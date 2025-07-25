

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release July figures for Tokyo inflation, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, both overall and core CPI were up 3.1 percent on year.



Japan also will see June numbers for producer prices and May results for its leading and coincident indexes. Producer prices are tipped to rise 3.2 percent on year, easing from 3.e percent in May.



The leading index is expected to rise 1.1 percent on month after slumping 3.4 percent in April. The coincident is seen lower by 0.1 percent after adding 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will see June data for industrial production; in May, production was down 0.4 percent on month and up 3.9 percent on year.



