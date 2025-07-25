Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Trilogy AI Corp. (CSE: TRAI) (OTC: TRAIF) (FSE: Y92) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated June 17, 2025, that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), issuing a total of 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid: (i) a cash commission of $75,000; and (ii) 375,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder Warrant") to certain finders (the "Finders"). Each Finder Warrant is exercisable for one Share (each, a "Finder Share") at a price of C$0.30 per Finder Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including compliance with post-closing requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Trilogy AI Corp.

Trilogy AI Corp. is a company committed to transforming the beauty industry through its AI beauty technology "Scarlett".

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

