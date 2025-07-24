Isabella Bank Corp.: Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) ("Isabella" or the "Company") reported second quarter 2025 net income of $5.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2024. Core net income (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $4.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (as of or for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the second quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Return on average assets (ROA) of 0.96%, up from 0.68%; core ROA (non-GAAP) of 0.79%, up from 0.68%

Total loan growth from the first quarter of 2025 of 9%, annualized

Total deposit growth from the first quarter of 2025 of 11%, annualized

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent ("NIM") (non-GAAP) of 3.14%, up from 2.82%

Noninterest income up 4% from the first quarter of 2025

Nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.09%

"It was a very good second quarter with improvements across most of our performance metrics," said Isabella's Chief Executive Officer, Jerome Schwind. "Our financial performance centered on growth in NIM, loans, and deposits.

"NIM increased as expected, expanding 8 basis points over the prior quarter with earning assets continuing to reprice on stable cost of funds. Loan growth was driven by the commercial loan portfolio, based on our pipeline in the first quarter and the continued concentrated efforts in this business line. The increase in total deposits was highlighted by an $89 million increase in non-maturity deposits, which mostly was due to a large deposit from a not-for-profit entity that is expected to be used by the customer by the end of the year. While short-term, this deposit is another example of our strong relationships with the communities we serve. As previously announced, the Bank also recovered the entire overdraft charge-off that occurred during the third quarter of 2024. This recovery positively affected the provision for credit losses for the quarter.

"Our teams continue to focus on the profitability of our operations and initiatives to enhance and grow non-interest income, and I am proud of their dedication throughout this process," Schwind said. "Our teams embrace our culture and are focused on serving our customers and building and executing our strategy.

"Since uplisting to the Nasdaq in May, our stock volume has increased significantly," Schwind added. "We view our higher stock price as an expanded source of potential currency and opportunity for further growth. As always, building shareholder value remains our focus, with strong earnings, share repurchases and continued dividends."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (as of or for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted)

Total assets were $2.2 billion, up $53.6 million, primarily due to an increase of $33.9 million in interest bearing cash balances and an increase of $29.8 million in core loans, which excludes advances to mortgage brokers (non-GAAP), partially offset by a $16.4 million decline in gross securities.

Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at fair value were $501 million, decreasing $12.5 million at the end of second quarter 2025. The decline was driven by amortization and maturities of $26.8 million, partially offset by purchases totaling $10.6 million. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $17.6 million, compared to $21.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities decreased to 3% from 4% at the end of the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to the treasury portfolio rapidly approaching maturity. The par value and corresponding book yields that are estimated to mature or pay off by year include: $28.2 million in principal with a weighted-average book yield of 2.36% over the remainder of 2025; $217.4 million at 1.17% in 2026; and $63.0 million at 1.87% in 2027. Some of these securities amortize and actual principal paydown may differ from the estimates in this press release.

Total loans were $1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter, increasing $29.8 million from growth in core loans (non-GAAP) led by commercial and residential loans. Commercial loans, excluding advances to mortgage brokers, increased $23.1 million, or 10.3% on an annualized basis. The outsized growth is primarily the result of closing several loans that were originally expected to close in the first quarter, along with executing on our pipeline that was robust going into the second quarter 2025. While our commercial pipeline is strong at the beginning of the third quarter, future loan growth could be lower due to changes in timing and funding, customer demand, and overall economic conditions. Residential mortgages increased $11.3 million mostly due to drawdowns on construction loans and an increase in originations that are both associated with seasonal patterns. Loan growth during the quarter was partially offset by a decline in the agricultural and consumer loan portfolios that continue to roll off amid decreasing demand.

The allowance for credit losses increased $242 thousand to $13.0 million as of June 30, 2025. The increase reflects core loan growth during the period and changes in historical loss rates. Nonaccrual loan balances increased $991 thousand to $1.2 million, primarily due to the downgrade of one unique commercial real estate loan to nonaccrual status during the quarter. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.08% compared to 0.41% at the end of first quarter 2025.

