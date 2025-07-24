Anzeige
WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Result of AGM

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 24 July 2025, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares which the Company holds in Treasury) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 74,030,500 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 9 June 2025.

Voting results will shortly be available online at www.fidelity.co.uk/china

Contact for queries:

Name: George Bayer, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 7961 4240


© 2025 PR Newswire
