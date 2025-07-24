Anzeige
WKN: A0YHVP | ISIN: US4642141059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.07.25 | 20:36
33,490 US-Dollar
+5,55 % +1,760
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 22:26 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Isabella Bank Corp.: Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) ("Isabella" or the "Company") reported second quarter 2025 net income of $5.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2024. Core net income (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $4.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (as of or for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the second quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted)

  • Return on average assets (ROA) of 0.96%, up from 0.68%; core ROA (non-GAAP) of 0.79%, up from 0.68%

  • Total loan growth from the first quarter of 2025 of 9%, annualized

  • Total deposit growth from the first quarter of 2025 of 11%, annualized

  • Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent ("NIM") (non-GAAP) of 3.14%, up from 2.82%

  • Noninterest income up 4% from the first quarter of 2025

  • Nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.09%

"It was a very good second quarter with improvements across most of our performance metrics," said Isabella's Chief Executive Officer, Jerome Schwind. "Our financial performance centered on growth in NIM, loans, and deposits.

"NIM increased as expected, expanding 8 basis points over the prior quarter with earning assets continuing to reprice on stable cost of funds. Loan growth was driven by the commercial loan portfolio, based on our pipeline in the first quarter and the continued concentrated efforts in this business line. The increase in total deposits was highlighted by an $89 million increase in non-maturity deposits, which mostly was due to a large deposit from a not-for-profit entity that is expected to be used by the customer by the end of the year. While short-term, this deposit is another example of our strong relationships with the communities we serve. As previously announced, the Bank also recovered the entire overdraft charge-off that occurred during the third quarter of 2024. This recovery positively affected the provision for credit losses for the quarter.

"Our teams continue to focus on the profitability of our operations and initiatives to enhance and grow non-interest income, and I am proud of their dedication throughout this process," Schwind said. "Our teams embrace our culture and are focused on serving our customers and building and executing our strategy.

"Since uplisting to the Nasdaq in May, our stock volume has increased significantly," Schwind added. "We view our higher stock price as an expanded source of potential currency and opportunity for further growth. As always, building shareholder value remains our focus, with strong earnings, share repurchases and continued dividends."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (as of or for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted)

Total assets were $2.2 billion, up $53.6 million, primarily due to an increase of $33.9 million in interest bearing cash balances and an increase of $29.8 million in core loans, which excludes advances to mortgage brokers (non-GAAP), partially offset by a $16.4 million decline in gross securities.

Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at fair value were $501 million, decreasing $12.5 million at the end of second quarter 2025. The decline was driven by amortization and maturities of $26.8 million, partially offset by purchases totaling $10.6 million. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $17.6 million, compared to $21.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities decreased to 3% from 4% at the end of the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to the treasury portfolio rapidly approaching maturity. The par value and corresponding book yields that are estimated to mature or pay off by year include: $28.2 million in principal with a weighted-average book yield of 2.36% over the remainder of 2025; $217.4 million at 1.17% in 2026; and $63.0 million at 1.87% in 2027. Some of these securities amortize and actual principal paydown may differ from the estimates in this press release.

Total loans were $1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter, increasing $29.8 million from growth in core loans (non-GAAP) led by commercial and residential loans. Commercial loans, excluding advances to mortgage brokers, increased $23.1 million, or 10.3% on an annualized basis. The outsized growth is primarily the result of closing several loans that were originally expected to close in the first quarter, along with executing on our pipeline that was robust going into the second quarter 2025. While our commercial pipeline is strong at the beginning of the third quarter, future loan growth could be lower due to changes in timing and funding, customer demand, and overall economic conditions. Residential mortgages increased $11.3 million mostly due to drawdowns on construction loans and an increase in originations that are both associated with seasonal patterns. Loan growth during the quarter was partially offset by a decline in the agricultural and consumer loan portfolios that continue to roll off amid decreasing demand.

The allowance for credit losses increased $242 thousand to $13.0 million as of June 30, 2025. The increase reflects core loan growth during the period and changes in historical loss rates. Nonaccrual loan balances increased $991 thousand to $1.2 million, primarily due to the downgrade of one unique commercial real estate loan to nonaccrual status during the quarter. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.08% compared to 0.41% at the end of first quarter 2025.

