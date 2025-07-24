Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2025 Second Quarter Earnings And Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.2 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recognized net income of $8.7 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The increase in second quarter net income year-over-year was primarily the result of increased net interest income, resulting from increased interest income from higher average loan balances compared to the prior period, combined with decreased interest expense, as a result of the reduction in cost of funds associated with deposits and borrowings. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was the primary contributor to the increase in net income year-to-date for 2025 compared to the prior year.

Dividend Declaration

On July 23, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock payable on August 29, 2025, to the holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 3.78% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on July 23, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "We continue to post steady earnings results for 2025, with year-to-date earnings of $8.7 million, putting the Bank 12% ahead of 2024," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our continuing focus on operating efficiencies and asset quality enables our lending and retail teams to provide exceptional service to depositors and borrowers alike. This translates into a positive return to our customers, the communities we serve, and our shareholders."

Key Performance Indicators

Second quarter 2025 compared to second quarter 2024

Return on average assets remained steady at 1.05%.

Net interest margin (FTE) 1 improved to 3.40% from 3.04%

improved to 3.40% from 3.04% Loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 89.4% from 84.3%, with loan balances increasing by $83.5 million or 7.2% since June 30, 2024.

Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 61.2% from 62.7%

June 30, 2025 Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company continued to experience modest loan growth in the second quarter of 2025, with gross loan balances increasing $5.7 million from year-end. Gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $83.5 million, or 7.2% compared to June 30, 2024.

Deposit balance decreases of $34.5 million since December 31, 2024 facilitated the efforts to stabilize the overall cost of funds through changes in the mix of lower cost components. Deposits increased $15.2 million or 1.1% from June 30, 2024.

Securities balances declined $28.3 million from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025; this decline was strategic as funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans.

The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through reciprocal Insured Cash Sweep ® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $159.6 million as of June 30, 2025, $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $144.8 million as of June 30, 2024.

(ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $159.6 million as of June 30, 2025, $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $144.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Outstanding borrowings from the FHLB increased by $41.0 million to $61.0 million as of June 30, 2025 from December 31, 2024 and by $31.0 million from $30.0 million at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $172.0 million and held no brokered deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.48% as of June 30, 2025, 0.19% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.25% as of June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming assets amounted to $7.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and $4.0 million as of June 30, 2024; Fourteen loans to thirteen borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.6 million, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and $2.4 million as of June 30, 2024. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $5.2 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $754 thousand as of December 31, 2024 and $1.6 million as of June 30, 2024. The past due balance as of June 30, 2025 is comprised of six loans totaling $5.1 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, and six student loans totaling $31 thousand. The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.

The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% as of June 30, 2025, 0.68% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.69% as of June 30, 2024. The individual differences in the balances of various pools as well as changing loss rates has resulted in only nominal changes to the overall ACL ratio. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is also a main driver holding the ACL as a percentage of total loans fairly steady year-over-year. Balances in such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.

The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $5.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net charge to the provision for credit losses of $3 thousand, due primarily to declining balances in pools with higher loss rates offsetting reserves required by changes in environmental factors. The provision includes an $87 thousand recovery for changes in unfunded reserves, as a result of a decline in unfunded construction commitments.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 of $12.8 million increased $1.6 million, or 14.4%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, as interest income earned on assets increased with decreased interest expense on deposit accounts driving an additional net increase.

Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 , for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.40%, compared to 3.04% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was the outcome of the higher yielding mix of interest earning assets and the decrease in cost of funds, both described below.

, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.40%, compared to 3.04% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was the outcome of the higher yielding mix of interest earning assets and the decrease in cost of funds, both described below. The Bank's yield on loans was 5.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 5.71% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 14 bps in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 15 bps in the second quarter of 2024.

