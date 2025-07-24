Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") today announces that it anticipates a delay in the filing of the financial statements required pursuant to Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (the "Instrument"). The potential for delay arises from the Company's and its auditors' joint assessment of the time required to complete the remaining audit procedures and the auditors' review process, as well as the delayed receipt of financial information from Altiplano's Chilean subsidiaries. The Company currently anticipates that the audit will be completed by August 1, 2025. However, as the outcome of the auditor's partner-level review remains uncertain, there may be additional follow-up items that could impact the timeline. Accordingly, the Company has allowed for a potential completion date of up to August 30, 2025. As a precautionary measure, the Company is pursuing a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") to provide additional time, if required. Both the Company and its auditors remain fully committed and are working diligently toward the completion and filing of the financial statements.

The Instrument requires that the Company's audited financial statements, MD&A, and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") certifications relating to the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 be filed by July 29, 2025. The Company and its auditor are in the process of completing the associated audit work to complete the audited consolidated financial statements. The Company expects that the audited financial statements, MD&A, and CEO and CFO certifications relating to the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Required Filings") will be completed and filed on or before August 30, 2025.

In connection with the anticipated delays in making the Required Filings within the time periods mandated by the Instrument, the Company has made an application under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to the Alberta Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, requesting that a MCTO be issued. If granted, the MCTO will restrict all trading by the Company's CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The issuance of the MCTO will not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Required Filings are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release until it meets the Required Filings requirement. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include exploration properties, a developing copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration and development, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to provide scalable upside opportunities. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of Companies, led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals with a long record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital, and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. www.metalsgroup.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

