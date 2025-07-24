Anzeige
WKN: A2JK4Z | ISIN: US9280311039 | Ticker-Symbol: 71F
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 15:29
30,800 Euro
+5,48 % +1,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,20032,80018:41
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 14:40 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2025 Second Quarter Earnings And Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.2 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recognized net income of $8.7 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The increase in second quarter net income year-over-year was primarily the result of increased net interest income, resulting from increased interest income from higher average loan balances compared to the prior period, combined with decreased interest expense, as a result of the reduction in cost of funds associated with deposits and borrowings. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was the primary contributor to the increase in net income year-to-date for 2025 compared to the prior year.

Dividend Declaration

On July 23, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock payable on August 29, 2025, to the holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 3.78% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on July 23, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "We continue to post steady earnings results for 2025, with year-to-date earnings of $8.7 million, putting the Bank 12% ahead of 2024," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our continuing focus on operating efficiencies and asset quality enables our lending and retail teams to provide exceptional service to depositors and borrowers alike. This translates into a positive return to our customers, the communities we serve, and our shareholders."

Key Performance Indicators
Second quarter 2025 compared to second quarter 2024

  • Return on average assets remained steady at 1.05%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE)1 improved to 3.40% from 3.04%
  • Loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 89.4% from 84.3%, with loan balances increasing by $83.5 million or 7.2% since June 30, 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 61.2% from 62.7%

June 30, 2025 Balance Sheet Highlights

  • The Company continued to experience modest loan growth in the second quarter of 2025, with gross loan balances increasing $5.7 million from year-end. Gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $83.5 million, or 7.2% compared to June 30, 2024.
  • Deposit balance decreases of $34.5 million since December 31, 2024 facilitated the efforts to stabilize the overall cost of funds through changes in the mix of lower cost components. Deposits increased $15.2 million or 1.1% from June 30, 2024.
  • Securities balances declined $28.3 million from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025; this decline was strategic as funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans.
  • The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through reciprocal Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $159.6 million as of June 30, 2025, $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $144.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Outstanding borrowings from the FHLB increased by $41.0 million to $61.0 million as of June 30, 2025 from December 31, 2024 and by $31.0 million from $30.0 million at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $172.0 million and held no brokered deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.48% as of June 30, 2025, 0.19% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.25% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $7.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and $4.0 million as of June 30, 2024;
    • Fourteen loans to thirteen borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.6 million, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and $2.4 million as of June 30, 2024.
    • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $5.2 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $754 thousand as of December 31, 2024 and $1.6 million as of June 30, 2024. The past due balance as of June 30, 2025 is comprised of six loans totaling $5.1 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, and six student loans totaling $31 thousand.
    • The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% as of June 30, 2025, 0.68% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.69% as of June 30, 2024. The individual differences in the balances of various pools as well as changing loss rates has resulted in only nominal changes to the overall ACL ratio. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is also a main driver holding the ACL as a percentage of total loans fairly steady year-over-year. Balances in such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
  • The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $5.7 million as of June 30, 2025.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net charge to the provision for credit losses of $3 thousand, due primarily to declining balances in pools with higher loss rates offsetting reserves required by changes in environmental factors. The provision includes an $87 thousand recovery for changes in unfunded reserves, as a result of a decline in unfunded construction commitments.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 of $12.8 million increased $1.6 million, or 14.4%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, as interest income earned on assets increased with decreased interest expense on deposit accounts driving an additional net increase.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.40%, compared to 3.04% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was the outcome of the higher yielding mix of interest earning assets and the decrease in cost of funds, both described below.
  • The Bank's yield on loans was 5.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 5.71% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 14 bps in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 15 bps in the second quarter of 2024.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 177 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 33 bps from 210 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 51 bps, from a cost of 274 bps to 223 bps. The cost of borrowings decreased 39 bps from the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2025, from 5.13% to 4.74%.

