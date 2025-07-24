Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2025 Results and Declaration of $0.11 per Share Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $6.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $26.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $86.7 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of a non-cash, after-tax, goodwill impairment of $95.3 million and other non-recurring transactions, adjusted net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 was $28.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2025.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report 23% growth in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share this quarter, driven by ten basis points of net interest margin expansion. In addition, credit quality remains exceptional, with negligible net charge-offs for both the quarter and the fiscal year."

Mr. Montanaro continued, "These results reflect the successful execution of our strategy and the tailwinds provided by the natural repricing of our loan and time deposit portfolios. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustained earnings growth and continued margin expansion, creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 2.00%, while net interest income increased 5.3% to $35.8 million.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share increased 23% to $0.16 per diluted share.

Net charge-offs were less than 0.01% of average loans, reflecting strong underwriting and exceptional credit quality.

Non-interest expense to average assets was 1.58%, reflecting disciplined expense management.

The Company received regulatory approval to consolidate three branch locations, scheduled to close in October 2025. These closures are expected to have minimal impact on the Company's financial results.



Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.74 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $7.3 million, or 0.1%, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $57.0 million, or 0.7%, from June 30, 2024.

Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $4.9 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $75.4 million, or 6.2%, from June 30, 2024.

Loans receivable totaled $5.81 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $33.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $80.2 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2024.

Deposits were $5.68 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $32.1 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $517.1 million, or 10.0%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by a decline in interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposits ("CDs"). The increase from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by a reallocation from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances into brokered CDs, reflecting more favorable funding costs, and growth in deposits from our branch network and digital channels.

Borrowings were $1.26 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $42.5 million, or 3.5%, from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $453.3 million, or 26.5%, from June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.22 billion, representing 28.7% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 2.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and declined six basis points to 1.88% for the year ended June 30, 2025. The quarterly improvement was driven by higher yields and average balances on loans receivable, a reduction in interest-bearing deposits, and broad-based declines in deposit rates. The year-over-year decline reflected higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities and a lower average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by improved asset yields and a reduction in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 5.3%, to $35.8 million from $34.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, was purchase accounting accretion of $511,000 in each period and loan prepayment penalty income of $217,000 and $226,000, respectively.

For the year ended June 30, 2025, net interest income decreased $7.7 million, or 5.4%, to $134.9 million from $142.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.4 million and $2.6 million and loan prepayment penalty income of $783,000 and $879,000.



Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income increased $429,000, or 9.4%, to $5.0 million from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by increases in income from bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), gain on sale of loans and electronic banking fees and charges.

Income from BOLI increased $252,000 to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by $223,000 in non-recurring payments on two life insurance policies in the current period. No such non-recurring items were recorded in the prior period.

Gain on sale of loans increased $78,000 to $190,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $112,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

For the year ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income increased $21.0 million to $19.1 million from a loss of $2.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the absence of an $18.1 million pre-tax loss related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning executed during December 2023 and the absence of a non-recurring pre-tax loss of $884,000 attributable to the sale of three related nonperforming commercial real estate loans held-for-sale in the year ended June 30, 2024. No such losses were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $503,000, or 1.7%, to $30.9 million from $30.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits and other expenses, partially offset by a decrease in net occupancy expense.

Salary and benefits expense increased $393,000 to $18.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $17.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by the absence of a $427,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation recorded in the prior period.

Net occupancy expense of premises decreased $255,000 to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower snow removal expenses recorded in the current period.

Other expense increased $324,000 to $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to a non-recurring increase in professional fees incurred during the period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods generally reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.

For the year ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense decreased $94.5 million, or 43.9%, to $120.6 million from $215.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, primarily reflecting the absence of a non-cash goodwill impairment recognized in the prior year period. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted non-interest expense for the year ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.8 million, or 2.4%, from $117.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salary and benefits expense attributable to annual merit increases and higher incentive compensation.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.0% and 15.3%, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $4.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily driven by the absence of a $5.7 million tax expense related to the surrender of BOLI policies in the prior year period, partially offset by higher pre-tax income in the current year period.

Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets increased $7.9 million to $45.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, from $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The balance of non-performing assets was $39.9 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The increase from March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by two multifamily relationships totaling $6.1 million that were placed on non-accrual status.