The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 177 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 33 bps from 210 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 51 bps, from a cost of 274 bps to 223 bps. The cost of borrowings decreased 39 bps from the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2025, from 5.13% to 4.74%.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $380 thousand, or 22.5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of lower wealth management fees, and lower fee income from deposit accounts and debit card usage.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $559 thousand, or 6.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Increased franchise taxes and the cost of data processing and professional and legal fees for special projects drove increases during the quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 61.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 62.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to increased net interest income (FTE)1. On a year-to-date basis, the efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 61.8% in 2025 compared to 64.8% in 2024, also as a result of increased net interest income (FTE)1.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 21.9% and 18.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21% due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits net of the impact of the accounting change to proportional amortization in 2024, the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $31.67 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $28.70 as of June 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $29.63 as of June 30, 2025 compared to $26.43 as of June 30, 2024. These values increased as net retained income increased and the impact of intangible assets declined due to the ongoing amortization of the Company's core deposit intangible asset.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.9 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the second quarter of 2025. The remaining 54% of net income was retained.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024*



June 30, 2024



(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

ASSETS















Cash and due from banks $ 5,999



$ 5,311



$ 8,785

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

9,840





11,792





8,515

Federal funds sold

22,683





-





-

Securities:















Available for sale (AFS), at fair value

254,909





263,537





284,698

Restricted securities, at cost

8,120





6,193





6,667

Total securities

263,029





269,730





291,365

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,241,712





1,235,969





1,158,214

Allowance for credit losses

(8,347)





(8,455)





(8,028)

Loans, net

1,233,365





1,227,514





1,150,186

Premises and equipment, net

12,204





15,383





15,818

Bank owned life insurance

40,659





40,059





39,468

Goodwill

7,768





7,768





7,768

Core deposit intangible, net

3,213





3,792





4,418

Right of use asset, net

4,805





5,551





6,287

Deferred tax asset, net

14,084





15,407





15,860

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

15,046





14,519





25,350

Total assets $ 1,632,695



$ 1,616,826



$ 1,573,820

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities:















Demand deposits:















Noninterest-bearing $ 384,538



$ 374,079



$ 357,931

Interest-bearing

266,012





303,405





257,365

Money market and savings deposit accounts

457,077





437,619





423,055

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

281,438





308,443





335,490

Total deposits

1,389,065





1,423,546





1,373,841

Federal funds purchased

-





236





2,438

Borrowings

61,000





20,000





30,000

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,530





3,506





3,483

Lease liability

4,661





5,389





6,102

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,667





3,847





3,792

Total liabilities

1,461,923





1,456,524





1,419,656

Commitments and contingent liabilities















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-





-





-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,318





13,263





13,256

Capital surplus

106,834





106,394





105,935

Retained earnings

87,514





82,507





77,961

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(36,894)





(41,862)





(42,988)

Total shareholders' equity

170,772





160,302





154,164

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,632,695



$ 1,616,826



$ 1,573,820



















Common shares outstanding

5,391,979





5,370,912





5,370,912

Common shares authorized

10,000,000





10,000,000





10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-





-





-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000





2,000,000





2,000,000



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024

Interest and dividend income:























Loans, including fees

$ 17,330



$ 16,242



$ 34,363



$ 31,903

Federal funds sold



64





160





248





399

Other interest-bearing deposits



45





58





87





115

Investment securities:























Taxable



1,265





1,776





2,574





3,935

Tax exempt



323





327





646





653

Dividends



109





100





224





218

Total interest and dividend income



19,136





18,663





38,142





37,223



























Interest expense:























Demand deposits



67





68





136





139

Money market and savings deposits



2,927





2,952





5,930





5,874

Certificates and other time deposits



2,670





3,982





5,724





8,032

Borrowings



582





388





1,091





874

Federal funds purchased



18





9





25





16

Junior subordinated debt



76





83





146





171

Total interest expense



6,340





7,482





13,052





15,106

Net interest income



12,796





11,181





25,090





22,117

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



3





(338)





(157)





(360)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



12,793





11,519





25,247





22,477



























Noninterest income:























Wealth management fees



206





240





435





666

Deposit account fees



293





338





600





725

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



355





523





725





1,011

Bank owned life insurance income



307





289





600





564

Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net



-





(3)





278





36

Gain on early redemption of debt



-





-





-





379

Losses on sales of AFS, net



-





-





-





(4)

Other



150





304





433





492

Total noninterest income



1,311





1,691





3,071





3,869



























Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



3,863





3,850





7,799





8,002

Net occupancy



889





865





1,905





1,837

Equipment



202





167





388





338

Bank franchise tax



489





345





828





685

Computer software



266





276





522





484

Data processing



732





579





1,467





1,318

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



145





180





290





375

Marketing, advertising and promotion



179





157





433





405

Professional fees



331





190





587





442

Legal fees



225





-





461





-

Core deposit intangible amortization



284





332





579





675

Other



1,076





1,181





2,246





2,380

Total noninterest expense



8,681





8,122





17,505





16,941

Income before income taxes



5,423





5,088





10,813





9,405

Provision for income taxes



1,185





929





2,086





1,600

Net income

$ 4,238



$ 4,159



$ 8,727



$ 7,805



























Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.79



$ 0.77



$ 1.62



$ 1.45

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.78



$ 0.77



$ 1.61



$ 1.45

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,391,979





5,377,055





5,385,461





5,371,972

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,417,900





5,385,770





5,410,394





5,382,980



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





At or For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024

Common Share Data:





























