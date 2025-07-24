St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on its core properties in central/north-central Newfoundland: Moosehead, Crippleback and Fleur de Lys.

Moosehead

The Company has been unable to secure a practical processing strategy for the proposed bulk sample(s) at the Moosehead Project. Therefore, the proposed bulk sampling programs have been postponed indefinitely. Active discussions will continue with processing providers.

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO, states, "A delay in the bulk sampling program at Moosehead has opened a window of opportunity to implement recommendations stemming from Dr. Coller's structural report on the property. In addition to a robust shallow drilling program, Dr. Coller and Exploration Manager Ryan Newman have proposed three "deep holes", each 1,000 m in length, reaching a vertical depth of 800 m. These will test for extensions of the known gold zones, intersect untested structures and guide further deep drilling. Drilling is scheduled to commence later this year, contingent upon receipt of the necessary permits."

Crippleback Lake

Prospecting in the northern portion of the property in late 2023 located disseminated copper sulphide containing mineralization (chalcopyrite) with grab sample values up to 5.4% copper in outcrop along a new logging road. A small reconnaissance soil grid over the mineralized area returned a high of 402 ppm Cu (copper) and 1197 ppm Pb (lead). In 2024, a follow-up soil sampling program confirmed multiple copper, zinc, and lead anomalies in the northern area of the property.

In late 2024, logging operations prevented a planned trenching program. The Company proceeded with an IP geophysical survey and a Phase 1 diamond-drilling program (9 holes, 1,839 m) in areas not in conflict with the logging operations. The drilling intersected significant alteration and mineralization consistent with a magmatic-hydrothermal system, potentially a porphyry Cu-(Au) and/or a high sulfidation, epithermal gold system. A total of 1,405 core samples were sent for Au and 34-element ICP analysis to Eastern Analytical Ltd. ("Eastern") in Springdale, NL, with a subset of samples (285) sent for further analysis (59 elements) to Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, BC, for elements not analyzed by Eastern. The Company has engaged Dr. Stephen Piercey, a globally recognized expert in hydrothermal ore deposits, of Memorial University in St. John's, NL, to evaluate and provide an opinion on the mineralized system intersected in the Phase 1 program.

Additional key claims have been acquired in the area based on these exploration results, and the property now covers approximately 300 claims and a 22-km length of the highly prospective Valentine Lake - Cape Ray Fault, most of which has seen little previous exploration for base metals. An expanded Induced Polarization (IP) survey is planned to define and expand the alteration/mineralization identified in the drilling, with the survey expected to start later this summer. Trenching and diamond drilling will follow.

Fleur de Lys

The 2025 exploration will target unprospected till and/or geophysical anomalies in the southern portion of the property. The 2024 exploration focused on targets only in the northern half of the property. Further close-spaced trenching is needed at the Golden Bull area, where initial prospecting had located large angular boulders with values up to 9.04 g/t Au. Additional ground surveys, including prospecting, geophysics and trenching, are planned in the area near drill hole FDL-24-23, which intersected multiple pyrite-rich quartz veins resembling pyrite veins at Curraghinalt in Northern Ireland. Since FDL-24-23 lies 3 km from the next closest drill hole, further diamond drilling is warranted.

Mr. Froude further comments, "We are also excited by the exploration results from the Crippleback Lake property, as it has features consistent with porphyry copper/gold deposits and/or an epithermal gold system. With further ground exploration at Fleur de Lys, we hope that we can return with a follow-up drill program."

QP



This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects, including the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead project, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland. These projects target Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization, similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. For full details of the agreement, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 11, 2023.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are:

East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR)

Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR)

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for the financial support of the Moosehead and Fleur de Lys Projects through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program during the past few years.

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

LinkedIn: @SokomanMineralsCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260000

SOURCE: Sokoman Minerals Corp.