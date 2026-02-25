

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bureau Veritas SA (BVRDF), a French testing, inspection, and certification company, reported Wednesday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2025. Further, the company lifted dividend, and said it expects organic growth in fiscal 2026.



Additionally, the company plans to launch a new 200 million euros share buyback program, subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on May 19, to be completed within the next twelve months.



In fiscal 2025, the company's attributable net profit increased 3.3 percent to 588.0 million euros from 569.4 million euros in the previous fiscal year. Earnings per share rose 4.3 percent to 1.32 euros from 1.27 euros a year ago.



Adjusted net profit reached 631.4 million euros, compared to 620.7 million euros in fiscal 2024. Adjusted earnings per share stood at 1.42 euros, a 2.8 percent increase compared to the prior year's 1.38 euros.



Bureau Veritas' operating profit climbed 6.3 percent to 992.4 million euros from 933.4 million euros last year. Adjusted operating profit increased 5.7 percent to 1.05 billion euros, representing an adjusted operating margin of 16.3 percent, up 32 basis points year-on-year.



The company's full-year revenue reached 6.47 billion euros, a 3.6 percent increase from 6.24 billion euros in the previous fiscal year. Organically, the growth was 6.5 percent, with 6.3 percent organic growth in the fourth quarter.



At constant currency, revenues increased 7.3 percent year-on-year.



Further, the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas is recommending a dividend of 0.92 euro per share for 2025, up 2.2 percent compared to the prior year. The dividend will be paid in cash on May 28, to shareholders on the register on May 27, subject to Shareholders' Meeting approval on May 19.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Bureau Veritas expects mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth and improvement in adjusted operating margin at constant exchange rates.



The firm said it is starting the third year of its LEAP I 28 strategy with sound market fundamentals. Building on a strong 2025 performance, the firm aims to deliver full-year results for 2026 aligned with its financial ambition.