Net charge-offs totaled $49,000, or less than 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $368,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the year ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.17% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million, compared to $366,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was driven by an $805,000 reserve related to a non-performing wholesale commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan, representing the final wholesale C&I loan in the portfolio. Additionally, the current quarter's provision included a $1.1 million increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans. For the years ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million and $6.2 million, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $46.2 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.7 million from $44.5 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The ACL was $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at June 30, 2024.

Capital

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, book value per share and tangible book value per share decreased $0.03, or 0.3%, to $11.55 and $9.77, respectively, compared to the prior period.

At June 30, 2025, total stockholders' equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $79.6 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $6.9 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $9.6 million were not reflected in total stockholders' equity.

At June 30, 2025, the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.27% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as "well-capitalized" under regulatory guidelines.



This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.'s Q4 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company's core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,269 $ 126,095 $ 41,174 32.7 % Securities available for sale 1,012,969 1,003,393 9,576 1.0 % Securities held to maturity 120,217 124,859 (4,642 ) -3.7 % Loans held-for-sale 5,931 6,187 (256 ) -4.1 % Loans receivable 5,812,937 5,846,175 (33,238 ) -0.6 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,191 ) (44,455 ) 1,736 3.9 % Net loans receivable 5,766,746 5,801,720 (34,974 ) -0.6 % Premises and equipment 43,897 44,192 (295 ) -0.7 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 64,261 62,261 2,000 3.2 % Accrued interest receivable 28,098 28,521 (423 ) -1.5 % Goodwill 113,525 113,525 - - % Core deposit intangible 1,436 1,554 (118 ) -7.6 % Bank owned life insurance 304,717 303,629 1,088 0.4 % Deferred income taxes, net 55,203 52,913 2,290 4.3 % Other assets 56,181 64,292 (8,111 ) -12.6 % Total assets $ 7,740,450 $ 7,733,141 $ 7,309 0.1 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 582,045 $ 587,118 $ (5,073 ) -0.9 % Interest-bearing 5,093,172 5,120,230 (27,058 ) -0.5 % Total deposits 5,675,217 5,707,348 (32,131 ) -0.6 % Borrowings 1,256,491 1,213,976 42,515 3.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,317 19,981 (664 ) -3.3 % Other liabilities 43,463 43,723 (260 ) -0.6 % Total liabilities 6,994,488 6,985,028 9,460 0.1 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 646 646 - - % Paid-in capital 494,546 494,131 415 0.1 % Retained earnings 341,744 341,921 (177 ) -0.1 % Unearned ESOP shares (18,970 ) (19,457 ) 487 2.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,004 ) (69,128 ) (2,876 ) -4.2 % Total stockholders' equity 745,962 748,113 (2,151 ) -0.3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,740,450 $ 7,733,141 $ 7,309 0.1 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.64 % 9.67 % -0.03 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.27 % 8.31 % -0.04 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,577 64,580 (3 ) -0.0 % Book value per share $ 11.55 $ 11.58 $ (0.03 ) -0.3 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.77 $ 9.80 $ (0.03 ) -0.3 %

_________________________



(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Interest income Loans $ 66,485 $ 64,768 $ 1,717 2.7 % Taxable investment securities 12,322 12,738 (416 ) -3.3 % Tax-exempt investment securities 49 55 (6 ) -10.9 % Other interest-earning assets 1,549 1,773 (224 ) -12.6 % Total interest income 80,405 79,334 1,071 1.3 % Interest expense Deposits 33,607 34,912 (1,305 ) -3.7 % Borrowings 10,955 10,380 575 5.5 % Total interest expense 44,562 45,292 (730 ) -1.6 % Net interest income 35,843 34,042 1,801 5.3 % Provision for credit losses 1,785 366 1,419 387.7 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,058 33,676 382 1.1 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 655 573 82 14.3 % Gain on sale of loans 190 112 78 69.6 % Income from bank owned life insurance 2,869 2,617 252 9.6 % Electronic banking fees and charges 442 391 51 13.0 % Other income 835 869 (34 ) -3.9 % Total non-interest income 4,991 4,562 429 9.4 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,093 17,700 393 2.2 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,820 3,075 (255 ) -8.3 % Equipment and systems 4,030 3,921 109 2.8 % Advertising and marketing 615 609 6 1.0 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,395 1,450 (55 ) -3.8 % Directors' compensation 307 326 (19 ) -5.8 % Other expense 3,633 3,309 324 9.8 % Total non-interest expense 30,893 30,390 503 1.7 % Income before income taxes 8,156 7,848 308 3.9 % Income taxes 1,387 1,200 187 15.6 % Net income $ 6,769 $ 6,648 $ 121 1.8 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ - Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ - Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 6,946 $ 6,933 $ 13 Dividend payout ratio 102.6 % 104.3 % -1.7 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,597 62,548 49 Diluted 62,755 62,713 42

