LaFleur Minerals Inc. Capitalizing on Trend, Accelerating Transition

Gold's dramatic climb past $3,300 per ounce in 2025 has proven to be more than a short-term rally - it signals growing investor unease with the global financial landscape. As inflation remains persistently high and trust in fiat currencies continues to erode, gold has reemerged as a dependable hedge against economic instability. This renewed confidence has spurred a surge of capital into Canadian gold projects, particularly in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the country's most prolific gold-producing region.

Capitalizing on this trend, LaFleur Minerals Inc. is accelerating its transition from exploration focused to production ready. LaFleur joins an impressive group of savvy mining companies committed to making a difference in the mining space.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

