Pion Power Co., Ltd: Pion Power Brings Clean Energy and Community Impact to Oakville's Canada Day Celebration

Clean power, family fun, and a strong commitment to community.

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Pion Power, a leading provider of EV charging and portable energy solutions, proudly participated in the Town of Oakville's Canada Day celebration at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park on July 1, joining thousands of residents in commemorating the nation's birthday through a day of music, culture, and community engagement.

Towns of Oakville Canada Day Event Pion Power



As part of its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, Pion Power hosted an interactive "Tree of Hope" initiative in support of SickKids Foundation.

Visitors of all ages were invited to draw or write their wishes, thoughts on paper leaves and attach them to a large visual tree installation. For each name added, Pion Power pledged a $1 donation to SickKids. By the end of the event, the tree had been filled with hundreds of colorful leaves, each one representing a contribution toward pediatric healthcare and research. "The Tree of Hope was our way of inviting families to participate in something meaningful, beyond the celebration," said Mohan Wang, President at Pion Power. "We believe small acts can create lasting impact, and we're proud to turn these gestures into real support for SickKids."

In addition to the donation campaign, Pion Power provided free cold beverages to event attendees, all powered by the company's E600 Portable Power Station. The on-site setup demonstrated the reliability and convenience of Pion Power's clean energy products in off-grid environments, including outdoor events, recreational use, and emergency backup scenarios. The booth also featured Pion Power's Level 2 EV chargers, designed for residential use and compatible with most major electric vehicle models. Product specialists were available throughout the day to answer questions and offer guidance on Portable EV Charger, and energy efficiency for EV owners and prospective buyers.

The Oakville Canada Day event featured live entertainment from Celtic artist Mary Frances, multicultural orchestra Kuné, and a dragon dance performance by the Oakville Chinese Network Society. Festivalgoers also enjoyed classic rock singalongs, family-friendly games, photo ops, and a grand fireworks display at 10 p.m.

"We are honoured to have been part of such a meaningful community event," said Pion Power President Mohan Wang. It reflects our core mission, to make clean energy accessible, practical, and impactful in everyday life. Whether through our products or our partnerships, we are committed to building a more sustainable future for all.

Pion Power continues to expand its footprint across North America with a growing range of EV and solar power solutions tailored to both residential and commercial use. For more information about Pion Power's products or upcoming community initiatives, please visit www.pionpowertech.com .

SOURCE: Pion Power Co., Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pion-power-brings-clean-energy-and-community-impact-to-oakvilles-canada-day-cele-1052162