Intrum: Intrum successfully completes recapitalisation transaction and emerges in a strong position to deliver on business plan

Intrum AB ("Intrum" or "the Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announces its emergence from the US Chapter 11 and the successful completion of its recapitalisation transaction, approved earlier this year via court proceedings in the US and Sweden (the "Transaction").

The Transaction successfully recapitalises the Group by rescheduling the maturities of its debt obligations, securing a 10 percent discount on its reinstated notes debt obligations, and providing new financing to support its business plan goals and de-lever via debt buybacks. With a stronger financial foundation, the Group is now even better positioned for future success and a continued shift towards a capital-light business model.

As previously reported, the Transaction received the overwhelming support of all creditor classes and key stakeholders in all relevant recapitalisation proceedings.

Andrés Rubio, CEO and President of Intrum, said:

"The closing of our recapitalisation is a testament to our team and a significant milestone for the future of our company. I would like to thank our Board, the Intrum leadership team, and all our employees for their perseverance and dedication to this process. We also thank our investors and bondholders for their continued confidence in the company.

"We have emerged as a stronger business with a capital structure that is aligned with our business plan. This will reinforce our position as an industry leader focused on improved client delivery and outcomes through increasing commercial efforts in servicing, continuing to make our operations more efficient and capitalising on the rollout of AI. We are looking ahead to future success as we continue to drive transformational change across all three strategic pillars: operational excellence, client focus, and our transition to a capital-light business model."

Contact Details:

Kroll Issuer Services (as Information Agent): intrum@is.kroll.com

Houlihan Lokey (as advisers to Intrum): intrum@hl.com

Media Inquiries:

Brunswick Group (as advisers to Intrum)



Oscar Karlsson, Partner

Magnus Rydin Lemoine, Director

+46 (8) 410 32 180

intrum@brunswickgroup.com