Total deposits were $1.85 billion, increasing $51.5 million, at the end of the second quarter. The growth was driven by demand deposits, which increased $89.3 million, primarily due to one customer with large deposits during the second quarter that is expected to be withdrawn by the customer by the end of they year. Consumer demand for retail certificates of deposit accounts continues based on the current elevated market interest rate environment, resulting in a $5.7 million increase during the period. Money market and interest-bearing demand deposits led to a $26.3 million and $20.6 million decline in deposits, respectively, as a result of seasonal trends.

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $23.39 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $22.58. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $1.90 and $2.30 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 57,824 during the second quarter for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.5 million at an average per share purchase price of approximately $26.03.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2024 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)

NIM was 3.14%, an increase from 3.06% in the first quarter 2025 and from 2.82% in the second quarter of 2024. The book yield from securities was 2.38% and 2.17% during the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on loans expanded to 5.71% in the second quarter, up from 5.50% in the same quarter of 2024. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher interest rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that continue to reprice. At the end of the second quarter, approximately 38% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, and the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.24%, decreasing from 2.26% in the previous quarter and from 2.38% in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to reductions to rates in the money market and certificate of deposit products. NIM is expected to continue to expand as loans reprice and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities stabilizes.

The provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025 was a credit of $1.1 million, which reflects net recoveries totaling $1.4 million, offset by the $242 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. Recoveries of $1.6 million during the quarter were related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer that were charged off during the third quarter of 2024. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2024 was $170 thousand, reflecting growth in core loans and unfunded commitments.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the continued economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated interest rate environment, stronger than expected employment data in recent periods, continued uncertainty regarding U.S. trade and tariff policy and the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Noninterest income was $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.6 million for the same quarter of 2024. Service charges and fees increased $48 thousand because of profitability initiatives designed to increase fee income. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies increased $47 thousand over the prior year quarter due to new investments in a separate account BOLI, which was offset in part by a one-time expense of $120 thousand due to restructuring charges. Wealth management fees grew $36 thousand due to growth in assets under management ("AUM") as compared to the second quarter of 2024. AUM totaled $679 million, $657 million and $648 million as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Noninterest expenses were $13.7 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $12.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $526 thousand, which reflect annual merit increases in 2025, incentives, and higher medical insurance claims compared to the second quarter of 2024. Professional services included $173 thousand in fees related to profitability initiative costs and $47 thousand in legal fees related to our Nasdaq uplisting.

Table Index Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited) A Selected Financial Data B Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend C Consolidated Statements of Income D Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend E Average Yields and Costs F Average Balances G Asset Quality Analysis H Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis I Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

[A] SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)

The following table outlines selected financial data as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

Three Months Ended June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 September 30

2024 June 30

2024 PER SHARE Basic earnings $ 0.68 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings 0.68 0.53 0.54 0.44 0.46 Core diluted earnings (1) 0.55 0.57 0.52 0.61 0.46 Dividends 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 Book value (2) 29.95 29.10 28.32 28.63 27.06 Tangible book value (1) (2) 23.39 22.58 21.82 22.14 20.60 Market price (2) 30.15 23.59 25.99 21.21 18.20 Common shares outstanding (2) (3) 7,361,684 7,408,010 7,424,893 7,438,720 7,474,016 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3) 7,398,109 7,432,162 7,451,718 7,473,184 7,494,828 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.62 % 0.68 % Core return on average total assets (1) 0.79 % 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.87 % 0.68 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.19 % 7.48 % 7.47 % 6.26 % 6.97 % Core return on average shareholders' equity (1) 7.48 % 8.05 % 7.29 % 8.70 % 6.96 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 11.78 % 9.65 % 9.66 % 8.15 % 9.19 % Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 9.59 % 10.40 % 9.43 % 11.32 % 9.17 % Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1) 3.14 % 3.06 % 2.98 % 2.96 % 2.82 % Efficiency ratio (1) 70.53 % 71.73 % 71.08 % 72.30 % 73.93 % Gross loan to deposit ratio (2) 75.57 % 76.07 % 81.48 % 79.93 % 80.22 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (2) 10.23 % 10.25 % 10.08 % 10.11 % 9.82 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)(2) 8.17 % 8.14 % 7.95 % 8.00 % 7.65 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Wealth assets under management (2) 678,959 656,617 658,042 679,858 647,850 ASSET QUALITY Nonaccrual loans (2) 1,164 173 282 547 994 Foreclosed assets (2) 667 649 544 546 629 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (1,432 ) (52 ) 102 1,359 393 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (0.10) % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.10 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans (2) 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (2) 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.95 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Tier 1 leverage 9.04 % 8.96 % 8.86 % 8.77 % 8.83 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.46 % 12.58 % 12.21 % 12.08 % 12.37 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.46 % 12.58 % 12.21 % 12.08 % 12.37 % Total risk-based capital 15.34 % 15.50 % 15.06 % 14.90 % 15.29 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

