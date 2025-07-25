



TOKYO, July 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, today announced the conclusion of an agreement with Revival Healthcare Capital (Revival) to drive advancements in endoluminal robotics. Olympus and Revival will co-found Swan EndoSurgical, a new company dedicated to developing a novel robotic system designed to revolutionize gastrointestinal (GI) patient care in the future.Endoluminal robotics aims to empower more physicians to safely perform innovative techniques, enhancing patient access to treatment options that support safety and improved recovery times. This groundbreaking advancement has the potential to create new and significantly enhanced minimally invasive treatment options for major unmet medical needs by boosting precision and efficiency in procedures addressing ergonomic strain for healthcare professionals.Bob White, Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Olympus commented, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our strategic initiative to advance endoluminal robotics. We are excited to enter this collaboration that we expect to play a pivotal role in reshaping the GI market by expanding procedural capabilities for physicians. This will allow the delivery of transformative, organ-sparing care that enhances outcomes for a broad patient population."For decades, endoscopy - placing a flexible camera into an existing body orifice - has yielded early and accurate diagnoses of conditions such as GI tract cancer. In recent years, specialists, primarily gastroenterologists, have begun performing endoscopic therapeutic procedures, such as cancer resection, by inserting instruments through the endoscope. However, manual endoscopes and their instruments have limitations that make many advanced procedures within the lumen of the GI tract challenging and not widely available globally.The development of an endoluminal robot, with its ability to easily maneuver within the GI tract and deploy flexible arms, provides the opportunity for more patients to benefit from safe and effective procedures, potentially avoiding invasive surgery. This innovation allows for the early, safe, and effective treatment of lesions or tumors in the GI tract relative to current therapeutic options. Furthermore, the technology has the potential for application in numerous other disease areas.Headquartered in the United States, Swan EndoSurgical has assembled a leadership team of highly experienced industry professionals who will drive technical, clinical, and commercial development of the robotic platform.About Swan EndoSurgicalSwan EndoSurgical, Inc. is an innovative start-up co-founded by Revival Healthcare Capital and Olympus that is focused on the development of endoluminal surgical robotics with the aim to create effective treatment of lesions or tumors in the GI tract relative to current therapeutic options. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.swanendosurgical.com or contact info@swansurg.com.About Revival Healthcare CapitalRevival Healthcare Capital is an investment firm focused on the MedTech sector. Revival specializes in transformative external innovation partnerships and other opportunities where its team of experienced operators and investors believes it can provide leadership, resources, and deep sector insights - beyond its capital - to further support companies' growth strategies. For additional information, visit Revival's website at www.rvlhc.com or contact info@rvlhc.com .About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis, and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-global.com/ and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp.Media contact:Mail: Global-Public_Relations@olympus.comOlympus Corp [TYO: 7733] [ADR: OLYMY] [STU: OLY1] [FRA: OLYS] https://www.olympus-global.comSource: OlympusCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.