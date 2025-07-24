

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HII (HII) announced Thursday that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $74 million task order to provide modeling and simulation capabilities to the U.S. Air Force that will inform technology-fielding decisions for the space community.



Under the five-year effort, HII will continue to support the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate, providing end-to-end modeling and simulation capabilities to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and strategic partners. The work includes the development of simulations that will enable space units to train from their wartime locations.



'Modeling and simulation are central to the U.S. Air Force's ability to meet its top priorities, particularly in the space domain, which presents a unique set of challenges,' said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies' Global Security group. 'We're pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with the AFRL and offer an operationally relevant solution set that will significantly enhance our space guardians' readiness as well as the survivability of U.S. assets in an increasingly more complex multi-domain environment.'



The team is also developing decision aid software, which uses machine-to-machine data collection to enable decision-making required by space command and control organizations.