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)



Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,830,421 $ 5,805,045 $ 25,376 0.4 % Taxable investment securities 1,227,825 1,251,612 (23,787 ) -1.9 % Tax-exempt investment securities 8,039 9,135 (1,096 ) -12.0 % Other interest-earning assets 117,622 110,736 6,886 6.2 % Total interest-earning assets 7,183,907 7,176,528 7,379 0.1 % Non-interest-earning assets 454,975 457,206 (2,231 ) -0.5 % Total assets $ 7,638,882 $ 7,633,734 $ 5,148 0.1 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,342,523 $ 2,405,974 $ (63,451 ) -2.6 % Savings 754,192 751,243 2,949 0.4 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,215,661 1,215,767 (106 ) -0.0 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 744,345 730,612 13,733 1.9 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,056,721 5,103,596 (46,875 ) -0.9 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,083,902 1,028,958 54,944 5.3 % Other borrowings 107,582 93,389 14,193 15.2 % Total borrowings 1,191,484 1,122,347 69,137 6.2 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,248,205 6,225,943 22,262 0.4 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 582,085 602,647 (20,562 ) -3.4 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 64,405 59,919 4,486 7.5 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 646,490 662,566 (16,076 ) -2.4 % Total liabilities 6,894,695 6,888,509 6,186 0.1 % Stockholders' equity 744,187 745,225 (1,038 ) -0.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,638,882 $ 7,633,734 $ 5,148 0.1 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.98 % 115.27 % -0.29 % -0.3 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.56 % 4.46 % 0.10 % Taxable investment securities 4.01 % 4.07 % -0.06 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.43 % 2.43 % - % Other interest-earning assets 5.27 % 6.40 % -1.13 % Total interest-earning assets 4.48 % 4.42 % 0.06 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.63 % 2.73 % -0.10 % Savings 1.33 % 1.30 % 0.03 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.56 % 3.73 % -0.17 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.62 % 2.58 % 0.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.66 % 2.74 % -0.08 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.60 % 3.63 % -0.03 % Other borrowings 4.45 % 4.41 % 0.04 % Total borrowings 3.68 % 3.70 % -0.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.85 % 2.91 % -0.06 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.62 % 1.51 % 0.11 % Net interest margin(3) 2.00 % 1.90 % 0.10 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.02 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.62 % 1.59 % 0.03 % Efficiency ratio(4) 75.66 % 78.72 % -3.06 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.35 % 0.35 % - % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.64 % 3.57 % 0.07 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.36 % 4.28 % 0.08 %

