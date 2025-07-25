

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales recovered in June as warm weather boosted food and non-food store sales, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Retail sales grew 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the revised 2.8 percent drop in May. However, this was weaker than economists' forecast of 1.2 percent gain.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales advanced 0.6 percent, reversing a 2.9 percent drop in May. Economists had forecast an increase of 1.2 percent.



Food store sales gained 0.7 percent and non-food store sales grew only 0.2 percent. Automotive fuel sales increased 2.8 percent, marking the largest monthly rise since May 2024.



Sales advanced 1.7 percent from the previous year, following a 1.1 percent decrease in May. This was slightly weaker than forecast of 1.8 percent.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales rebounded 1.8 percent after falling 1.2 percent in the previous month. Sales were forecast to grow 2.0 percent.



