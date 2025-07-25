Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC), announces three targeted acquisitions in the fast-growing sectors of Cybersecurity, Nuclear, and Transition Services as the company creates new portfolio strongholds. Bureau Veritas has signed an agreement with Dornier Group to acquire its Dornier Hinneburg subsidiary in Germany to strengthen its nuclear industry capabilities. It also signed agreements to acquire Institute For Cyber Risk (IFCR) to establish a foothold in Nordic cybersecurity markets, and EcoPlus in South Korea to expand its sustainability consulting services.

The intended acquisition of Dornier Hinneburg in Germany would be an important move for Bureau Veritas to expand its services to the growing nuclear sector. The company provides technical advisory services and radiation protection related to decommissioning of nuclear facilities. It employs 110 highly skilled experts and generated €14 million in revenue in 2024.





To further accelerate its development in cybersecurity, Bureau Veritas signed an agreement to acquire Institute For Cyber Risk (IFCR) expanding its footprint in the Nordics. Located in Denmark, IFCR specializes in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), offensive security, and cybersecurity training. It employs 25 highly skilled professionals and generated €3 million in revenue in 2024. This acquisition is in line with the LEAP I 28 strategy to rapidly develop the Company portfolio in this sector.





Bureau Veritas continues to strengthen its footprint in Sustainability services, addressing the fast-growing Transition Services market. The Company signed an agreement to acquire EcoPlus in South Korea, specialized in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) certification. This acquisition of a growing startup integrates 12 skilled engineers in a highly coveted market, with revenue of c. €1 million.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, comments:

"These three transactions in Cybersecurity in Denmark, in Nuclear in Germany, and in Transition Services in South Korea are a continuation of our LEAP I 28 strategy's focused portfolio approach to accelerate our growth. It demonstrates Bureau Veritas' commitment to creating new strongholds in high-growth markets. These acquisitions expand our geographical footprint and create greater value for our customers in these highly technical and specialized fields. I look forward to welcoming all our new colleagues to Bureau Veritas."