(2) At end of period

(3) Whole shares

[B] CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 September 30

2024 June 30

2024 ASSETS Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 34,246 $ 28,786 $ 22,830 $ 27,019 $ 22,690 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 74,308 40,393 1,712 359 869 Total cash and cash equivalents 108,554 69,179 24,542 27,378 23,559 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 500,560 513,040 489,029 506,806 505,646 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,600 5,600 12,762 12,762 12,762 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 55 127 242 504 637 Loans 1,397,513 1,367,724 1,423,571 1,424,283 1,381,636 Less allowance for credit losses 12,977 12,735 12,895 12,635 13,095 Net loans 1,384,536 1,354,989 1,410,676 1,411,648 1,368,541 Premises and equipment 28,171 28,108 27,659 27,674 27,843 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies 45,774 45,833 34,882 34,625 34,382 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,282 48,282 48,283 48,283 48,283 Other assets 34,636 37,429 38,166 37,221 38,486 Total assets $ 2,156,168 $ 2,102,587 $ 2,086,241 $ 2,106,901 $ 2,060,139 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Demand deposits $ 493,477 $ 404,194 $ 416,373 $ 421,493 $ 412,193 Interest bearing demand deposits 223,376 243,939 237,548 228,902 232,660 Money market deposits 446,845 473,138 423,883 471,745 429,150 Savings 289,746 286,399 281,665 276,095 279,847 Certificates of deposit 395,932 390,239 387,591 383,597 368,449 Total deposits 1,849,376 1,797,909 1,747,060 1,781,832 1,722,299 Short-term borrowings 43,208 47,310 53,567 52,434 44,194 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 30,000 15,000 45,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,469 29,447 29,424 29,402 29,380 Total borrowed funds 72,677 76,757 112,991 96,836 118,574 Other liabilities 13,615 12,365 15,914 15,248 17,017 Total liabilities 1,935,668 1,887,031 1,875,965 1,893,916 1,857,890 Shareholders' equity Common stock 124,607 125,547 126,224 125,218 126,126 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 2,331 2,508 2,383 3,981 3,951 Retained earnings 107,949 104,940 103,024 101,065 99,808 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (14,387 ) (17,439 ) (21,355 ) (17,279 ) (27,636 ) Total shareholders' equity 220,500 215,556 210,276 212,985 202,249 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,156,168 $ 2,102,587 $ 2,086,241 $ 2,106,901 $ 2,060,139

[C] CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 Interest income Loans $ 39,180 $ 36,920 Available-for-sale securities 5,675 5,688 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 285 304 Federal funds sold and other 735 556 Total interest income 45,875 43,468 Interest expense Deposits 14,854 14,476 Short-term borrowings 665 642 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 170 1,026 Subordinated debt 532 532 Total interest expense 16,221 16,676 Net interest income 29,654 26,792 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (1,206 ) 562 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,860 26,230 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 4,045 3,956 Wealth management fees 2,063 1,987 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 672 496 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 77 101 Other 357 536 Total noninterest income 7,214 7,076 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 14,879 13,985 Occupancy and equipment 5,250 5,325 Other professional services 1,574 1,040 ATM and debit card fees 1,041 956 Marketing 928 851 FDIC insurance premiums 570 532 Other losses 454 561 Other 2,348 2,321 Total noninterest expenses 27,044 25,571 Income before income tax expense 11,030 7,735 Income tax expense 2,050 1,123 Net income $ 8,980 $ 6,612 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.88 Diluted 1.21 0.88 Cash dividends per common share 0.56 0.56