Total deposits were $1.85 billion, increasing $51.5 million, at the end of the second quarter. The growth was driven by demand deposits, which increased $89.3 million, primarily due to one customer with large deposits during the second quarter that is expected to be withdrawn by the customer by the end of they year. Consumer demand for retail certificates of deposit accounts continues based on the current elevated market interest rate environment, resulting in a $5.7 million increase during the period. Money market and interest-bearing demand deposits led to a $26.3 million and $20.6 million decline in deposits, respectively, as a result of seasonal trends.

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $23.39 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $22.58. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $1.90 and $2.30 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 57,824 during the second quarter for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.5 million at an average per share purchase price of approximately $26.03.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2024 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)

NIM was 3.14%, an increase from 3.06% in the first quarter 2025 and from 2.82% in the second quarter of 2024. The book yield from securities was 2.38% and 2.17% during the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on loans expanded to 5.71% in the second quarter, up from 5.50% in the same quarter of 2024. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher interest rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that continue to reprice. At the end of the second quarter, approximately 38% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, and the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.24%, decreasing from 2.26% in the previous quarter and from 2.38% in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to reductions to rates in the money market and certificate of deposit products. NIM is expected to continue to expand as loans reprice and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities stabilizes.

The provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025 was a credit of $1.1 million, which reflects net recoveries totaling $1.4 million, offset by the $242 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. Recoveries of $1.6 million during the quarter were related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer that were charged off during the third quarter of 2024. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2024 was $170 thousand, reflecting growth in core loans and unfunded commitments.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the continued economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated interest rate environment, stronger than expected employment data in recent periods, continued uncertainty regarding U.S. trade and tariff policy and the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Noninterest income was $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.6 million for the same quarter of 2024. Service charges and fees increased $48 thousand because of profitability initiatives designed to increase fee income. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies increased $47 thousand over the prior year quarter due to new investments in a separate account BOLI, which was offset in part by a one-time expense of $120 thousand due to restructuring charges. Wealth management fees grew $36 thousand due to growth in assets under management ("AUM") as compared to the second quarter of 2024. AUM totaled $679 million, $657 million and $648 million as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Noninterest expenses were $13.7 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $12.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $526 thousand, which reflect annual merit increases in 2025, incentives, and higher medical insurance claims compared to the second quarter of 2024. Professional services included $173 thousand in fees related to profitability initiative costs and $47 thousand in legal fees related to our Nasdaq uplisting.

About Isabella Bank Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com.

Contact

Lori Peterson, Director of Marketing
Phone: 989-779-6333 Fax: 989-775-5501

Available Information

The Company maintains an Internet web site at ir.isabellabank.com/overview. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases.

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its website (www.isabellabank.com and, more specifically, under the News tab at ir.isabellabank.com/news). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "could", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties to which the Company's business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of such documents, and other documents the Company files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Table Index

Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)

A

Selected Financial Data

B

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend

C

Consolidated Statements of Income

D

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend

E

Average Yields and Costs

F

Average Balances

G

Asset Quality Analysis

H

Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis

I

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

[A] SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)

The following table outlines selected financial data as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

Three Months Ended

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

PER SHARE

Basic earnings

$

0.68

$

0.53

$

0.54

$

0.44

$

0.47

Diluted earnings

0.68

0.53

0.54

0.44

0.46

Core diluted earnings (1)

0.55

0.57

0.52

0.61

0.46

Dividends

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

Book value (2)

29.95

29.10

28.32

28.63

27.06

Tangible book value (1) (2)

23.39

22.58

21.82

22.14

20.60

Market price (2)

30.15

23.59

25.99

21.21

18.20

Common shares outstanding (2) (3)

7,361,684

7,408,010

7,424,893

7,438,720

7,474,016

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)

7,398,109

7,432,162

7,451,718

7,473,184

7,494,828

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average total assets

0.96

%

0.77

%

0.76

%

0.62

%

0.68

%

Core return on average total assets (1)

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.74

%

0.87

%

0.68

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.19

%

7.48

%

7.47

%

6.26

%

6.97

%

Core return on average shareholders' equity (1)

7.48

%

8.05

%

7.29

%

8.70

%

6.96

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

11.78

%

9.65

%

9.66

%

8.15

%

9.19

%

Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

9.59

%

10.40

%

9.43

%

11.32

%

9.17

%

Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1)

