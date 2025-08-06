Anzeige
WKN: 922728 | ISIN: SE0000567539 | Ticker-Symbol: PXO
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 08:04
0,512 Euro
+6,67 % +0,032
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PION GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PION GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pion Power Co., Ltd: Pion Power Launches Flex-AC Elite Driven by 2 Years Customer Insight

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Pion Power is excited to launch the Flex-AC Elite, a next-gen portable EV charger from the Flex-AC Series, built in response to user feedback and evolving needs in home and portable charging.

Pion Power Flex-AC Elite EV Charger

Pion Power Flex-AC Elite EV Charger
Pion Power is pleased to announce the launch of the Flex-AC Elite, an advanced portable EV charger from the Flex-AC Series, designed in direct response to user feedback and evolving industry needs in the residential and portable charging category.

"As the newest member of the Flex-AC family, the Elite sets a new benchmark for convenience, flexibility, and smart functionality," said Mohan Wang, President at Pion Power. "We ran multiple rounds of beta testing and user reviews to refine the experience, focusing on app usability and the new Bluetooth setup. Every upgrade reflects real input and our commitment to a smoother, smarter charging journey."

Thoughtfully Upgraded, Because Every Detail Matters

Seamless Bluetooth Setup

We've heard users ask for an even faster, easier setup experience and a more stable connection. That's why the Flex-AC Elite features Bluetooth-assisted Wi-Fi setup, allowing users to get connected and start charging in under a minute.

Fully Upgraded Smarter App
The redesigned app delivers a more intuitive experience, bringing the entire Pion Power ecosystem: Flex-AC, LE, Elite, and home energy products-into one powerful platform. Users gain greater control over charging, energy use, and device management via a new dashboard. All existing Pion Power EV charger owners can upgrade for enhanced usability and features. And this is just the start. Built as the digital core of the Flex-AC ecosystem, the app will soon support smart home integration, grid-aware charging, and environmental incentive programs, pushing the boundaries of what "smart" truly means.

Enhanced Peace of Mind
Charging in public or outdoor spaces shouldn't come with added stress. That's why the Flex-AC Elite is equipped with integrated anti-theft protection though APP, giving drivers the confidence to charge anywhere.

CORE FEATURES: PROVEN AND RELIABLE

Dual-Voltage, Plug-and-Play
Includes swappable NEMA 5-15 and 14-50 plugs for 120V/240V charging-no hardwiring needed.

Adjustable Charging (6A-40A)
Fine-tune charging speed via the upgraded Flex-AC app to match power availability and utility rates.

Universal EV Compatibility
Works with all North American EVs, including Tesla (with adapter).

Certified for Safety
CSA, FCC, and Energy Star certified for reliable, efficient performance anywhere.

As EV adoption rises across North America, more drivers, especially renters, travelers, and multi-location households are seeking portable, user-friendly charging options that don't compromise on speed or reliability. According to Verified Market Research, the global portable EV charger market is projected to grow from USD 63.2B in 2023 to USD 388.9B by 2031, at a 20.1% CAGR.

Portable Level 2 chargers are gaining traction for their plug-and-play convenience, driven by:

  • Growing EV ownership among renters and urban users

  • Increased mobility needs for home, cottage, or on-the-go charging

  • Demand for flexible, future-ready charging tech

The Flex-AC Elite directly addresses this growing demand, offering portable, dual-voltage charging with enhanced easy and smart features.

Contact Information

Shirley Luo
Marketing & PR Specialist
marketing@pionpowertech.com
416-756-9210

.

SOURCE: Pion Power Co., Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pion-power-launches-flex-ac-elite-driven-by-2-years-customer-insight-1057029

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
