. Bank brand ambassador.

This is a national campaign and will run within the bank's existing brand media buy across channels as well as throughout the Netflix's ad-supported plan.

"We are delighted to be at the forefront of 'Happy Gilmore 2,' a partnership that strategically embeds U.S. Bank within a cultural phenomenon," said Michael Lacorazza, chief marketing officer for U.S. Bank. "This partnership offers us the opportunity to establish meaningful connections with both our devoted customers and new audiences who are passionate about entertainment, sports, and culture. By associating with this classic film franchise and harnessing the expanding allure of golf, we're highlighting U.S. Bank as a modern and innovative partner in our customers' financial lives."

With this sponsorship, U.S. Bank is focused on reaching young and midlife affluent audiences and positioning the company as a strong financial partner on the journey to achieve their "happy places."

"U.S. Bank stands for stability, strategy, and financial planning, and we were excited to surprisingly blend these qualities with the world of Happy Gilmore, in our new campaign,"?said Magno Herran, vice president of brand marketing and partnerships for Netflix.?"Bringing U.S. Bank on board allowed us to?imagine what it might be like to even bank?happily,?creating a memorable and delightful partnership for our?members, that strategically channels the spirit of the highly anticipated return of Happy Gilmore this summer."