3.14

%

3.06

%

2.98

%

2.96

%

2.82

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

70.53

%

71.73

%

71.08

%

72.30

%

73.93

%

Gross loan to deposit ratio (2)

75.57

%

76.07

%

81.48

%

79.93

%

80.22

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets (2)

10.23

%

10.25

%

10.08

%

10.11

%

9.82

%

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)(2)

8.17

%

8.14

%

7.95

%

8.00

%

7.65

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

Wealth assets under management (2)

678,959

656,617

658,042

679,858

647,850

ASSET QUALITY

Nonaccrual loans (2)

1,164

173

282

547

994

Foreclosed assets (2)

667

649

544

546

629

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

(1,432

)

(52

)

102

1,359

393

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

(0.10)

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.10

%

0.03

%

Nonperforming loans to gross loans (2)

0.09

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.07

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets (2)

0.09

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

0.06

%

0.08

%

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (2)

0.93

%

0.93

%

0.91

%

0.89

%

0.95

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (2)

Tier 1 leverage

9.04

%

8.96

%

8.86

%

8.77

%

8.83

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.46

%

12.58

%

12.21

%

12.08

%

12.37

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.46

%

12.58

%

12.21

%

12.08

%

12.37

%

Total risk-based capital

15.34

%

15.50

%

15.06

%

14.90

%

15.29

%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I
(2) At end of period
(3) Whole shares

[B] CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

ASSETS

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

34,246

$

28,786

$

22,830

$

27,019

$

22,690

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

74,308

40,393

1,712

359

869

Total cash and cash equivalents

108,554

69,179

24,542

27,378

23,559

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

500,560

513,040

489,029

506,806

505,646

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5,600

5,600

12,762

12,762

12,762

Mortgage loans held-for-sale

55

127

242

504

637

Loans

1,397,513

1,367,724

1,423,571

1,424,283

1,381,636

Less allowance for credit losses

12,977

12,735

12,895

12,635

13,095

Net loans

1,384,536

1,354,989

1,410,676

1,411,648

1,368,541

Premises and equipment

28,171

28,108

27,659

27,674

27,843

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies

45,774

45,833

34,882

34,625

34,382

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,282

48,282

48,283

48,283

48,283

Other assets

34,636

37,429

38,166

37,221

38,486

Total assets

$

2,156,168

$

2,102,587

$

2,086,241

$

2,106,901

$

2,060,139

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Demand deposits

$

493,477

$

404,194

$

416,373

$

421,493

$

412,193

Interest bearing demand deposits

223,376

243,939

237,548

228,902

232,660

Money market deposits

446,845

473,138

423,883

471,745

429,150

Savings

289,746

286,399

281,665

276,095

279,847

Certificates of deposit

395,932

390,239

387,591

383,597

368,449

Total deposits

1,849,376

1,797,909

1,747,060

1,781,832

1,722,299

Short-term borrowings

43,208

47,310

53,567

52,434

44,194

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

30,000

15,000

45,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,469

29,447

29,424

29,402

29,380

Total borrowed funds

72,677

76,757

112,991

96,836

118,574

Other liabilities

13,615

12,365

15,914

15,248

17,017

Total liabilities

1,935,668

1,887,031

1,875,965

1,893,916

1,857,890

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

124,607

125,547

126,224

125,218

126,126

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

2,331

2,508

2,383

3,981

3,951

Retained earnings

107,949

104,940

103,024

101,065

99,808

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(14,387

)

(17,439

)

(21,355

)

(17,279

)

(27,636

)

Total shareholders' equity

220,500

215,556

210,276

212,985

202,249

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,156,168

$

2,102,587

$

2,086,241

$

2,106,901

$

2,060,139

[C] CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended
June 30

2025

2024

Interest income

Loans

$

39,180

$

36,920

Available-for-sale securities

5,675

5,688

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

285

304

Federal funds sold and other

735

556

Total interest income

45,875

43,468

Interest expense

Deposits

14,854

14,476

Short-term borrowings

665

642

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

170

1,026

Subordinated debt

532

532

Total interest expense

16,221

16,676

Net interest income

29,654

26,792

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(1,206

)