Net income

$ 4,238



$ 4,489



$ 4,561



$ 4,600



$ 4,159

Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 0.79



$ 0.83



$ 0.85



$ 0.86



$ 0.77

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 0.78



$ 0.83



$ 0.85



$ 0.85



$ 0.77

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,391,979





5,378,871





5,370,912





5,370,912





5,377,055

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,417,900





5,402,936





5,407,489





5,396,936





5,385,770

Actual shares outstanding



5,391,979





5,391,979





5,370,912





5,370,912





5,370,912

Tangible book value per share at period end 5

$ 29.63



$ 28.84



$ 27.70



$ 28.68



$ 26.43

Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.05 %



1.12 %



1.12 %



1.15 %



1.05 % Return on average equity 1



10.05 %



11.05 %



10.98 %



11.44 %



11.07 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.40 %



3.28 %



3.21 %



3.24 %



3.04 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



61.2 %



62.4 %



60.2 %



58.6 %



62.7 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



89.4 %



86.6 %



86.8 %



88.1 %



84.3 % Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 12,796



$ 12,295



$ 12,235



$ 12,024



$ 11,181

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 12,881



$ 12,381



$ 12,321



$ 12,111



$ 11,268

Company Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio 6



12.12 %



11.83 %



11.34 %



11.81 %



11.47 % Total risk-based capital ratio 6



19.46 %



18.92 %



18.77 %



18.88 %



18.64 % Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,521,345



$ 1,529,575



$ 1,526,464



$ 1,487,182



$ 1,491,821

Average gross loans

$ 1,240,563



$ 1,233,520



$ 1,218,460



$ 1,181,447



$ 1,144,350

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 5,724



$ 6,242



$ 6,785



$ 7,301



$ 8,237

































Allowance for credit losses on loans:





























Beginning of period

$ 8,328



$ 8,455



$ 8,523



$ 8,028



$ 8,289

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



90





(105)





(208)





(3)





(518)

Charge-offs



(111)





(70)





(127)





(272)





(208)

Recoveries



40





48





267





770





465

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(71)





(22)





140





498





257

End of period

$ 8,347



$ 8,328



$ 8,455



$ 8,523



$ 8,028

































Non-accrual loans

$ 2,614



$ 2,764



$ 2,267



$ 2,113



$ 2,365

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



5,178





2,274





754





3,214





1,596

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$ 7,792



$ 5,038



$ 3,021



$ 5,327



$ 3,961

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.48 %



0.31 %



0.19 %



0.33 %



0.25 % NPA as a % of gross loans



0.63 %



0.41 %



0.24 %



0.44 %



0.34 % ACL to gross loans



0.67 %



0.67 %



0.68 %



0.70 %



0.69 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.21 %



0.22 %



0.18 %



0.17 %



0.20 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



0.02 %



0.01 %



-0.05 %



-0.17 %



-0.09 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented. 5 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 6 All ratios at June 30, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 201,507



$ 1,374





2.73 %

$ 261,250



$ 1,876





2.87 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,347





408





2.50 %



66,463





414





2.49 % Total Securities 1



266,854





1,782





2.67 %



327,713





2,290





2.80 % Loans:



































Real Estate



953,504





13,773





5.79 %



900,581





12,483





5.57 % Commercial



255,629





3,012





4.73 %



206,125





3,080





6.01 % Consumer



31,430





545





6.96 %



37,644





679





7.25 % Total Loans



1,240,563





17,330





5.60 %



1,144,350





16,242





5.71 % Federal funds sold



5,698





64





4.51 %



11,840





160





5.44 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,230





45





2.19 %



7,918





58





2.95 % Total Earning Assets



1,521,345





19,221





5.07 %



1,491,821





18,750





5.06 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,338)

















(8,299)













