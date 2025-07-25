

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.6567 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7872 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6595 and 1.7825, respectively.



The aussie dropped to 96.62 against yen, from an early 9-day high of 97.14.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.8973 and 1.0912 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.8995 and 1.0926, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro, 94.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



© 2025 AFX News