[D] CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended



June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 September 30

2024 June 30

2024 Interest income Loans $ 19,832 $ 19,348 $ 20,145 $ 20,230 18,863 Available-for-sale securities 3,032 2,643 2,656 2,749 2,804 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 125 160 168 168 158 Federal funds sold and other 253 482 200 194 263 Total interest income 23,242 22,633 23,169 23,341 22,088 Interest expense Deposits 7,391 7,463 7,583 7,631 7,313 Short-term borrowings 324 341 413 384 321 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 132 38 352 571 638 Subordinated debt 266 266 266 267 266 Total interest expense 8,113 8,108 8,614 8,853 8,538 Net interest income 15,129 14,525 14,555 14,488 13,550 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (1,099 ) (107 ) 376 946 170 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,228 14,632 14,179 13,542 13,380 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 2,071 1,974 2,186 2,133 2,023 Wealth management fees 1,084 979 1,051 1,003 1,048 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 300 372 259 252 253 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 47 30 75 37 67 Other 184 173 401 103 217 Total noninterest income 3,686 3,528 3,972 3,528 3,608 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 7,496 7,383 7,340 7,251 6,970 Occupancy and equipment 2,650 2,600 2,554 2,645 2,619 Other professional services 863 711 584 588 527 ATM and debit card fees 555 486 516 503 487 Marketing 469 459 458 403 425 FDIC insurance premiums 267 303 309 291 280 Other losses 339 115 209 347 416 Other 1,106 1,242 1,360 1,200 1,171 Total noninterest expenses 13,745 13,299 13,330 13,228 12,895 Income before income tax expense 6,169 4,861 4,821 3,842 4,093 Income tax expense 1,138 912 825 561 612 Net income $ 5,031 $ 3,949 $ 3,996 $ 3,281 $ 3,481 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 Diluted 0.68 0.53 0.54 0.44 0.46 Cash dividends per common share 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28

[E] AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)

The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 September 30

2024 June 30

2024 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans (1) 5.71 % 5.71 % 5.66 % 5.72 % 5.50 % Available-for-sale securities 2.38 % 2.20 % 2.15 % 2.17 % 2.17 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8.94 % 5.82 % 5.25 % 5.26 % 4.97 % Fed funds sold 3.83 % 4.32 % 4.54 % 5.36 % 5.30 % Other 4.92 % 4.06 % 4.94 % 5.18 % 7.38 % Total interest earning assets 4.81 % 4.75 % 4.72 % 4.75 % 4.59 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits 0.37 % 0.41 % 0.36 % 0.28 % 0.30 % Money market deposits 2.55 % 2.58 % 2.71 % 2.77 % 2.85 % Savings 0.76 % 0.76 % 0.64 % 0.61 % 0.56 % Certificates of deposit 3.82 % 3.93 % 4.07 % 4.13 % 4.01 % Short-term borrowings 3.11 % 3.18 % 3.22 % 3.17 % 3.18 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4.53 % 4.53 % 4.88 % 5.52 % 5.55 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 3.61 % 3.62 % 3.62 % 3.62 % 3.63 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2.24 % 2.26 % 2.38 % 2.42 % 2.38 % Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.14 % 3.06 % 2.98 % 2.96 % 2.82 % Net interest spread 2.57 % 2.49 % 2.34 % 2.33 % 2.21 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

