

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT, FLTR.L) announced the pricing of an offering of $625 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior secured notes due 2031 issued at par, 300 million euros aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior secured notes due 2031 issued at par, and 250 million pounds aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior secured notes due 2031 issued at 100.125% by its subsidiary Flutter Treasury DAC.



The company noted that the notes will constitute a further issuance of the Issuer's 5.875% senior secured notes due 2031, 4.000% senior secured notes due 2031 and 6.125% senior secured notes due 2031 that were each issued on June 4, 2025. The settlement is expected to occur on or around August 7, 2025.



Flutter also announced that it has priced its new U.S. dollar-denominated term loan B facility.



The proceeds from the Offering and the Fourth Incremental TLB Facility are expected to be utilized to fund the purchase price for the acquisition of the outstanding 5% minority interest in FanDuel and the extension of our long-term strategic partnership with Boyd Interactive Gaming Holdings, L.L.C.. The company expects to utilize cash on balance sheet to pay certain costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the foregoing transactions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News