_________________________



(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,269 $ 63,864 $ 103,405 161.9 % Securities available for sale 1,012,969 1,072,833 (59,864 ) -5.6 % Securities held to maturity 120,217 135,742 (15,525 ) -11.4 % Loans held-for-sale 5,931 6,036 (105 ) -1.7 % Loans receivable 5,812,937 5,732,787 80,150 1.4 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,191 ) (44,939 ) 1,252 2.8 % Net loans receivable 5,766,746 5,687,848 78,898 1.4 % Premises and equipment 43,897 44,940 (1,043 ) -2.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 64,261 80,300 (16,039 ) -20.0 % Accrued interest receivable 28,098 29,521 (1,423 ) -4.8 % Goodwill 113,525 113,525 - - % Core deposit intangible 1,436 1,931 (495 ) -25.6 % Bank owned life insurance 304,717 297,874 6,843 2.3 % Deferred income tax assets, net 55,203 50,339 4,864 9.7 % Other assets 56,181 98,708 (42,527 ) -43.1 % Total assets $ 7,740,450 $ 7,683,461 $ 56,989 0.7 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 582,045 $ 598,366 $ (16,321 ) -2.7 % Interest-bearing 5,093,172 4,559,757 533,415 11.7 % Total deposits 5,675,217 5,158,123 517,094 10.0 % Borrowings 1,256,491 1,709,789 (453,298 ) -26.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,317 17,409 1,908 11.0 % Other liabilities 43,463 44,569 (1,106 ) -2.5 % Total liabilities 6,994,488 6,929,890 64,598 0.9 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock $ 646 $ 644 $ 2 0.3 % Paid-in capital 494,546 493,680 866 0.2 % Retained earnings 341,744 343,326 (1,582 ) -0.5 % Unearned ESOP shares (18,970 ) (20,916 ) 1,946 9.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,004 ) (63,163 ) (8,841 ) -14.0 % Total stockholders' equity 745,962 753,571 (7,609 ) -1.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,740,450 $ 7,683,461 $ 56,989 0.7 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.64 % 9.81 % -0.17 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.27 % 8.43 % -0.16 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,577 64,434 143 0.2 % Book value per share $ 11.55 $ 11.70 $ (0.15 ) -1.3 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.77 $ 9.90 $ (0.13 ) -1.3 %

_________________________



(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest income Loans $ 262,992 $ 256,007 $ 6,985 2.7 % Taxable investment securities 53,247 63,313 (10,066 ) -15.9 % Tax-exempt investment securities 234 336 (102 ) -30.4 % Other interest-earning assets 8,003 9,212 (1,209 ) -13.1 % Total Interest Income 324,476 328,868 (4,392 ) -1.3 % Interest expense Deposits 140,258 122,414 17,844 14.6 % Borrowings 49,275 63,860 (14,585 ) -22.8 % Total interest expense 189,533 186,274 3,259 1.7 % Net interest income 134,943 142,594 (7,651 ) -5.4 % Provision for credit losses 2,366 6,226 (3,860 ) -62.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,577 136,368 (3,791 ) -2.8 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 2,490 2,609 (119 ) -4.6 % Loss on sale and call of securities - (18,135 ) 18,135 100.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of loans 806 (282 ) 1,088 385.8 % Loss on sale of real estate owned - (974 ) 974 100.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 10,672 9,076 1,596 17.6 % Electronic banking fees and charges 1,717 2,357 (640 ) -27.2 % Other income 3,367 3,356 11 0.3 % Total non-interest income 19,052 (1,993 ) 21,045 1,055.9 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 70,870 69,220 1,650 2.4 % Net occupancy expense of premises 11,524 11,033 491 4.5 % Equipment and systems 15,703 15,223 480 3.2 % Advertising and marketing 1,877 1,396 481 34.5 % Federal deposit insurance premium 5,911 5,980 (69 ) -1.2 % Directors' compensation 1,355 1,506 (151 ) -10.0 % Goodwill Impairment - 97,370 (97,370 ) -100.0 % Other expense 13,390 13,423 (33 ) -0.2 % Total non-interest expense 120,630 215,151 (94,521 ) -43.9 % Income (loss) before income taxes 30,999 (80,776 ) 111,775 138.4 % Income taxes 4,924 5,891 (967 ) -16.4 % Net income (loss) $ 26,075 $ (86,667 ) $ 112,742 130.1 % Net income (loss) per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.42 $ (1.39 ) $ 1.81 Diluted $ 0.42 $ (1.39 ) $ 1.81 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 27,657 $ 27,618 $ 39 Dividend payout ratio 106.1 % -31.9 % 138 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,508 62,444 64 Diluted 62,716 62,444 272