562

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

30,860

26,230

Noninterest income

Service charges and fees

4,045

3,956

Wealth management fees

2,063

1,987

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

672

496

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

77

101

Other

357

536

Total noninterest income

7,214

7,076

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

14,879

13,985

Occupancy and equipment

5,250

5,325

Other professional services

1,574

1,040

ATM and debit card fees

1,041

956

Marketing

928

851

FDIC insurance premiums

570

532

Other losses

454

561

Other

2,348

2,321

Total noninterest expenses

27,044

25,571

Income before income tax expense

11,030

7,735

Income tax expense

2,050

1,123

Net income

$

8,980

$

6,612

Earnings per common share

Basic

$

1.21

$

0.88

Diluted

1.21

0.88

Cash dividends per common share

0.56

0.56

[D] CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended



June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

Interest income

Loans

$

19,832

$

19,348

$

20,145

$

20,230

18,863

Available-for-sale securities

3,032

2,643

2,656

2,749

2,804

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

125

160

168

168

158

Federal funds sold and other

253

482

200

194

263

Total interest income

23,242

22,633

23,169

23,341

22,088

Interest expense

Deposits

7,391

7,463

7,583

7,631

7,313

Short-term borrowings

324

341

413

384

321

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

132

38

352

571

638

Subordinated debt

266

266

266

267

266

Total interest expense

8,113

8,108

8,614

8,853

8,538

Net interest income

15,129

14,525

14,555

14,488

13,550

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(1,099

)

(107

)

376

946

170

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

16,228

14,632

14,179

13,542

13,380

Noninterest income

Service charges and fees

2,071

1,974

2,186

2,133

2,023

Wealth management fees

1,084

979

1,051

1,003

1,048

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

300

372

259

252

253

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

47

30

75

37

67

Other

184

173

401

103

217

Total noninterest income

3,686

3,528

3,972

3,528

3,608

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

7,496

7,383

7,340

7,251

6,970

Occupancy and equipment

2,650

2,600

2,554

2,645

2,619

Other professional services

863

711

584

588

527

ATM and debit card fees

555

486

516

503

487

Marketing

469

459

458

403

425

FDIC insurance premiums

267

303

309

291

280

Other losses

339

115

209

347

416

Other

1,106

1,242

1,360

1,200

1,171

Total noninterest expenses

13,745

13,299

13,330

13,228

12,895

Income before income tax expense

6,169

4,861

4,821

3,842

4,093

Income tax expense

1,138

912

825

561

612

Net income

$

5,031

$

3,949

$

3,996

$

3,281

$

3,481

Earnings per common share

Basic

$

0.68

$

0.53

$

0.54

$

0.44

$

0.47

Diluted

0.68

0.53

0.54

0.44

0.46

Cash dividends per common share

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

[E] AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)

The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

Loans (1)

5.71

%

5.71

%

5.66

%

5.72

%

5.50

%

Available-for-sale securities

2.38

%

2.20

%

2.15

%

2.17

%

2.17

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

8.94

%

5.82

%

5.25

%

5.26

%

4.97

%

Fed funds sold

3.83

%

4.32

%

4.54

%

5.36

%

5.30

%

Other

4.92

%

4.06

%

4.94

%

5.18

%

7.38

%

Total interest earning assets

4.81

%

4.75

%

4.72

%

4.75

%

4.59

%

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

Interest bearing demand deposits

0.37

%

0.41

%

0.36

%

0.28

%

0.30

%

Money market deposits

2.55

%

2.58

%

2.71

%

2.77

%

2.85

%

Savings

0.76

%

0.76

%

0.64

%

0.61

%

0.56

%

Certificates of deposit

3.82

%

3.93

%

4.07

%

4.13

%

4.01

%

Short-term borrowings

3.11

%

3.18

%

3.22

%

3.17

%

3.18

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4.53

%

4.53

%

4.88

%

5.52

%

5.55

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

3.61

%

3.62

%

3.62

%

3.62

%

3.63

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

2.24

%

2.26

%

2.38

%

2.42

%

2.38

%

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2)

3.14

%

3.06

%

2.98

%

2.96

%

2.82

%

Net interest spread

2.57

%

2.49

%

2.34

%

2.33

%

2.21

%

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

[F] AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

Loans (1)

$

1,388,684

$

1,370,765

$

1,412,578

$

1,403,810

$

1,375,523

Available-for-sale securities (2)

534,352

514,479

522,733

536,379

545,827

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5,600

11,011

12,762

12,762

12,762

Fed funds sold

6

4

8

4

7

Other (3)