Total Non-Earning Assets



102,550

















112,246













Total Assets

$ 1,615,557















$ 1,595,768



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 268,728



$ 67





0.10 %

$ 268,621



$ 68





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



464,058





2,927





2.53 %



421,700





2,952





2.82 % Time Deposits



286,555





2,670





3.74 %



338,648





3,982





4.73 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,019,341





5,664





2.23 %



1,028,969





7,002





2.74 % Borrowings



49,275





582





4.74 %



30,407





388





5.13 % Federal funds purchased



1,472





18





4.90 %



561





9





6.45 % Junior subordinated debt



3,523





76





8.65 %



3,476





83





9.60 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,073,611





6,340





2.37 %



1,063,413





7,482





2.83 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



364,033

















370,640













Other liabilities



8,790

















10,545













Total Liabilities



1,446,434

















1,444,598













Shareholders' Equity



169,123

















151,170













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,615,557















$ 1,595,768













Net Interest Income (FTE) 3







$ 12,881















$ 11,268







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.70 %















2.23 % Cost of Funds















1.77 %















2.10 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















1.67 %















2.02 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.40 %















3.04 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





For the six months ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 203,584



$ 2,798





2.75 %

$ 282,493



$ 4,153





2.94 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,572





818





2.49 %



66,526





827





2.49 % Total Securities 1



269,156





3,616





2.69 %



349,019





4,980





2.85 % Loans:



































Real Estate



950,191





27,160





5.76 %



903,033





25,026





5.57 % Commercial



254,560





6,102





4.83 %



190,251





5,505





5.82 % Consumer



32,310





1,101





6.87 %



37,676





1,372





7.32 % Total Loans



1,237,061





34,363





5.60 %



1,130,960





31,903





5.67 % Federal Funds Sold



11,256





248





4.44 %



14,732





399





5.45 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,041





87





2.18 %



8,171





115





2.83 % Total Earning Assets



1,525,514





38,314





5.06 %



1,502,882





37,397





5.00 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,416)

















(8,356)













Total Non-Earning Assets



105,321

















111,045













Total Assets

$ 1,622,419















$ 1,605,571



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 271,736



$ 136





0.10 %

$ 275,723



$ 139





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



464,231





5,930





2.58 %



416,837





5,874





2.83 % Time Deposits



296,388





5,724





3.89 %



339,866





8,032





4.75 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,032,355





11,790





2.30 %



1,032,426





14,045





2.74 % Borrowings



46,038





1,091





4.78 %



36,280





874





4.84 % Federal funds purchased



1,017





25





4.96 %



528





16





6.09 % Junior subordinated debt



3,517





146





8.37 %



3,470





171





9.91 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,082,927





13,052





2.43 %



1,072,704





15,106





2.83 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



363,198

















369,588













Other liabilities



9,328

















11,041













Total Liabilities



1,455,453

















1,453,333













Shareholders' Equity



166,966

















152,238













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,622,419















$ 1,605,571













Net Interest Income (FTE) 3







$ 25,262















$ 22,291







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.63 %















2.17 % Cost of Funds















1.82 %















2.11 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















1.73 %















2.02 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.34 %















2.98 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 12,796



$ 12,295



$ 12,235



$ 12,024



$ 11,181

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



85





86





86





87





87

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 12,881



$ 12,381



$ 12,321



$ 12,111



$ 11,268

































Efficiency ratio 2



61.5 %



62.8 %



60.6 %



58.9 %



63.1 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.3 %



-0.4 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



61.2 %



62.4 %



60.2 %



58.6 %



62.7 %































Net interest margin



3.37 %



3.26 %



3.19 %



3.22 %



3.01 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.03 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.03 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.40 %



3.28 %



3.21 %



3.24 %



3.04 %





As of





June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024

Other financial measures





























Book value per share

$ 31.67



$ 30.93



$ 29.85



$ 30.89



$ 28.70

Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.04)





(2.09)





(2.15)





(2.21)





(2.27)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 29.63



$ 28.84



$ 27.70



$ 28.68



$ 26.43







For the Six Months Ended





June 30,

2025



June 30,

2024

Fully tax-equivalent measures











Net interest income

$ 25,090



$ 22,117

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



172





174

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 25,262



$ 22,291















Efficiency ratio 2



62.2 %



65.2 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4 %



-0.4 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



61.8 %



64.8 %













Net interest margin



3.32 %



2.96 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.34 %



2.98 %





1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. 4 Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation