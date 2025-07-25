Revenue of €2,843.7 million, equating to a total contraction of 3.6% and an organic contraction of 3.8%

Improvement in Q2, with negative organic growth limited to 2.7% (-4.9% in Q1)

Operating margin on business activity of 9.2% (9.7% in H1 2024)

Net profit attributable to the Group up 15.3% to €142.0 million

Significant seasonal fluctuation in free cash flow in H1 (-€145.9 million)

Financial targets confirmed for 2025 (organic growth, operating margin, free cash flow)

At its meeting on 24 July 2025, the Board of Directors of Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), chaired by Pierre Pasquier, approved the financial statements for the first half of 2025. The Statutory Auditors have conducted a limited review of the financial statements.

Cyril Malargé, Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Steria Group, commented:

"Against what we were expecting to be a difficult backdrop during the first half of the year, our profile enabled us to hold up well. We benefited from the following factors: most of our locations are in Europe, we are not directly exposed to the effects of the trade war, we have a strong presence in the defence and public-sector markets, and our business strategy is focused on local clients.

Although the market is not yet showing significant signs of an upturn, our business is on an improving trend as forecast after reaching a low point during Q1 of this year. The pace of negative growth slowed markedly during Q2. The wait-and-see attitude observed at the start of the year in the public sector in France in particular is gradually easing. In addition, we recorded a stronger sales performance in June in a number of European countries. This gradual improvement is expected to continue during the second half of the year. Our aim is to return to slight organic revenue growth during Q4 of this year.

We are well positioned to benefit from the opportunities offered by our customers' investments in the defence, security and space industries. We are also a legitimate partner in addressing Europe's emerging sovereignty and cybersecurity priorities. Our strategy aims to position us as a trusted, credible European alternative, harnessing technology, generative AI and agentic AI to help our European clients deliver on their transformation objectives.

To this end, we are continuing to focus on transforming our offering and our industrial capacity, developing our operating model and moving our expertise higher up the value chain."

Sopra Steria: 2025 Half-year results H1 2025 H1 2024 Amount Margin Change Amount Margin Key income statement items Revenue €m 2,843.7 -3.6% 2,949.4 Organic growth -3.8% Operating profit on business activity €m 261.4 9.2% -8.4% 285.3 9.7% Profit from recurring operations €m 234.0 8.2% -6.9% 251.2 8.5% Operating profit €m 215.3 7.6% -6.3% 229.7 7.8% Net profit attributable to the Group €m 142.0 5.0% 15.3% 123.2 4.2% Weighted average number of shares in issue excl. treasury shares m 19.49 -3.3% 20.16 Basic earnings per share 7.29 19.2% 6.11 Recurring earnings per share 8.01 -13.7% 9.28 Key balance sheet items 30/06/2025 30/06/2024 Net financial debt €m 696.8 -34.1% 1,057.0 Equity attributable to the Group €m 1,968.6 1.0% 1,949.9

Detailed breakdown of operating performance in H1 2025

Revenue for the Group totalled €2,843.7 million, down 3.6% relative to H1 2024. After adjusting to exclude the impact of currency fluctuations (+€4.1 million) and a change in scope of +€3.3 million relating to the consolidation of Aurexia, revenue contracted by 3.8% on an organic basis. As forecast, Q2 saw an improvement, with negative growth of 2.7%, compared with negative growth of 4.9% in Q1 2025.

The Group's operating profit on business activity held up well in this context. It came to €261.4 million, equating to a margin of 9.2%, down 0.5 points from H1 2024.

In France (42% of the Group total), revenue fell by 3.7% on an organic basis, totalling €1,207.9 million. Q2 saw an improvement (-2.4%) compared to Q1 (-4.9%), due in particular to a progressive return towards normal conditions in the public sector and in defence following a very slow start to the year. The situation also improved in energy, telecommunications and transport. Most verticals did however remain in negative growth during Q2. Operating margin on business activity stood at 9.2% for the half-year period (9.5% in H1 2024), returning to a level above that seen in H2 2024 (8.5%).

