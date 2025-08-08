

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNF, OLYMY, 7733.T), a Japanese manufacturer of optics and reprography products, on Friday announced that profit attributable to owners of the parent fell in the first quarter compared with the previous year.



For the first quarter, Profit attributable to owners of the parent fell to 8.99 billion yen from 14.58 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 7.96 yen versus 12.49 yen last year.



Operating profit declined 39.6 percent to 16.60 billion yen from 27.48 billion yen in the prior year.



Adjusted operating slid to 13.19 billion yen from 37.24 billion yen in the same period last year.



Revenue declined 12.1 percent to 206.51 billion yen from 234.82 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has lowered its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, from the projections announced on May 13, reflecting the impact of U.S. tariffs and import alerts from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The company now forecasts revenue of 999 billion yen, down 0.1% from the earlier projection of 998 billion yen.



Operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 32, 2026 expected to be at 150 billion yen, down 9.3% from the previous projection of 136 billion yen.



Adjusted operating profit is now expected for the year at 175 billion yen, down 10.3% from the prior guidance of 157 billion yen.



The company anticipates Profit attributable to owners of parent to be at 105 billion yen, down 10.5% from the previous outlook of 94 billion yen.



Basic earnings per share are projected at 94.44 yen, a 10.4% decrease from the prior forecast of 105.44 yen.



Olympus Corp. closed trading 1.84% higher at 1,824 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