20,487

47,374

15,905

14,597

14,054

Total interest earning assets

1,949,129

1,943,633

1,963,986

1,967,552

1,948,173

NONEARNING ASSETS

Allowance for credit losses

(13,369

)

(12,884

)

(12,598

)

(13,125

)

(13,431

)

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

22,026

23,899

22,800

25,903

23,931

Premises and equipment

28,306

27,962

27,773

27,868

27,999

Other assets

106,595

102,927

92,608

87,002

80,539

Total assets

$

2,092,687

$

2,085,537

$

2,094,569

$

2,095,200

$

2,067,211

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

Interest bearing demand deposits

$

236,076

$

240,860

$

232,271

$

232,018

$

238,866

Money market deposits

449,110

460,663

436,235

451,216

434,061

Savings

286,434

286,364

276,856

274,828

283,605

Certificates of deposit

395,450

387,820

386,871

375,936

366,440

Short-term borrowings

41,661

43,563

50,862

48,304

40,609

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

11,539

3,333

28,261

40,435

45,494

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,455

29,433

29,410

29,388

29,365

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,449,725

1,452,036

1,440,766

1,452,125

1,438,440

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

409,262

403,024

425,116

418,973

411,282

Other liabilities

14,158

16,265

15,775

15,658

16,755

Shareholders' equity

219,542

214,212

212,912

208,444

200,734

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,092,687

$

2,085,537

$

2,094,569

$

2,095,200

$

2,067,211

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
(3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

[G] ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following table outlines our asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

Commercial and industrial

$

17

$

-

$

-

$

120

$

271

Commercial real estate

533

-

-

-

-

Agricultural

-

-

-

-

167

Residential real estate

614

173

282

427

556

Consumer

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonaccrual loans

1,164

173

282

547

994

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

31

26

19

64

15

Total nonperforming loans

1,195

199

301

611

1,009

Foreclosed assets

667

649

544

546

629

Debt securities

-

-

-

12

12

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,862

$

848

$

845

$

1,169

$

1,650

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.09

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.07

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.09

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

0.06

%

0.08

%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans (1)

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Allowance at beginning of period

$

12,735

$

12,895

$

12,635

$

13,095

$

13,390

Charge-offs

390

172

299

1,767

527

Recoveries

1,822

224

197

408

134

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

(1,432

)

(52

)

102

1,359

393

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses - loans

(1,190

)

(212

)

362

899

98

Allowance at end of period

$

12,977

$

12,735

$

12,895

$

12,635

$

13,095

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.93

%

0.93

%

0.91

%

0.89

%

0.95

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments

708

617

512

498

450

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

91

105

14

47

72

Reserve to unfunded commitments

0.16

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

0.15

%

0.14

%

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

Commercial and industrial

$

68

$

(80

)

$

13

$

(6

)

$

334

Commercial real estate

(50

)

(2

)

(2

)

(318

)

(29

)

Agricultural

-

-

(4

)

-

-

Residential real estate

(16

)

(13

)

(16

)

(20

)

(19

)

Consumer

(1,434

)

43

111

1,703

107

Total

$

(1,432

)

$

(52

)

$

102

$

1,359

$

393

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date annualized to average loans)

(0.41)

%

(0.02)

%

0.03

%

0.39

%

0.11

%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized to average loans)

(0.22)

%

(0.02)

%

0.14

%

0.17

%

0.06

%

DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS

Accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$

1,076

$

5,555

$

5,682

$

2,226

$

1,484

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

31

26

19

64

15

Total accruing past due loans

1,107

5,581

5,701

2,290

1,499

Nonaccrual loans

1,164

173

282

547

994

Total past due and nonaccrual loans

$

2,271

$

5,754

$

5,983

$

2,837

$

2,493

(1) N/M: Not meaningful

[H] CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Analysis

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

Annualized
Growth %
Quarter to Date

Commercial and industrial (1)

$

207,719

$

205,172

$

200,623

$

197,372

$

198,769

4.97

%

Commercial real estate (1)

614,383

596,282

591,718

590,255

586,481

12.14

%

Advances to mortgage brokers

3,005

3,015

63,080

76,187

39,300

(1.33)