In the United Kingdom (16% of the Group total), revenue was €456.2 million, representing negative organic growth of 7.7%. As forecast, negative growth slowed significantly during Q2 (-4.7%) relative to Q1 (-10.8%). The NS&I programme got off to a good start on 1 April. The NHS SBS platform saw a significant increase in business activity. The SSCL platform benefited from less unfavourable base effects and from a three-year extension secured for six of its major contracts, pushing the contract renewal dates back to 2027 and 2028. A return to organic revenue growth is forecast for the end of H2. Operating margin on business activity stood at 9.5% (11.6% in H1 2024).

The Europe reporting unit (36% of the Group total) generated revenue of €1,015.2 million. At constant scope and exchange rates, revenue contracted by 3.1% over the half-year period, with Q2 (-3.0%) showing slightly less negative growth than Q1. Revenue growth was positive in Spain, Italy and Scandinavia. The other geographic areas saw their revenue decrease. Most countries in the reporting unit saw a contraction in their profitability. Operating margin on business activity for the reporting unit averaged 8.1% (9.3% in H1 2024).

The Solutions reporting unit (6% of the Group total) posted revenue of €164.4 million, representing organic growth of 2.6%. The Human Resources Solutions business (which accounted for 64% of the reporting unit's revenue) grew by 2.7%. Operating margin on business activity for the reporting unit increased sharply to 15.2% (7.6% in H1 2024), with all its businesses contributing to this improvement (Human Resources, Property Management and Specialised Lending Solutions).

Comments on the components of net profit for H1 2025

Profit from recurring operations came to €234.0 million, down 6.9% relative to H1 2024. It included a €15.9 million share-based payment expense (versus €13.2 million in H1 2024) and an €11.6 million amortisation expense on allocated intangible assets (versus €20.9 million in H1 2024).

Operating profit was €215.3 million, down 6.3%, after a net expense of €18.6 million for other operating income and expenses (versus a net expense of €21.5 million in H1 2024).

The net interest expense was €18.1 million (versus €18.2 million in H1 2024).

The tax expense was €46.7 million, versus €33.3 million in H1 2024 (which had included non-recurring tax income in the United Kingdom). The tax rate for the first half of the year was 23.7%.

Net profit/(loss) from associates came in at a €1.9 million loss (compared with a €1.4 million loss in H1 2024).

Consolidated net profit came to €148.6 million, up 13.6% relative to H1 2024 (which had included a net loss of €46.1 million from discontinued operations).

After deducting €6.6 million in non-controlling interests, net profit attributable to the Group grew by 15.3% to €142.0 million. The net profit margin was 5.0% (versus 4.2% in H1 2024).

Basic earnings per share came to €7.29, up 19.2% relative to H1 2024.

Financial position at 30 June 2025

Free cash flow for the first half of 2025 showed a strong seasonal effect (-€145.9 million). This seasonal fluctuation was due in part to the fact that, at 30 June 2025, certain tax credits had not been received, and, above all, to an increase in the trade receivables collection period in the more uncertain economic climate. The tax credit receivables were partly recorded in July 2025 and the longer trade receivables collection period should shorten during the second half of the year.

Net financial debt totalled €696.8 million at 30 June 2025. This included €90.2 million in dividend payments, €40.7 million for the completion of the €150 million share buyback programme in January 2025, and the Aurexia acquisition. At end-June, it equated to 1.17x pro forma 12-month rolling EBITDA before the impact of IFRS 16, compared with 1.63x at 30 June 2024 (with the financial covenant stipulating a maximum of 3x).

Change in scope

On 2 May 2025, Sopra Steria announced that it had completed its acquisition of Aurexia, a management consulting firm specialising in financial services. This transaction is part of the strategy to develop the consulting business. It bolsters Sopra Steria Next's management consulting activities in financial services by expanding its range of business expertise as well as strengthening its positioning among France's leading financial institutions.

With the addition of 140 consultants, Aurexia enables Sopra Steria Next to position itself as one of France's leading management consultancies in the financial services sector, with over 400 consultants now dedicated to the industry in this country.

Aurexia has been consolidated since 1 May 2025.

Share buyback programme

The €150 million share buyback completed on 28 January 2025 will result in the retirement of 858,163 shares (equating to 4.2% of the share capital) during the second half of 2025.

Workforce

At end-June 2025, the Group's net headcount stood at 50,3041 people, compared with 51,4132 people at 30 June 2024.

At the same date, 7,852 staff were employed at international service centres

The workforce attrition rate3 was 16.1% at 30 June 2025, compared with 15.1% in the previous year.

Financial targets for 2025

The full-year financial targets for 2025 are all confirmed:

Organic revenue growth of between -2.5% and +0.5%

of between -2.5% and +0.5% Operating margin on business activity of between 9.3% and 9.8%

of between 9.3% and 9.8% Free cash flow of between 5% and 7% of revenue

Meeting to report H1 2025 results

The results for the first half of 2025 will be presented to financial analysts and investors in a French/English webcast on Friday, 25 July 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Paris time).

Upcoming financial releases

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 (before market open): Publication of Q3 2025 revenue

____________________ 1 Workforce excluding interns, in accordance with the requirements of the CSRD. 2 Workforce restated to account for the sale of Sopra Banking Software in 2024, excluding interns. 3 Attrition rate including top performers who left less than six months after they were recruited, in accordance with the requirements of the CSRD.

Glossary

Restated revenue : Revenue for the prior year, expressed on the basis of the scope and exchange rates for the current year.

: Revenue for the prior year, expressed on the basis of the scope and exchange rates for the current year. Organic revenue growth : Increase in revenue between the period under review and restated revenue for the same period in the prior financial year.

: Increase in revenue between the period under review and restated revenue for the same period in the prior financial year. EBITDA : This measure, as defined in the Universal Registration Document, is equal to consolidated operating profit on business activity after adding back depreciation, amortisation and provisions included in operating profit on business activity.

: This measure, as defined in the Universal Registration Document, is equal to consolidated operating profit on business activity after adding back depreciation, amortisation and provisions included in operating profit on business activity. Free cash flow : Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operations; less investments (net of disposals) in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets; less lease payments; less net interest paid; and less additional contributions to address any deficits in defined-benefit pension plans.

: Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operations; less investments (net of disposals) in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets; less lease payments; less net interest paid; and less additional contributions to address any deficits in defined-benefit pension plans. Operating profit on business activity : This measure, as defined in the Universal Registration Document, is equal to profit from recurring operations adjusted to exclude the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares and charges to amortisation of allocated intangible assets.

: This measure, as defined in the Universal Registration Document, is equal to profit from recurring operations adjusted to exclude the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares and charges to amortisation of allocated intangible assets. Profit from recurring operations : This measure is equal to operating profit before other operating income and expenses, which includes any particularly significant items of operating income and expense that are unusual, abnormal, infrequent or not foreseeable, presented separately in order to give a clearer picture of performance based on ordinary activities.

: This measure is equal to operating profit before other operating income and expenses, which includes any particularly significant items of operating income and expense that are unusual, abnormal, infrequent or not foreseeable, presented separately in order to give a clearer picture of performance based on ordinary activities. Basic recurring earnings per share : This measure is equal to basic earnings per share before other operating income and expenses net of tax.

: This measure is equal to basic earnings per share before other operating income and expenses net of tax. Return on capital employed (RoCE) : (Profit from recurring operations before tax Profit from equity-accounted companies) (Equity Net financial debt)

: (Profit from recurring operations before tax Profit from equity-accounted companies) (Equity Net financial debt) Downtime : Number of days between two contracts (excluding training, sick leave, other leave and pre-sales) divided by the total number of business days.

