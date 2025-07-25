

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 2.9 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.0 percent on year and down from 3.1 percent in June.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, also was up an annual 2.9 percent. That, too, was beneath expectations for 3.0 percent and down from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