[F] AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 September 30

2024 June 30

2024 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans (1) $ 1,388,684 $ 1,370,765 $ 1,412,578 $ 1,403,810 $ 1,375,523 Available-for-sale securities (2) 534,352 514,479 522,733 536,379 545,827 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,600 11,011 12,762 12,762 12,762 Fed funds sold 6 4 8 4 7 Other (3) 20,487 47,374 15,905 14,597 14,054 Total interest earning assets 1,949,129 1,943,633 1,963,986 1,967,552 1,948,173 NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for credit losses (13,369 ) (12,884 ) (12,598 ) (13,125 ) (13,431 ) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 22,026 23,899 22,800 25,903 23,931 Premises and equipment 28,306 27,962 27,773 27,868 27,999 Other assets 106,595 102,927 92,608 87,002 80,539 Total assets $ 2,092,687 $ 2,085,537 $ 2,094,569 $ 2,095,200 $ 2,067,211 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 236,076 $ 240,860 $ 232,271 $ 232,018 $ 238,866 Money market deposits 449,110 460,663 436,235 451,216 434,061 Savings 286,434 286,364 276,856 274,828 283,605 Certificates of deposit 395,450 387,820 386,871 375,936 366,440 Short-term borrowings 41,661 43,563 50,862 48,304 40,609 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 11,539 3,333 28,261 40,435 45,494 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,455 29,433 29,410 29,388 29,365 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,449,725 1,452,036 1,440,766 1,452,125 1,438,440 NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 409,262 403,024 425,116 418,973 411,282 Other liabilities 14,158 16,265 15,775 15,658 16,755 Shareholders' equity 219,542 214,212 212,912 208,444 200,734 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,092,687 $ 2,085,537 $ 2,094,569 $ 2,095,200 $ 2,067,211

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost

(3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

[G] ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following table outlines our asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 September 30

2024 June 30

2024 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Commercial and industrial $ 17 $ - $ - $ 120 $ 271 Commercial real estate 533 - - - - Agricultural - - - - 167 Residential real estate 614 173 282 427 556 Consumer - - - - - Total nonaccrual loans 1,164 173 282 547 994 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 31 26 19 64 15 Total nonperforming loans 1,195 199 301 611 1,009 Foreclosed assets 667 649 544 546 629 Debt securities - - - 12 12 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,862 $ 848 $ 845 $ 1,169 $ 1,650 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans (1) N/M N/M N/M N/M N/M ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Allowance at beginning of period $ 12,735 $ 12,895 $ 12,635 $ 13,095 $ 13,390 Charge-offs 390 172 299 1,767 527 Recoveries 1,822 224 197 408 134 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (1,432 ) (52 ) 102 1,359 393 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses - loans (1,190 ) (212 ) 362 899 98 Allowance at end of period $ 12,977 $ 12,735 $ 12,895 $ 12,635 $ 13,095 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.95 % Reserve for unfunded commitments 708 617 512 498 450 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 91 105 14 47 72 Reserve to unfunded commitments 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.14 % NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial and industrial $ 68 $ (80 ) $ 13 $ (6 ) $ 334 Commercial real estate (50 ) (2 ) (2 ) (318 ) (29 ) Agricultural - - (4 ) - - Residential real estate (16 ) (13 ) (16 ) (20 ) (19 ) Consumer (1,434 ) 43 111 1,703 107 Total $ (1,432 ) $ (52 ) $ 102 $ 1,359 $ 393 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date annualized to average loans) (0.41) % (0.02) % 0.03 % 0.39 % 0.11 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized to average loans) (0.22) % (0.02) % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.06 % DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 1,076 $ 5,555 $ 5,682 $ 2,226 $ 1,484 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 31 26 19 64 15 Total accruing past due loans 1,107 5,581 5,701 2,290 1,499 Nonaccrual loans 1,164 173 282 547 994 Total past due and nonaccrual loans $ 2,271 $ 5,754 $ 5,983 $ 2,837 $ 2,493

(1) N/M: Not meaningful

[H] CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Analysis

June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 September 30

2024 June 30

2024 Annualized

Growth %

Quarter to Date Commercial and industrial (1) $ 207,719 $ 205,172 $ 200,623 $ 197,372 $ 198,769 4.97 % Commercial real estate (1) 614,383 596,282 591,718 590,255 586,481 12.14 % Advances to mortgage brokers 3,005 3,015 63,080 76,187 39,300 (1.33) % Agricultural 96,842 94,359 99,694 96,794 94,996 10.53 % Total commercial loans 921,949 898,828 955,115 960,608 919,546 10.29 % Residential real estate 398,668 387,348 380,872 369,846 365,188 11.69 % Consumer 76,896 81,548 87,584 93,829 96,902 (22.82) % Gross loans $ 1,397,513 $ 1,367,724 $ 1,423,571 $ 1,424,283 $ 1,381,636 8.71 %