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited) Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,789,583 $ 5,752,496 $ 37,087 0.6 % Taxable investment securities 1,270,262 1,438,200 (167,938 ) -11.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 9,791 14,718 (4,927 ) -33.5 % Other interest-earning assets 119,224 131,019 (11,795 ) -9.0 % Total interest-earning assets 7,188,860 7,336,433 (147,573 ) -2.0 % Non-interest-earning assets 459,986 541,859 (81,873 ) -15.1 % Total assets $ 7,648,846 $ 7,878,292 $ (229,446 ) -2.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,335,972 $ 2,308,893 $ 27,079 1.2 % Savings 721,115 662,981 58,134 8.8 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,213,015 1,278,535 (65,520 ) -5.1 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 689,011 500,147 188,864 37.8 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,959,113 4,750,556 208,557 4.4 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1,131,662 1,458,941 (327,279 ) -22.4 % Other borrowings 149,041 184,768 (35,727 ) -19.3 % Total borrowings 1,280,703 1,643,709 (363,006 ) -22.1 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,239,816 6,394,265 (154,449 ) -2.4 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 597,197 595,266 1,931 0.3 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 64,831 64,444 387 0.6 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 662,028 659,710 2,318 0.4 % Total liabilities 6,901,844 7,053,975 (152,131 ) -2.2 % Stockholders' equity 747,002 824,317 (77,315 ) -9.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,648,846 $ 7,878,292 $ (229,446 ) -2.9 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.21 % 114.73 % 0.48 % 0.4 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited) Year Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Variance

or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.54 % 4.45 % 0.09 % Taxable investment securities 4.19 % 4.40 % -0.21 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.39 % 2.28 % 0.11 % Other interest-earning assets 6.71 % 7.03 % -0.32 % Total interest-earning assets 4.51 % 4.48 % 0.03 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.86 % 2.91 % -0.05 % Savings 1.25 % 0.50 % 0.75 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.87 % 3.27 % 0.60 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.54 % 2.03 % 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.83 % 2.58 % 0.25 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 3.71 % 3.70 % 0.01 % Other borrowings 4.87 % 5.36 % -0.49 % Total borrowings 3.85 % 3.89 % -0.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.04 % 2.91 % 0.13 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.47 % 1.57 % -0.10 % Net interest margin(3) 1.88 % 1.94 % -0.06 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.25 % -0.03 % 0.28 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.58 % 2.73 % -1.15 % Efficiency ratio(4) 78.33 % 153.02 % -74.69 % Return on average assets 0.34 % -1.10 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 3.49 % -10.51 % 14.00 % Return on average tangible equity(5) 4.18 % -13.64 % 17.82 %

_________________________



(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,269 $ 126,095 $ 141,554 $ 155,574 $ 63,864 Securities available for sale 1,012,969 1,003,393 1,018,279 1,070,811 1,072,833 Securities held to maturity 120,217 124,859 127,266 132,256 135,742 Loans held-for-sale 5,931 6,187 5,695 8,866 6,036 Loans receivable 5,812,937 5,846,175 5,791,758 5,784,246 5,732,787 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,191 ) (44,455 ) (44,457 ) (44,923 ) (44,939 ) Net loans receivable 5,766,746 5,801,720 5,747,301 5,739,323 5,687,848 Premises and equipment 43,897 44,192 45,127 45,189 44,940 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 64,261 62,261 64,443 57,706 80,300 Accrued interest receivable 28,098 28,521 27,772 29,467 29,521 Goodwill 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 Core deposit intangible 1,436 1,554 1,679 1,805 1,931 Bank owned life insurance 304,717 303,629 301,339 300,186 297,874 Deferred income taxes, net 55,203 52,913 53,325 50,131 50,339 Other assets 56,181 64,292 84,080 67,540 98,708 Total assets $ 7,740,450 $ 7,733,141 $ 7,731,385 $ 7,772,379 $ 7,683,461 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 582,045 $ 587,118 $ 601,510 $ 592,099 $ 598,366 Interest-bearing 5,093,172 5,120,230 5,069,550 4,878,413 4,559,757 Total deposits 5,675,217 5,707,348 5,671,060 5,470,512 5,158,123 Borrowings 1,256,491 1,213,976 1,258,949 1,479,888 1,709,789 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,317 19,981 17,986 17,824 17,409 Other liabilities 43,463 43,723 38,537 52,618 44,569 Total liabilities 6,994,488 6,985,028 6,986,532 7,020,842 6,929,890 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 646 646 646 646 644 Paid-in capital 494,546 494,131 494,092 493,523 493,680 Retained earnings 341,744 341,921 342,155 342,522 343,326 Unearned ESOP shares (18,970 ) (19,457 ) (19,943 ) (20,430 ) (20,916 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,004 ) (69,128 ) (72,097 ) (64,724 ) (63,163 ) Total stockholders' equity 745,962 748,113 744,853 751,537 753,571 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,740,450 $ 7,733,141 $ 7,731,385 $ 7,772,379 $ 7,683,461 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.64 % 9.67 % 9.63 % 9.67 % 9.81 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.27 % 8.31 % 8.27 % 8.31 % 8.43 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,577 64,580 64,580 64,580 64,434 Book value per share $ 11.55 $ 11.58 $ 11.53 $ 11.64 $ 11.70 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.77 $ 9.80 $ 9.75 $ 9.85 $ 9.90

