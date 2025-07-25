

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 3.2 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from the upwardly revised 34 percent in May (originally 3.3 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices slipped 0.1 percent for the second straight month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up 3.3 percent on year and down 0.2 percent on month. That follows the 3.6 percent yearly gain and the flat monthly reading in May.



