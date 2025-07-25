

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.6016 U.S. dollar and 1.9516 against the euro, from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6036 and 1.9475, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 88.52 from an early 9-day high of 88.90.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.97 against the euro and 86.00 against the yen.



