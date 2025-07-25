

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), an industrial technology company, Friday reported earnings before taxes of 277.8 million euros for the second quarter, lower than 318.4 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher expenses.



Excluding one-time items, earnings before taxes decreased to 325.2 million euros from 357.4 million euros last year.



Operating earnings declined to 313.2 million euros from 360.5 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted operating earnings reduced 10% to 360.6 million euros.



Net earnings were 225.2 million euros or 8.3 cents per share, down from 258 million euros or 9.5 cents per share last year. Adjusted earnings were 9.8 cents per share, 9% down from 10.8 cents per share.



Sales for the quarter grew 1% to 1.369 billion euros from 1.353 billion euros in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News