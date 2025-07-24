New Hope Network: Health & Nutrition at Informa Markets Prioritizes Sustainability, Influencing Responsible Practices Across the Industry

Environmental leadership in the B2B tradeshow sector includes strategic carbon offsets, comprehensive product recycling and impactful donation programs.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Informa Markets' Health & Nutrition portfolio, comprised of industry leading events Natural Products Expo West , Newtopia Now , SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey , highlights the initiatives setting new standards for social and environmental sustainability.

Informa Markets, the events organization leads the charge for sustainable progress with its ongoing mission to embed sustainability into everything from operations and business practices to the knowledge and information provided to customers. The Health & Nutrition group, an international leader in health wellness, uses a comprehensive proprietary approach to measure environmental and social impacts at each step and utilizes an overarching platform to advance sustainability knowledge and resources across the industry.

"Our commitment to sustainability extends far beyond operational excellence," shares Danica Cullins, executive vice president of Informa Markets Health & Nutrition. "We are driving transformative change and helping our partners create a better future. The innovative programs and measurable actions in our practices are making positive environmental changes that benefit the entire community."

Environmental Stewardship On-Site

The portfolio-wide approach to environmental sustainability encompasses multiple dimensions. The Better Stands program is part of the waste reduction strategy, encouraging all exhibitors across the portfolio to transition from single-use materials to reusable, recyclable structures, significantly reducing the collective waste footprint.

A digital-first approach implements event apps and digital kiosks throughout events, substantially decreasing paper consumption while enhancing attendee experience.

Responsible sourcing means all printed materials across events use FSC-certified paper from responsibly managed forests, while partnerships with convention centers ensure compostable serveware for all catered meals, and environmentally friendly approaches to event décor include the use of live plants and trees that are replanted in local communities after events, enhancing urban green spaces.

Portfolio-wide initiatives include greenhouse gas emissions management, water usage offsetting, renewable energy powering and carbon offset programs that neutralize employee travel impacts.

Social Responsibility and Community Impact

The commitment extends deeply into the communities where events operate. Partnerships with food recovery organizations like 'We Don't Waste' and 'Second Harvest' combat food insecurity and ensure surplus products from all events support local communities rather than contributing to landfills.

Championing "more health for more people," the entire portfolio prioritizes accessibility and inclusivity, with specialized areas like The Zen Den providing meditative spaces where attendees can decompress and find sensory support tools. The Zen Den offers space for mindfulness, gentle movement and overall well-being.

Strategic collaborations to increase social good across the portfolio, such as with The Dream Opportunity, create pathways for underrepresented entrepreneurs and provide students with professional development opportunities in both health and nutrition and events industries. The program hosts local high school students for professional development workshops and exhibitor tours, showcasing first-hand access to work environments.

Measurable Impact & Innovation

Within Beacon Discovery, a product discovery platform that combines compliance and standards for ingredients, transparency and integrity with robust filtering to match buyers with brands, over 10,200 products are assessed by HowGood, a sustainability research company and platform powering large-scale product analysis for the food industry. HowGood provides environmental and social impact estimates based on eight key metrics: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, biodiversity, labor risk exposure, soil health, land use, animal welfare and processing. HowGood's recent certification from Carbon Trust adds an additional layer of confidence for reliable and transparent sustainability reporting.

"In an industry where sustainability continues to evolve, we are providing concrete, actionable insights and creating a valuable platform to help customers clearly understand and standardize sustainable and eco-friendly practices," remarks Jeff D'Entremont, Senior Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets.

Throughout the portfolio, there is a commitment to transparent sustainability goals such as maximizing waste diversion through comprehensive recycling and composting, enhancing energy efficiency across all operations and procuring responsible, sustainable materials and creating meaningful social impact in every community touched. The holistic approach to sustainability reflects the understanding that true industry leadership requires addressing environmental concerns while simultaneously fostering social well-being and community development, principles that guide the Health & Nutrition portfolio.

Future events spotlighting environmental excellence include Newtopia Now, connecting CPG brands with buyers, investors, and experts, returning August 21-22 (Colorado Convention Center); and SupplySide Global, the tentpole ingredient sourcing event that drives supplement, food and beverage innovation, October 27-30 (Mandalay Bay Convention Center).