_________________________



(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,709,654 $ 2,733,406 $ 2,722,623 $ 2,646,187 $ 2,645,851 Nonresidential mortgage 986,556 988,074 950,194 950,771 948,075 Commercial business 138,755 140,224 135,740 145,984 142,747 Construction 177,713 174,722 176,704 227,327 209,237 Total commercial loans 4,012,678 4,036,426 3,985,261 3,970,269 3,945,910 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,748,591 1,761,465 1,765,160 1,768,230 1,756,051 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 50,737 49,699 47,101 44,741 44,104 Other consumer 2,533 2,859 2,778 2,965 2,685 Total consumer loans 53,270 52,558 49,879 47,706 46,789 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,814,539 5,850,449 5,800,300 5,786,205 5,748,750 Unaccreted yield adjustments (1,602 ) (4,274 ) (8,542 ) (1,959 ) (15,963 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,812,937 5,846,175 5,791,758 5,784,246 5,732,787 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,191 ) (44,455 ) (44,457 ) (44,923 ) (44,939 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,766,746 $ 5,801,720 $ 5,747,301 $ 5,739,323 $ 5,687,848 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 45,597 37,683 37,697 39,854 39,882 Total nonperforming loans 45,597 37,683 37,697 39,854 39,882 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale - - - - - Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 45,597 $ 37,683 $ 37,697 $ 39,854 $ 39,882 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.78 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.69 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.59 % 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.52 % Classified loans $ 133,451 $ 125,790 $ 132,216 $ 119,534 $ 118,700 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.78 % ACL to nonperforming loans 101.30 % 117.97 % 117.93 % 112.72 % 112.68 % Net charge-offs $ 49 $ 368 $ 573 $ 124 $ 3,518 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.25 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 582,045 $ 587,118 $ 601,510 $ 592,099 $ 598,367 Interest-bearing demand 2,362,222 2,410,925 2,380,408 2,247,685 2,308,915 Savings 754,376 758,239 742,266 681,709 643,481 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,218,920 1,218,479 1,213,887 1,215,746 1,199,127 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 757,654 732,587 732,989 733,273 408,234 Interest-bearing deposits 5,093,172 5,120,230 5,069,550 4,878,413 4,559,757 Total deposits 5,675,217 5,707,348 5,671,060 5,470,512 5,158,124 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,106,491 1,028,976 1,028,949 1,209,888 1,534,789 Overnight borrowings 150,000 185,000 230,000 270,000 175,000 Total borrowings 1,256,491 1,213,976 1,258,949 1,479,888 1,709,789 Total funding $ 6,931,708 $ 6,921,324 $ 6,930,009 $ 6,950,400 $ 6,867,913 Loans as a % of deposits 101.7 % 101.8 % 101.4 % 105.1 % 110.4 % Deposits as a % of total funding 81.9 % 82.5 % 81.8 % 78.7 % 75.1 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 18.1 % 17.5 % 18.2 % 21.3 % 24.9 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 1,989,095 $ 1,959,070 $ 1,935,607 $ 1,799,726 $ 1,772,623 Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 813,780 $ 799,238 $ 797,721 $ 773,375 $ 764,447