%

Agricultural

96,842

94,359

99,694

96,794

94,996

10.53

%

Total commercial loans

921,949

898,828

955,115

960,608

919,546

10.29

%

Residential real estate

398,668

387,348

380,872

369,846

365,188

11.69

%

Consumer

76,896

81,548

87,584

93,829

96,902

(22.82)

%

Gross loans

$

1,397,513

$

1,367,724

$

1,423,571

$

1,424,283

$

1,381,636

8.71

%

(1) Certain amounts reported as commercial and industrial loans have been reclassified as commercial real estate loans to conform to the June 30, 2025 presentation

Deposit Analysis

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

Annualized
Growth %
Quarter to Date

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

493,477

$

404,194

$

416,373

$

421,493

$

412,193

88.36

%

Interest bearing demand deposits

223,376

243,939

237,548

228,902

232,660

(33.72)

%

Money market deposits

446,845

473,138

423,883

471,745

429,150

(22.23)

%

Savings

289,746

286,399

281,665

276,095

279,847

4.67

%

Certificates of deposit

395,932

390,239

387,591

383,597

368,449

5.84

%

Total deposits

$

1,849,376

$

1,797,909

$

1,747,060

$

1,781,832

$

1,722,299

11.45

%

[I] RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)

Three Months Ended




June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

Net income

$

5,031

$

3,949

$

3,996

$

3,281

$

3,481

Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

-

(55

)

74

4

6

Overdraft (charge-off) recoveries (1)

1,556

-

66

(1,622

)

-

Profitability initiative cost (2)

(173

)

-

(23

)

-

-

Legal fees related to Nasdaq (2)

(47

)

(121

)

-

-

-

Income tax impact on items above

(281

)

37

(25

)

340

(1

)

Exchange fees on bank-owned life insurance transfers (3)

(120

)

-

-

-

-

Income tax expense on bank-owned life insurance surrender (4)

-

(166

)

-

-

-

Core net income

(A)

$

4,096

$

4,254

$

3,904

$

4,559

$

3,476

Noninterest expenses

$

13,745

$

13,299

$

13,330

$

13,228

$

12,895

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

-

1

1

-

1

Non-core expenses

220

121

23

-

-

Core noninterest expense

(B)

$

13,525

$

13,177

$

13,306

$

13,228

$

12,894

Net interest income

$

15,129

$

14,525

$

14,555

$

14,488

$

13,550

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

178

184

213

232

237

Net interest income (FTE)

(C)

15,307

14,709

14,768

14,720

13,787

Noninterest income

3,686

3,528

3,972

3,528

3,608

Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

63

78

54

53

53

Core revenue (FTE)

19,056

18,315

18,794

18,301

17,448

Non-core revenue (loss)

(120

)

(55

)

74

4

6

Core revenue

(D)

$

19,176

$

18,370

$

18,720

$

18,297

$

17,442

Efficiency ratio

(B/D)

70.53

%

71.73

%

71.08

%

72.30

%

73.93

%

Average earning assets

(E)

1,949,129

1,943,633

1,963,986

1,967,552

1,948,173

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)

(C/E)

3.14

%

3.06

%

2.98

%

2.96

%

2.82

%

Average assets

(F)

2,092,687

2,085,537

2,094,569

2,095,200

2,067,211

Average shareholders' equity

(G)

219,542

214,212

212,912

208,444

200,734

Average tangible shareholders' equity

(H)

171,260

165,929

164,629

160,161

152.451

Average diluted shares outstanding (5)

(I)

7,398,109

7,432,162

7,451,718

7,473,184

7,494,828

Core diluted earnings per share

(A/I)

$

0.55

$

0.57

$

0.52

$

0.61

$

0.46

Core return on average assets

(A/F)

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.74

%

0.87

%

0.68

%

Core return on average shareholders' equity

(A/G)

7.48

%

8.05

%

7.29

%

8.70

%

6.96

%

Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity

(A/H)

9.59

%

10.40

%

9.43

%

11.32

%

9.17

%

(1) Includes reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 and provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer.
(2) Included in Other professional services in the consolidated statements of income
(3) Income tax expense on life to date earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies surrendered
(4) Included as a reduction to Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies in the consolidated statements of income
(5) Whole shares

SOURCE: Isabella Bank Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/isabella-bank-corporation-reports-second-quarter-2025-results-1052493

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
