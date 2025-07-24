Royal Philips: Philips announces collaboration with Epic to enhance ambulatory cardiac monitoring

July 24, 2025

Philips will now offer the largest cardiac care portfolio through Epic's Aura platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) a global leader in health technology, today announced a collaboration with Epic to integrate Philips' suite of cardiac ambulatory monitoring and diagnostics services with Aura, the specialty diagnostics suite of the leading electronic health record (EHR) company. This collaboration will offer the broadest cardiac care portfolio of any single service provider integrating with Aura to date. Philips will deliver a new level of interoperability between its ambulatory monitoring technologies and Epic-helping providers enhance the diagnostic process and improve patient outcomes.

With Philips' technology available through Aura, health system IT teams could significantly reduce the time it takes to connect with Philips [1] and give interested provider organizations the ability to order and review patients' ECG results directly in Epic. This cuts out the need for manual order and data entry, which enhances workflows for providers and streamlines data-driven care decisions.

"With this collaboration, we are advancing cardiac care in a way that simultaneously improves the clinician and patient experience," said Stefano Folli, Business Leader, Ambulatory Monitoring & Diagnostics, Philips. "Together, Philips and Epic can help enable workflow efficiencies that lighten cardiac care teams' load, so they can spend more time focusing on what matters most - providing direct patient care."

The Philips-Epic collaboration can also streamline cumbersome administrative tasks by automating patient activation, staff notifications, and charting - giving valuable time back to cardiology teams to spend with patients.

"When a physician prescribes a cardiac monitor, it allows patients to be evaluated for heart conditions as they go about their daily lives, even before they see a cardiologist," said Leah Johnson, vice president of cardiology and imaging diagnostics, Epic. "Through this collaboration, we're streamlining the clinical experience for both patients and physicians, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring that detailed diagnostic reports are readily available in the patient's comprehensive health record."

The Philips ambulatory monitoring portfolio features flexible remote monitoring and enterprise ECG management solutions designed to advance a new standard of cardiac care. By arming healthcare organizations with data and actionable insights that can transform workflows to diagnose and manage patient populations proactively, Philips' products and services help enable care delivery in the right setting, at the right time.

[1] See, for example, American Society of Clinical Oncology. (2024). [Abstract 416274]. ASCO regarding Aura time savings on connections to external pathology laboratories. https://www.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/ABSTRACT416274

Philips and Epic Aura Integration