(1) Certain amounts reported as commercial and industrial loans have been reclassified as commercial real estate loans to conform to the June 30, 2025 presentation

Deposit Analysis

June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 September 30

2024 June 30

2024 Annualized

Growth %

Quarter to Date Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 493,477 $ 404,194 $ 416,373 $ 421,493 $ 412,193 88.36 % Interest bearing demand deposits 223,376 243,939 237,548 228,902 232,660 (33.72) % Money market deposits 446,845 473,138 423,883 471,745 429,150 (22.23) % Savings 289,746 286,399 281,665 276,095 279,847 4.67 % Certificates of deposit 395,932 390,239 387,591 383,597 368,449 5.84 % Total deposits $ 1,849,376 $ 1,797,909 $ 1,747,060 $ 1,781,832 $ 1,722,299 11.45 %

[I] RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)

Three Months Ended





June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 September 30

2024 June 30

2024 Net income $ 5,031 $ 3,949 $ 3,996 $ 3,281 $ 3,481 Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets - (55 ) 74 4 6 Overdraft (charge-off) recoveries (1) 1,556 - 66 (1,622 ) - Profitability initiative cost (2) (173 ) - (23 ) - - Legal fees related to Nasdaq (2) (47 ) (121 ) - - - Income tax impact on items above (281 ) 37 (25 ) 340 (1 ) Exchange fees on bank-owned life insurance transfers (3) (120 ) - - - - Income tax expense on bank-owned life insurance surrender (4) - (166 ) - - - Core net income (A) $ 4,096 $ 4,254 $ 3,904 $ 4,559 $ 3,476 Noninterest expenses $ 13,745 $ 13,299 $ 13,330 $ 13,228 $ 12,895 Amortization of acquisition intangibles - 1 1 - 1 Non-core expenses 220 121 23 - - Core noninterest expense (B) $ 13,525 $ 13,177 $ 13,306 $ 13,228 $ 12,894 Net interest income $ 15,129 $ 14,525 $ 14,555 $ 14,488 $ 13,550 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin 178 184 213 232 237 Net interest income (FTE) (C) 15,307 14,709 14,768 14,720 13,787 Noninterest income 3,686 3,528 3,972 3,528 3,608 Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio 63 78 54 53 53 Core revenue (FTE) 19,056 18,315 18,794 18,301 17,448 Non-core revenue (loss) (120 ) (55 ) 74 4 6 Core revenue (D) $ 19,176 $ 18,370 $ 18,720 $ 18,297 $ 17,442 Efficiency ratio (B/D) 70.53 % 71.73 % 71.08 % 72.30 % 73.93 % Average earning assets (E) 1,949,129 1,943,633 1,963,986 1,967,552 1,948,173 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (C/E) 3.14 % 3.06 % 2.98 % 2.96 % 2.82 % Average assets (F) 2,092,687 2,085,537 2,094,569 2,095,200 2,067,211 Average shareholders' equity (G) 219,542 214,212 212,912 208,444 200,734 Average tangible shareholders' equity (H) 171,260 165,929 164,629 160,161 152.451 Average diluted shares outstanding (5) (I) 7,398,109 7,432,162 7,451,718 7,473,184 7,494,828 Core diluted earnings per share (A/I) $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.61 $ 0.46 Core return on average assets (A/F) 0.79 % 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.87 % 0.68 % Core return on average shareholders' equity (A/G) 7.48 % 8.05 % 7.29 % 8.70 % 6.96 % Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (A/H) 9.59 % 10.40 % 9.43 % 11.32 % 9.17 %

(1) Includes reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 and provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer.

(2) Included in Other professional services in the consolidated statements of income

(3) Income tax expense on life to date earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies surrendered

(4) Included as a reduction to Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies in the consolidated statements of income

(5) Whole shares

