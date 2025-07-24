

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market stayed a bit positive in early trades on Thursday, but retreated around mid morning and then spent the rest of the day's session in negative territory, as investors stayed largely cautious, reacting to earnings and awaiting news from the trade front.



The benchmark SMI ended down 31.29 points or 0.26% at 12,045.78, after scaling a low of 11,992.87 and a high of 12,136.68 intraday.



Nestle ended down 4.64%. VAT Group closed lower by 2.5%. Kuehne + Nagel and Schindler Ps ended down 2.02% and 1.86%, respectively. Richemont lost 1.59% and Lindt & Spruengli closed down 1.27%.



Givaudan, Lonza Group and Logitech International ended moderately lower.



Swatch Group climbed about 3.1%. Sandoz Group, UBS Group and Alcon gained 2 to 2.2%. Adecco, Straumann Holding, Roche Holding, SGS, Julius Baer, Geberit and ABB climbed 1.25 to 1.8%.



Swisscom, Sika, Amrize, Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, Sonova and Novartis also closed higher.



