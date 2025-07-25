

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.3666 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3641.



Against the yen, the loonie slid to 107.55 from an early 2-day high of 108.03.



The loonie edged down to 1.6056 against the euro, from Thursday's closing value of 1.6033.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 105.00 against the yen and 1.61 against the euro.