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $380 thousand, or 22.5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of lower wealth management fees, and lower fee income from deposit accounts and debit card usage.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $559 thousand, or 6.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Increased franchise taxes and the cost of data processing and professional and legal fees for special projects drove increases during the quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 61.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 62.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to increased net interest income (FTE)1. On a year-to-date basis, the efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 61.8% in 2025 compared to 64.8% in 2024, also as a result of increased net interest income (FTE)1.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 21.9% and 18.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21% due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits net of the impact of the accounting change to proportional amortization in 2024, the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $31.67 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $28.70 as of June 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $29.63 as of June 30, 2025 compared to $26.43 as of June 30, 2024. These values increased as net retained income increased and the impact of intangible assets declined due to the ongoing amortization of the Company's core deposit intangible asset.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.9 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the second quarter of 2025. The remaining 54% of net income was retained.

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024*



June 30, 2024



(Unaudited)






(Unaudited)


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

5,999



$

5,311



$

8,785


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


9,840




11,792




8,515


Federal funds sold


22,683




-




-


Securities:









Available for sale (AFS), at fair value


254,909




263,537




284,698


Restricted securities, at cost


8,120




6,193




6,667


Total securities


263,029




269,730




291,365


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


1,241,712




1,235,969




1,158,214


Allowance for credit losses


(8,347)




(8,455)




(8,028)


Loans, net


1,233,365




1,227,514




1,150,186


Premises and equipment, net


12,204




15,383




15,818


Bank owned life insurance


40,659




40,059




39,468


Goodwill


7,768




7,768




7,768


Core deposit intangible, net


3,213




3,792




4,418


Right of use asset, net


4,805




5,551




6,287


Deferred tax asset, net


14,084




15,407




15,860


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


15,046




14,519




25,350


Total assets

$

1,632,695



$

1,616,826



$

1,573,820


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Demand deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$

384,538



$

374,079



$

357,931


Interest-bearing


266,012




303,405




257,365


Money market and savings deposit accounts


457,077




437,619




423,055


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


281,438




308,443




335,490


Total deposits


1,389,065




1,423,546




1,373,841


Federal funds purchased


-




236




2,438


Borrowings


61,000




20,000




30,000


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,530




3,506




3,483


Lease liability


4,661




5,389




6,102


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


3,667




3,847




3,792


Total liabilities


1,461,923




1,456,524




1,419,656


Commitments and contingent liabilities









Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-




-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,318




13,263




13,256


Capital surplus


106,834




106,394




105,935


Retained earnings


87,514




82,507




77,961


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(36,894)




(41,862)




(42,988)


Total shareholders' equity


170,772




160,302




154,164


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,632,695



$

1,616,826



$

1,573,820











Common shares outstanding


5,391,979




5,370,912




5,370,912


Common shares authorized


10,000,000




10,000,000




10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-




-




-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000




2,000,000




2,000,000


*

Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




For the three months ended



For the six months ended




June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

17,330



$

16,242



$

34,363



$

31,903


Federal funds sold



64




160




248




399


Other interest-bearing deposits



45




58




87




115


Investment securities:













Taxable



1,265




1,776




2,574




3,935


Tax exempt



323




327




646




653


Dividends



109




100




224




218


Total interest and dividend income



19,136




18,663




38,142




37,223















Interest expense:













Demand deposits



67




68




136




139


Money market and savings deposits



2,927




2,952




5,930




5,874


Certificates and other time deposits



2,670




3,982




5,724




8,032


Borrowings



582




388




1,091




874


Federal funds purchased



18




9




25




16


Junior subordinated debt



76




83




146




171


Total interest expense



6,340




7,482




13,052




15,106


Net interest income



12,796




11,181




25,090




22,117


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



3




(338)




(157)




(360)


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



12,793




11,519




25,247




22,477















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



206




240




435




666


Deposit account fees



293




338




600




725


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



355




523




725




1,011


Bank owned life insurance income



307




289




600




564


Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net



-




(3)




278




36


Gain on early redemption of debt



-




-




-




379


Losses on sales of AFS, net



-




-




-




(4)