________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank. (2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and its holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Interest income Loans $ 66,485 $ 64,768 $ 65,408 $ 66,331 $ 65,819 Taxable investment securities 12,322 12,738 13,803 14,384 14,802 Tax-exempt investment securities 49 55 59 71 80 Other interest-earning assets 1,549 1,773 2,215 2,466 2,289 Total interest income 80,405 79,334 81,485 83,252 82,990 Interest expense Deposits 33,607 34,912 36,721 35,018 32,187 Borrowings 10,955 10,380 12,152 15,788 17,527 Total interest expense 44,562 45,292 48,873 50,806 49,714 Net interest income 35,843 34,042 32,612 32,446 33,276 Provision for credit losses 1,785 366 107 108 3,527 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,058 33,676 32,505 32,338 29,749 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 655 573 627 635 580 Gain on sale of loans 190 112 304 200 111 Income from bank owned life insurance 2,869 2,617 2,619 2,567 3,209 Electronic banking fees and charges 442 391 493 391 1,130 Other income 835 869 830 833 776 Total non-interest income 4,991 4,562 4,873 4,626 5,806 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,093 17,700 17,579 17,498 17,266 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,820 3,075 2,831 2,798 2,738 Equipment and systems 4,030 3,921 3,892 3,860 3,785 Advertising and marketing 615 609 311 342 480 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,395 1,450 1,503 1,563 1,532 Directors' compensation 307 326 361 361 360 Goodwill impairment - - - - 97,370 Other expense 3,633 3,309 3,084 3,364 3,020 Total non-interest expense 30,893 30,390 29,561 29,786 126,551 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,156 7,848 7,817 7,178 (90,996 ) Income taxes 1,387 1,200 1,251 1,086 (917 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,769 $ 6,648 $ 6,566 $ 6,092 $ (90,079 ) Net income (loss) per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ (1.45 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ (1.45 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 6,946 $ 6,933 $ 6,933 $ 6,896 $ 6,903 Dividend payout ratio 102.6 % 104.3 % 105.6 % 113.2 % -7.7 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,597 62,548 62,443 62,389 62,254 Diluted 62,755 62,713 62,576 62,420 62,330

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,830,421 $ 5,805,045 $ 5,762,053 $ 5,761,593 $ 5,743,008 Taxable investment securities 1,227,825 1,251,612 1,285,800 1,314,945 1,343,541 Tax-exempt investment securities 8,039 9,135 9,711 12,244 13,737 Other interest-earning assets 117,622 110,736 116,354 131,981 128,257 Total interest-earning assets 7,183,907 7,176,528 7,173,918 7,220,763 7,228,543 Non-interest-earning assets 454,975 457,206 459,982 467,670 466,537 Total assets $ 7,638,882 $ 7,633,734 $ 7,633,900 $ 7,688,433 $ 7,695,080 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,342,523 $ 2,405,974 $ 2,314,378 $ 2,282,608 $ 2,310,521 Savings 754,192 751,243 711,801 668,240 631,622 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,215,661 1,215,767 1,216,948 1,203,770 1,208,101 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 744,345 730,612 730,773 551,819 405,697 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,056,721 5,103,596 4,973,900 4,706,437 4,555,941 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,083,902 1,028,958 1,085,455 1,325,583 1,507,192 Other borrowings 107,582 93,389 156,522 237,011 228,461 Total borrowings 1,191,484 1,122,347 1,241,977 1,562,594 1,735,653 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,248,205 6,225,943 6,215,877 6,269,031 6,291,594 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 582,085 602,647 604,915 599,095 589,438 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 64,405 59,919 65,258 69,629 62,978 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 646,490 662,566 670,173 668,724 652,416 Total liabilities 6,894,695 6,888,509 6,886,050 6,937,755 6,944,010 Stockholders' equity 744,187 745,225 747,850 750,678 751,070 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,638,882 $ 7,633,734 $ 7,633,900 $ 7,688,433 $ 7,695,080 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.98 % 115.27 % 115.41 % 115.18 % 114.89 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.56 % 4.46 % 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.58 % Taxable investment securities 4.01 % 4.07 % 4.29 % 4.38 % 4.41 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.43 % 2.43 % 2.42 % 2.32 % 2.32 % Other interest-earning assets 5.27 % 6.40 % 7.62 % 7.47 % 7.14 % Total interest-earning assets 4.48 % 4.42 % 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.59 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.63 % 2.73 % 2.96 % 3.13 % 3.06 % Savings 1.33 % 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.05 % 0.63 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.56 % 3.73 % 4.06 % 4.12 % 3.95 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.62 % 2.58 % 2.70 % 2.18 % 1.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.66 % 2.74 % 2.95 % 2.98 % 2.83 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.60 % 3.63 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.86 % Other borrowings 4.45 % 4.41 % 4.88 % 5.28 % 5.24 % Total borrowings 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.91 % 4.04 % 4.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.85 % 2.91 % 3.15 % 3.24 % 3.16 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.62 % 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.43 % Net interest margin(3) 2.00 % 1.90 % 1.82 % 1.80 % 1.84 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.30 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.62 % 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 6.58 % Efficiency ratio(4) 75.66 % 78.72 % 78.86 % 80.35 % 323.81 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.32 % -4.68 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.64 % 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.25 % -47.97 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.36 % 4.28 % 4.21 % 3.89 % 3.33 %

