Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) (OTC Pink: TARGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gabriel Kabazo to its Board of Directors and as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Kabazo, 52, is a seasoned finance and operations executive with over 25 years of experience in accounting, finance, and IT operations across both public and private companies. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Fort Technology Inc. (TSXV: FORT), a position he assumed in July 2025. In addition, he serves as Chief Financial Officer of Femto Technologies Inc. (OTCID: FMTOF), Plantify Foods Inc. (TSXV: PTFY), and Starmet Ventures Inc. (CSE: STAR).

Mr. Kabazo holds a B.A. in Accounting and Economics from Tel Aviv University (1997), received his CPA designation in Israel in 1999, and earned an MBA in Finance from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia in 2006.

The Company also announces the resignation of Ms. Meghan Brown from the Board of Directors. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Ms. Brown for her dedicated service and valuable contributions and wishes her continued success in her future endeavors.

About Taurus Gold

Taurus Gold is a growth-oriented mineral exploration company with a 51% interest in the Charlotte gold-silver property in the Yukon. The Charlotte property covers 23 square kilometres and is accessible by road within the established Dawson Range mining district. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the symbol TAUR.