Other



150




304




433




492


Total noninterest income



1,311




1,691




3,071




3,869















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



3,863




3,850




7,799




8,002


Net occupancy



889




865




1,905




1,837


Equipment



202




167




388




338


Bank franchise tax



489




345




828




685


Computer software



266




276




522




484


Data processing



732




579




1,467




1,318


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



145




180




290




375


Marketing, advertising and promotion



179




157




433




405


Professional fees



331




190




587




442


Legal fees



225




-




461




-


Core deposit intangible amortization



284




332




579




675


Other



1,076




1,181




2,246




2,380


Total noninterest expense



8,681




8,122




17,505




16,941


Income before income taxes



5,423




5,088




10,813




9,405


Provision for income taxes



1,185




929




2,086




1,600


Net income


$

4,238



$

4,159



$

8,727



$

7,805















Net income per common share, basic


$

0.79



$

0.77



$

1.62



$

1.45


Net income per common share, diluted


$

0.78



$

0.77



$

1.61



$

1.45


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,391,979




5,377,055




5,385,461




5,371,972


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,417,900




5,385,770




5,410,394




5,382,980


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024


Common Share Data:
















Net income


$

4,238



$

4,489



$

4,561



$

4,600



$

4,159


Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

0.79



$

0.83



$

0.85



$

0.86



$

0.77


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

0.78



$

0.83



$

0.85



$

0.85



$

0.77


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,391,979




5,378,871




5,370,912




5,370,912




5,377,055


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,417,900




5,402,936




5,407,489




5,396,936




5,385,770


Actual shares outstanding



5,391,979




5,391,979




5,370,912




5,370,912




5,370,912


Tangible book value per share at period end 5


$

29.63



$

28.84



$

27.70



$

28.68



$

26.43


Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



1.05

%



1.12

%



1.12

%



1.15

%



1.05

%

Return on average equity 1



10.05

%



11.05

%



10.98

%



11.44

%



11.07

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.40

%



3.28

%



3.21

%



3.24

%



3.04

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



61.2

%



62.4

%



60.2

%



58.6

%



62.7

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



89.4

%



86.6

%



86.8

%



88.1

%



84.3

%

Net Interest Income:
















Net interest income


$

12,796



$

12,295



$

12,235



$

12,024



$

11,181


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

12,881



$

12,381



$

12,321



$

12,111



$

11,268


Company Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio 6



12.12

%



11.83

%



11.34

%



11.81

%



11.47

%

Total risk-based capital ratio 6



19.46

%



18.92

%



18.77

%



18.88

%



18.64

%

Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,521,345



$

1,529,575



$

1,526,464



$

1,487,182



$

1,491,821


Average gross loans


$

1,240,563



$

1,233,520



$

1,218,460



$

1,181,447



$

1,144,350


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

5,724



$

6,242



$

6,785



$

7,301



$

8,237


















Allowance for credit losses on loans:
















Beginning of period


$

8,328



$

8,455



$

8,523



$

8,028



$

8,289


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



90




(105)




(208)




(3)




(518)


Charge-offs



(111)




(70)




(127)




(272)




(208)


Recoveries



40




48




267




770




465


Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(71)




(22)




140




498




257


End of period


$

8,347



$

8,328



$

8,455



$

8,523



$

8,028


















Non-accrual loans


$

2,614



$

2,764



$

2,267



$

2,113



$

2,365


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



5,178




2,274




754




3,214




1,596


Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4


$

7,792



$

5,038



$

3,021



$

5,327



$

3,961


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.48

%



0.31

%



0.19

%



0.33

%



0.25

%

NPA as a % of gross loans



0.63

%



0.41

%



0.24

%



0.44

%



0.34

%

ACL to gross loans



0.67

%



0.67

%



0.68

%



0.70

%



0.69

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.21

%



0.22

%



0.18

%



0.17

%



0.20

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



0.02

%



0.01

%



-0.05

%



-0.17

%



-0.09

%



1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.

5

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

6

All ratios at June 30, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)




For the three months ended




June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

201,507



$

1,374




2.73

%


$

261,250



$

1,876




2.87

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,347




408




2.50

%



66,463




414




2.49

%

Total Securities 1



266,854




1,782




2.67

%



327,713




2,290




2.80

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



953,504




13,773




5.79

%



900,581




12,483




5.57

%

Commercial



255,629




3,012




4.73

%



206,125




3,080




6.01

%

Consumer



31,430




545




6.96

%



37,644




679




7.25

%

Total Loans



1,240,563




17,330




5.60

%



1,144,350




16,242




5.71

%

Federal funds sold



5,698




64




4.51

%



11,840




160




5.44

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



8,230




45




2.19

%



7,918




58




2.95

%

Total Earning Assets



1,521,345




19,221




5.07

%



1,491,821




18,750




5.06

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,338)