This document contains forward-looking information subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may affect the Group's future growth and financial results. Readers are reminded that licence agreements, which often represent investments for clients, are signed in greater numbers in the second half of the year, with varying impacts on end-of-year performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ from those described in this document due to operational risks and uncertainties. More detailed information on the potential risks that may affect the Group's financial results can be found in the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 14 March 2025 (see pages 43 to 51 in particular). Sopra Steria does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this document beyond what is required by current laws and regulations. The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to the laws and regulations in force. Persons physically present in countries where this document is released, published or distributed should enquire as to any applicable restrictions and should comply with those restrictions.

Sopra Steria: Impact on revenue of changes in scope and exchange rates H1 2025 €m H1 2025 H1 2024 Growth Revenue 2,843.7 2,949.4 3.6% Changes in exchange rates 4.1 Revenue at constant exchange rates 2,843.7 2,953.5 -3.7% Changes in scope 3.3 Revenue at constant exchange rates and scope 2,843.7 2,956.8 -3.8%

Sopra Steria: Changes in exchange rates H1 2025 For €1 % Average rate

H1 2025 Average rate

H1 2024 Change Pound sterling 0.8423 0.8546 +1.5% Norwegian krone 11.6608 11.4926 -1.4% Swedish krona 11.0961 11.3914 +2.7% Danish krone 7.4607 7.4580 -0.0% Swiss franc 0.9414 0.9615 +2.1%

Sopra Steria: Revenue by reporting unit (€m %) Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Q2 2024

Restated* Q2 2024 Organic growth Total

growth France 605.3 620.4 617.7 -2.4% -2.0% United Kingdom 236.9 248.5 247.3 -4.7% -4.2% Europe 503.1 518.6 518.6 -3.0% -3.0% Solutions 83.5 81.3 81.3 +2.6% +2.6% Sopra Steria Group 1,428.8 1,468.8 1,464.8 -2.7% -2.5% * Revenue at 2025 scope and exchange rates Sopra Steria: Revenue by reporting unit (€m %) H1 2025 H1 2025 H1 2024

Restated* H1 2024 Organic growth Total

growth France 1,207.9 1,253.9 1,251.3 -3.7% -3.5% United Kingdom 456.2 494.4 487.3 -7.7% -6.4% Europe 1,015.2 1,048.1 1,050.5 -3.1% -3.4% Solutions 164.4 160.3 160.3 +2.6% +2.6% Sopra Steria Group 2,843.7 2,956.8 2,949.4 -3.8% -3.6% * Revenue at 2025 scope and exchange rates

Sopra Steria: Performance by reporting unit H1 2025 H1 2025 H1 2024 €m €m France Revenue 1,207.9 1,251.3 Operating profit on business activity 110.9 9.2% 119.2 9.5% Profit from recurring operations 102.6 8.5% 106.6 8.5% Operating profit 97.8 8.1% 99.4 7.9% United Kingdom Revenue 456.2 487.3 Operating profit on business activity 43.5 9.5% 56.7 11.6% Profit from recurring operations 36.1 7.9% 49.8 10.2% Operating profit 32.4 7.1% 48.2 9.9% Europe Revenue 1,015.2 1,050.5 Operating profit on business activity 82.0 8.1% 97.3 9.3% Profit from recurring operations 73.2 7.2% 84.2 8.0% Operating profit 63.9 6.3% 72.6 6.9% Solutions Revenue 164.4 160.3 Operating profit on business activity 25.0 15.2% 12.2 7.6% Profit from recurring operations 22.0 13.4% 10.6 6.6% Operating profit 21.2 12.9% 9.5 5.9%

