

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bureau Veritas reported that its first half attributable net profit was 322.3 million euros, up 37.6% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.71 euros compared to 0.51 euros. Adjusted net profit was 292.4 million euros, up 1.4%. Adjusted EPS was 0.65 euros, with a 2.4% increase and of 6.4% at constant currency.



First half revenue was 3.19 billion euros, up 5.7% and up 6.7% organically.



Bureau Veritas confirmed its 2025 outlook.



