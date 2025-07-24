

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $207.4 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $198.8 million, or $2.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $409.9 million from $387.1 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $207.4 Mln. vs. $198.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $2.01 last year. -Revenue: $409.9 Mln vs. $387.1 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