_________________________



(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information, which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Adjusted net income: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,769 $ 6,648 $ 6,566 $ 6,092 $ (90,079 ) Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure - - - - 392 Goodwill impairment - - - - 95,283 Adjusted net income $ 6,769 $ 6,648 $ 6,566 $ 6,092 $ 5,596 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,769 $ 6,648 $ 6,566 $ 6,092 $ (90,079 ) Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 1,387 1,200 1,251 1,086 (917 ) Provision for credit losses 1,785 366 107 108 3,527 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 9,941 $ 8,214 $ 7,924 $ 7,286 $ (87,469 ) Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 62,597 62,548 62,443 62,389 62,254 Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,755 62,713 62,576 62,420 62,330 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ (1.45 ) Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ (1.45 ) Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ (1.41 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ (1.41 ) Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,638,882 $ 7,633,734 $ 7,633,900 $ 7,688,433 $ 7,695,080 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.32 % -4.68 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.29 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 744,187 $ 745,225 $ 747,850 $ 750,678 $ 751,070 Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.64 % 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.25 % -47.97 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 3.64 % 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.25 % 2.98 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 744,187 $ 745,225 $ 747,850 $ 750,678 $ 751,070 Less: average goodwill (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) Less: average other intangible assets (1,513 ) (1,636 ) (1,761 ) (1,886 ) (2,006 ) Total average tangible equity $ 629,149 $ 630,064 $ 632,564 $ 635,267 $ 635,539 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.36 % 4.28 % 4.21 % 3.89 % 3.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.36 % 4.28 % 4.21 % 3.89 % 3.58 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 30,893 $ 30,390 $ 29,561 $ 29,786 $ 126,551 Non-recurring transactions: Goodwill impairment - - - - (97,370 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,893 $ 30,390 $ 29,561 $ 29,786 $ 29,181 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.62 % 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 6.58 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.62 % 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 1.52 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,893 $ 30,390 $ 29,561 $ 29,786 $ 29,181 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 35,843 $ 34,042 $ 32,612 $ 32,446 $ 33,276 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 4,991 4,562 4,873 4,626 5,806 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure - - - - 392 Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 40,834 $ 38,604 $ 37,485 $ 37,072 $ 39,474 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 75.66 % 78.72 % 78.86 % 80.35 % 323.81 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 75.66 % 78.72 % 78.86 % 80.35 % 73.92 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited) Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Adjusted net income: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 26,075 $ (86,667 ) Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Net effect of sale and call of securities - 12,876 Net effect of bank-owned life insurance contract restructure - 6,678 Goodwill impairment - 95,283 Adjusted net income $ 26,075 $ 28,170 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 26,075 $ (86,667 ) Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 4,924 5,891 Provision for credit losses 2,366 6,226 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 33,365 $ (74,550 ) Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 62,508 62,444 Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,716 62,444 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.42 $ (1.39 ) Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.42 $ (1.39 ) Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.42 $ 0.45 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.42 $ 0.45 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.53 $ (1.19 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.53 $ (1.19 ) Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,648,846 $ 7,878,292 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.34 % -1.10 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.34 % 0.36 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 747,002 $ 824,317 Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.49 % -10.51 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 3.49 % 3.42 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 747,002 $ 824,317 Less: average goodwill (113,525 ) (186,685 ) Less: average other intangible assets (1,700 ) (2,209 ) Total average tangible equity $ 631,777 $ 635,423 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.18 % -13.64 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.18 % 4.43 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited) Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 120,630 $ 215,151 Non-routine transactions: Goodwill impairment - (97,370 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 120,630 $ 117,781 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.58 % 2.73 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.58 % 1.50 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 120,630 $ 117,781 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 134,943 $ 142,594 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 19,052 (1,993 ) Non-routine transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities - 18,135 Net effect of bank-owned life insurance contract restructure - 965 Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 153,995 $ 159,701 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 78.33 % 153.02 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 78.33 % 73.75 %