(8,299)








Total Non-Earning Assets



102,550










112,246








Total Assets


$

1,615,557









$

1,595,768



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

268,728



$

67




0.10

%


$

268,621



$

68




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



464,058




2,927




2.53

%



421,700




2,952




2.82

%

Time Deposits



286,555




2,670




3.74

%



338,648




3,982




4.73

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,019,341




5,664




2.23

%



1,028,969




7,002




2.74

%

Borrowings



49,275




582




4.74

%



30,407




388




5.13

%

Federal funds purchased



1,472




18




4.90

%



561




9




6.45

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,523




76




8.65

%



3,476




83




9.60

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,073,611




6,340




2.37

%



1,063,413




7,482




2.83

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



364,033










370,640








Other liabilities



8,790










10,545








Total Liabilities



1,446,434










1,444,598








Shareholders' Equity



169,123










151,170








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,615,557









$

1,595,768








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

12,881









$

11,268





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.70

%









2.23

%

Cost of Funds









1.77

%









2.10

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets









1.67

%









2.02

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.40

%









3.04

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)




For the six months ended




June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

203,584



$

2,798




2.75

%


$

282,493



$

4,153




2.94

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,572




818




2.49

%



66,526




827




2.49

%

Total Securities 1



269,156




3,616




2.69

%



349,019




4,980




2.85

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



950,191




27,160




5.76

%



903,033




25,026




5.57

%

Commercial



254,560




6,102




4.83

%



190,251




5,505




5.82

%

Consumer



32,310




1,101




6.87

%



37,676




1,372




7.32

%

Total Loans



1,237,061




34,363




5.60

%



1,130,960




31,903




5.67

%

Federal Funds Sold



11,256




248




4.44

%



14,732




399




5.45

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



8,041




87




2.18

%



8,171




115




2.83

%

Total Earning Assets



1,525,514




38,314




5.06

%



1,502,882




37,397




5.00

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,416)










(8,356)








Total Non-Earning Assets



105,321










111,045








Total Assets


$

1,622,419









$

1,605,571



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

271,736



$

136




0.10

%


$

275,723



$

139




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



464,231




5,930




2.58

%



416,837




5,874




2.83

%

Time Deposits



296,388




5,724




3.89

%



339,866




8,032




4.75

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,032,355




11,790




2.30

%



1,032,426




14,045




2.74

%

Borrowings



46,038




1,091




4.78

%



36,280




874




4.84

%

Federal funds purchased



1,017




25




4.96

%



528




16




6.09

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,517




146




8.37

%



3,470




171




9.91

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,082,927




13,052




2.43

%



1,072,704




15,106




2.83

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



363,198










369,588








Other liabilities



9,328










11,041








Total Liabilities



1,455,453










1,453,333








Shareholders' Equity



166,966










152,238








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,622,419









$

1,605,571








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

25,262









$

22,291





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.63

%









2.17

%

Cost of Funds









1.82

%









2.11

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets









1.73

%









2.02

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.34

%









2.98

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income


$

12,796



$

12,295



$

12,235



$

12,024



$

11,181


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



85




86




86




87




87


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

12,881



$

12,381



$

12,321



$

12,111



$

11,268


















Efficiency ratio 2



61.5

%



62.8

%



60.6

%



58.9

%



63.1

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.4

%



-0.4

%



-0.3

%



-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



61.2

%



62.4

%



60.2

%



58.6

%



62.7

%

















Net interest margin



3.37

%



3.26

%



3.19

%



3.22

%



3.01

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.03

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.03

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.40

%



3.28

%



3.21

%



3.24

%



3.04

%




As of




June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024


Other financial measures
















Book value per share


$

31.67



$

30.93



$

29.85



$

30.89



$

28.70


Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.04)




(2.09)




(2.15)




(2.21)




(2.27)


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

29.63



$

28.84



$

27.70



$

28.68



$

26.43




For the Six Months Ended




June 30,
2025



June 30,
2024


Fully tax-equivalent measures







Net interest income


$

25,090



$

22,117


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



172




174


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

25,262



$

22,291









Efficiency ratio 2



62.2

%



65.2

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4

%



-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



61.8

%



64.8

%








Net interest margin



3.32

%



2.96

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.34

%



2.98

%



1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