Sopra Steria: Consolidated income statement H1 2025 H1 2025 H1 2024 €m €m Revenue 2,843.7 2,949.4 Staff costs -1,839.6 -1,862.9 Operating expenses -658.7 -727.1 Depreciation, amortisation and provisions -84.1 -74.2 Operating profit on business activity 261.4 9.2% 285.3 9.7% Share-based payment expenses -15.9 -13.2 Amortisation of allocated intangible assets -11.6 -20.9 Profit from recurring operations 234.0 8.2% 251.2 8.5% Other operating income and expenses -18.6 -21.5 Operating profit 215.3 7.6% 229.7 7.8% Cost of net financial debt -10.4 -8.8 Other financial income and expenses -7.6 -9.4 Tax expense -46.7 -33.3 Net profit from associates -1.9 -1.4 Net profit of continuing activities 148.6 5.2% 176.9 6.0% Net profit of discontinued activities -46.1 Consolidated net profit 148.6 5.2% 130.7 4.4% Attributable to the Group 142.0 5.0% 123.2 4.2% Non-controlling interests 6.6 7.6 Weighted average number of shares in issue excl. treasury shares (m) 19.49 20.16 Basic earnings per share (€) 7.29 6.11

Sopra Steria: Change in net financial debt (€m) H1 2025 H1 2025 H1 2024 Operating profit on business activity 261.4 285.3 Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (excl. allocated intangible assets) 78.9 74.1 EBITDA 340.3 359.4 Non-cash items -3.5 -4.1 Tax paid -23.2 -35.2 Change in operating working capital requirement -335.5 -152.3 Reorganisation and restructuring costs -20.8 -18.1 Net cash flow from operations -42.7 149.7 Lease payments -61.2 -62.7 Change relating to investing activities -28.9 -28.0 Net interest -9.1 -9.4 Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans -4.0 -5.7 Free cash flow -145.9 44.0 Capital increase 0.0 -180.0 Impact of changes in scope -22.4 -91.8 Financial investments -1.2 12.8 Dividends paid -90.2 -93.9 Dividends received from equity-accounted companies 0.0 0.3 Purchase and sale of treasury shares -50.1 -13.4 Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates -4.9 -0.7 Impact of SBS net financial debt recognised in discontinued operations 211.7 Change in net financial debt -314.6 -111.0 Net financial debt at beginning of period 382.2 946.0 Net financial debt at end of period 696.8 1,057.0

Sopra Steria: Simplified balance sheet (€m) 30/06/2025 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Goodwill 2,357.6 2,348.2 Allocated intangible assets 162.8 174.3 Other fixed assets 382.3 345.2 Right-of-use assets 414.1 384.4 Equity-accounted investments 1.0 1.0 Fixed assets 3,317.9 3,253.0 Net deferred tax 62.6 73.1 Trade accounts receivable (net) 1,468.8 1,291.4 Other assets and liabilities -1,421.9 -1,562.5 Working capital requirement (WCR) 46.9 -271.1 Assets WCR 3,427.3 3,055.0 Equity 2,030.0 1,984.5 Pensions Post-employment benefits 141.0 135.9 Provisions for contingencies and losses 108.0 125.2 Lease liabilities 451.6 427.3 Net financial debt 696.8 382.2 Capital invested 3,427.3 3,055.0

Sopra Steria: earnings per share H1 2025 2024 H1 2024 2023 H1 2023 Net profit attributable to the Group (€m) 142.0 251.0 123.2 183.7 112.5 Weighted average number of shares in issue exluding treasury shares 19.49 20.14 20.16 20.22 20.20 Basic earnings per share (€) 7.29 12.46 6.11 9.08 5.57 Basic recurring earnings per share (€) 8.01 17.55 9.28 16.42 7.57 Theoretical average number of shares 19.70 20.33 20.49 20.55 20.40 Diluted eranings per share (€) 7.21 12.34 6.01 8.94 5.51 Diluted recurring earnings per share (€) 7.92 17.38 9.13 16.16 7.50

Sopra Steria: Workforce breakdown 30/06/2025 30/06/2025 30/06/2024* France 19,560 20,220 Europe 22,659 22,989 Outside Europe 233 234 International service centres 7,852 7,970 Total 50,304 51,413 * Workforce excluding interns, in accordance with the CSRD

